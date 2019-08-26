The best pumice stone for feet

It's sandal season, but your feet might not be looking the part. If you're embarrassed to go barefoot or wear flip-flops this summer because of calluses or hardened skin on your feet, it's time to invest in a pumice stone. These natural, porous stones will painlessly exfoliate your feet, with a little scrubbing on your part, leaving your skin smooth and soft. They're great for daily use and will extend the life of your pedicure. Plus, they're affordably priced.

Before you make a purchase, read this quick shopping guide on pumice stones. We've also included our top recommendations, like this 100% pure volcanic lava pumice stone that will combat your toughest calluses.

What is a pumice stone?

Pumice stones are volcanic rocks that form when lava mixes with water. Once cooled and hardened, the result is a lightweight porous stone with a roughly textured surface. This abrasive surface is perfect for removing dry excess skin from the feet -- including calluses and corns -- without harming the skin. Pumice stones have long been used in the beauty industry as a skin exfoliant mostly on the feet, but they can also be used on elbows and knees.

Considerations when choosing pumice stones for feet

Material: One of the perks of pumice stones is that they're made from natural, nontoxic material -- as long as you're purchasing a 100% pure volcanic stone. Avoid "pumice stones" that are synthetically made, as they may contain undesirable chemicals.

Size: Because genuine pumice stones are naturally formed, they don't come in a uniform size. Select a smaller one for more control over an area and a larger one if you just want to get the job done in no time.

Shape: Many pumice stones are shaped by the manufacturer and come in a uniform rectangular or oval shape and size. These shaped versions of the natural stone have a flat surface that some users prefer to apply more targeted pressure. Other users prefer the natural stone shape to get at the contours of their feet.

Pore size: While all pumice stones have a porous surface, which is responsible for the exfoliating effect, they can vary in pore size. Larger pores tend to be rougher and offer more effective removal of thick or dry skin. Smaller pores are gentler on the feet and safeguard against over-exfoliation.

Features

Handle: Many pumice stones don't come with a handle; you simply hold the stone and rub it over the desired area of the skin. However, some are sold with an attached handle, made from wood or plastic, that allows for an easier grip (but less control). Some natural-shaped pumice stones come with a rope loop that you can place around your hand as you buff or to conveniently hang in the shower.

Infusion: Some pumice stones are infused with ingredients to help hydrate and soothe the skin, such as aloe vera, shea butter, and vitamin E. Tea tree oil is an antifungal treatment also added to some stones. Others may contain a soap bar attached to the stone for a two-in-one deal.

Pumice stone for feet prices

Pumice stones range in price from $2 to $23. Synthetic stones are generally the cheapest, and genuine stones with handles or infusions are the most expensive.

FAQ

Q. How do you use a pumice stone?

A. For best results, soak your feet five to 10 minutes in warm water before buffing with a pumice stone. It's also recommended to soak the stone as well. Move the wet pumice stone in circular motions with light pressure over the skin, concentrating on the problem areas.

Q. How do I clean my pumice stone?

A. Rinse your pumice stone with warm water after each use. You can also clean it with a toothbrush and a mixture of warm water and dish soap. It's best to periodically disinfect your pumice stone by boiling it in a pot of water for five minutes to remove any bacteria or fungus, then air dry.

Pumice stones for feet we recommend

Best of the best: Pumice Valley Natural Earth Lava Pumice Stone Black

Our take: An authentic volcanic pumice stone that means business on your calluses.

What we like: Crafted from 100% pure lava. Coarse texture perfect for tough calluses and hardened skin. Convenient rope loop.

What we dislike: May be too abrasive for some users.

Best bang for your buck: Spa Savvy Four-in-One Foot Care

Our take: A budget-friendly pumice stone with attached handle and bonus features.

What we like: Includes four surfaces: pumice, nailbrush, metal file, and smooth file for all your pedicure needs. Paddle easy to hold and provides great angle to get at feet.

What we dislike: Pumice stone may loosen from four-in-one tool.

Choice 3: Zenda Naturals Lava Pumice Stone

Our take: Long-lasting pumice stone that's easy to hold and use.

What we like: It's a 100% natural pumice stone. Rope loop feature. Great size and ergonomic shape to fit in the palm of your hand. Durable and boasts a long life.

What we dislike: Nothing.

