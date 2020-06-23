The best puppy starter kit

Puppies might be small, but they need a large amount of gear, from collars and leashes to food and water bowls to toys and treats. You probably have a huge to-do list before your new puppy comes home, but you can make one thing easier for yourself and buy a puppy starter kit instead of picking each product you need individually.

Keep reading to learn more about puppy starter kits, what they contain, and how to pick the one best suited to your needs. At the end, you'll find some suggestions, like our top choice, the AONESY Puppy Starter Kit, which contains almost everything you'll need for your new companion.

Considerations when choosing puppy starter kits

Kit contents

There are no standardized contents for a puppy starter kit. It might contain 25 items spanning practically everything a puppy could need, or it might have just five core items, such as a collar, leash, bowl, brush, and toy. Below, you'll find some of the common items you might find in a puppy starter kit.

Walking: Products that you'll need for walking your puppy when he's old enough, such as collars, harnesses, leashes, and poop-bag holders.

Training: Items that will help you train your puppy, including puppy pads, clickers, treats, or whistles.

Grooming: A selection of items for grooming your puppy, such as bristle brushes, pin brushes, toothbrushes, and nail clippers.

Playing: Puppy starter kits tend to contain at least a couple of toys, such as balls, chew toys, rope toys, and tug toys.

Other essentials: This includes items such as food and water bowls, feeding mats, and blankets.

Puppy size

Puppies are small, right? So, you might think it follows that all puppy products are sized correctly for all puppies, but that isn't true. Products that are the correct size for a tiny Yorkshire terrier puppy will be far too small for an English mastiff puppy that's already larger than a fully grown Yorkie. As such, it's important to check what size puppy your puppy starter kit is designed for.

Features

Eco-friendly

Some puppy starter kits contain eco-friendly products only, which is great if you're trying to choose products that are better for the environment.

Focused kits

While many puppy starter kits are general kits, containing a bit of everything, others are focused on one particular aspect of puppy care. For instance, you can find training-focused and grooming-focused puppy starter kits.

Price

Puppy starter kits range in price from around $15 to $100, depending on their size, contents, and overall quality.

FAQ

Q. Will I get everything I need in a puppy starter kit or will I have to buy other products?

A. Some puppy starter kits are more comprehensive than others. Occasionally, you'll find large kits that contain almost everything you'll need, including toys, a collar and leash, grooming tools, and bowls, but you'll still need to buy a bed separately, plus any specific items that might be "wants" rather than "needs." Then, you have smaller puppy starter kits that only contain a handful of items, in which case you'll still need to buy a variety of items for your pup.

Q. Should I start training my puppy right away?

A. Moving to a new home is a huge upheaval for a puppy, so we'd recommend giving your new dog a few days to settle in before attempting any training. That said, we'd suggest getting him used to his bathroom training schedule right away by taking him outside every couple of hours, as well as after meals, and at any time that he shows signs that he might need to relieve himself.

Puppy starter kits we recommend

Best of the best: AONESY's Puppy Starter Kit

Our take: A comprehensive starter kit that contains almost everything you'll need for your puppy.

What we like: Contains 24 items, including collar, leash, bowls, toys, and grooming gear. Suitable for puppies and small dogs.

What we dislike: Overall quality of items could be better.

Best bang for your buck: Eco Kit's Eco-Friendly Puppy Starter Kit

Our take: If you prefer eco-friendly products, you'll love this plastic-free kit.

What we like: All items made from natural materials, such as cotton, bamboo, natural rubber, and plant fiber. Includes leash, two toys, double bowl, and brush.

What we dislike: You'll still need to buy a lot more for your puppy.

Choice 3: SmartPetLove's Snuggle Puppy New Puppy Starter Kit

Our take: This kit is specifically designed to help your new puppy settle in, providing a warm plush friend for him to snuggle with.

What we like: The plush toy's beating heart makes puppies feel less alone after being used to constant companionship from mom and siblings. Also includes a blanket and toys.

What we dislike: Focused on settling a new puppy rather than day-to-day puppy care.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.