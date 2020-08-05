The best pumice stone for feet of 2020

Do you struggle with rough and bumpy feet? If you have calluses or corns, it's time to invest in a pumice stone to achieve smooth, silky-soft skin.

Pumice stones slough away layers of dead skin cells to reveal soft, supple skin beneath it. Not only are pumice stones a gentle way to exfoliate, but they're also eco-friendly and chemical-free.

To help you find the right one, we're reviewing recent trends and new pumice stones for feet to hit the market. We're also sharing a couple of our long-standing favorites, plus a new arrival that is very budget-friendly.

Best pumice stones for feet of 2020

1. Pumice Valley's Natural Earth Lava Pumice Stone Black: This pumice stone tops our list for another year in a row, especially since it contains trace elements to stimulate circulation.

2. Love Pumice's 2-in-1 Pumice Stone for Hands, Feet, and Body: This new arrival to our list piques our interest for its lightweight, 2-in-1 design.

3. Zenda Naturals' Lava Pumice Stone: We're adding this pumice stone to our list again because consumers rave about its ergonomic design.

To read more about these pumice stones for feet, jump to the bottom of this article.

What you need to know before buying pumice stones for feet

People often turn to pumice stones for an all-natural, chemical-free way to combat persistent issues like calluses, corns, dead skin, and even discoloration. Many pumice stones are made from volcanic lava, which is coarse and porous enough to buff away dead skin. There are also synthetic pumice stones, some of which have multiple sides of variable coarseness to provide a more customized exfoliating experience.

To choose the right pumice stone for your feet, it's important to examine their main features, which include size, shape, and pore size.

Pumice stones are available in countless sizes, but if possible, it's best to choose one that fits in your hand-- or to invest in more than one to target different areas of your feet. Smaller stones, which are close to one-third the size of your hand, are ideal for buffing around toes and the ball of your foot. Larger stones that are nearly the size of your palm are better for going over larger areas, such as heels and the soles of your feet.

When it comes to shape, you'll find that most of them resemble flattened ovals that are approximately three-quarters of an inch thick. Some pumice stones are contoured in such a way that they're able to effectively reach all rounded areas, especially heels. Other pumice stones are fairly flat to give you a solid platform to apply pressure where needed, particularly around more stubborn calluses.

If there's one thing that varies considerably between pumice stones, it's pore size. All-natural pumice stones sourced from volcanic lava often have noticeable pores in variable sizes. Unfortunately, if you rub these pumice stones too intensively, you can hurt yourself by buffing away too many layers of skin. Synthetic pumice stones, on the other hand, often resemble grainy sandpaper. Since they lack pores, they target skin more superficially, and it's much easier to control the pressure and how many layers of dead skin you remove.

Some pumice stones have premium features, such as handles or infusions. Those with handles may be easier to grip for some people. Long-handled pumice stones are ideal for individuals who experience difficulty bending down. Pumice stones with infusions may include essential oils or soap to facilitate exfoliation. They're often recommended for people with dry skin that requires additional moisturization or softening.

Pumice stones for feet are affordable and available in all price points, ranging from $2 to $35. Synthetic pumice stones, as well as those with simple shapes, are often found for $10 and below. Those that are contoured or include premium features cost between $12 and $35.

FAQ

Q. Should I use a pumice stone on wet or dry feet?

A. Always use it on wet feet to avoid damaging or irritating skin. It's recommended to soak feet in warm water for 10 minutes prior to using the pumice stone. This softens skin enough to remove layers of dead skin gently and effectively.

Q. Why do some pumice stones for feet have little ropes?

A. These ropes, which are often made of jute or woven cotton, are there so you can hang the stone to dry after each use. Some pumice stones even have suction cups attached to them and are ideal if you don't have a spare hook in your shower.

In-depth reviews for best pumice stones for feet

Best of the best: Pumice Valley's Natural Earth Lava Pumice Stone Black

What we like: Sourced from 100% volcanic lava. Each stone is contoured to effectively target hard-to-reach areas, like heels. The stone is attached to jute rope so it can be hung to dry after use.

What we dislike: The texture is rather coarse and takes some getting used to.

Best bang for your buck: Love Pumice's 2-in-1 Pumice Stone for Hands, Feet, and Body

What we like: An affordable, ever-popular European design that is often used in professional spas and salons. Has a rough, ridged side for heels and a softer side to gently exfoliate more delicate areas, like around the instep.

What we dislike: Effective but wears down quickly and feels flimsy to some people.

Choice 3: Zenda Naturals' Lava Pumice Stone

What we like: Stone is the perfect size to fit in your hand. Slightly smaller than other stones, so it maneuvers around toes more easily. Long-lasting and near-immediate results.

What we dislike: Packaging isn't the best, which may result in damage during shipping.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.