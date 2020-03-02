The best pull-down kitchen faucet

If your kitchen sink needs a facelift or new features to add convenience to cooking and chores, upgrading to a pull-down kitchen faucet is a good place to start.

Pull-down kitchen faucets are versatile and convenient, especially if you do a lot of cooking. Washing produce and rinsing dishes is a piece of cake when you can control the flow in more than one way.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide on pull-down kitchen faucets, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice is the Kohler K-596-VS Simplice Kitchen Faucet. Its elegant gooseneck design and brushed finish adds an upscale look to your kitchen.

Considerations when choosing pull-down kitchen faucets

Pull-out vs. pull-down kitchen faucets

While pull-down and pull-out styles are used interchangeably, they're actually quite different in design. Regardless, they work the same, so it boils down to preference and how much space you have.

Pull-down faucets have a spray head that is pulled down at the end of the spout. These sit tall from the sink, which gives you more clearance to fill pots or clean dishes.

Pull-out faucets, on the other hand, pull out toward your body. They tend to have a smaller footprint than pull-down faucets, so they're preferred around sinks where space is relatively limited.

Features

Hose terminology

You may encounter terms like hose length and hose reach, which sound alike but actually refer to different parts and mechanisms. Hose length refers to the total usable portion of the hose, including the part that runs through the faucet. Hose reach refers to how far you can pull out the faucet head from its dock.

Spray options

Most pull-down kitchen faucets come with both stream and spray options. More advanced faucets have several spray options, which can include intensity as well as spray patterns. Basic pull-down faucets handle most kitchen tasks, but if you're a culinary enthusiast, you might prefer spray versatility for food preparation purposes.

Finish

For a coordinated look in your kitchen, choose a pull-down kitchen faucet whose finish matches other hardware and appliances. There are shiny and brushed finishes, just to name a couple, as well as a wealth of colors like silver, gold, or bronze.

Tap type

Taps are the knobs that turn the faucet on and off. Though most pull-down faucets are single-tap, there are some double-tap ones available. Keep in mind if you intend to replace a single-tap faucet with a double, it's quite an undertaking and could result in an expensive plumbing project.

Docking

Given their design, pull-down kitchen faucets have a dock and cradle mechanism for the head. In some models, it's magnetized, which helps guide the head back into the correct position. For those where it's not magnetized, you might find yourself fussing with the head to securely return it to the dock.

Price

Basic pull-down kitchen faucets cost around $50, but if you spend closer to $100, you get a far better design. Those closer to $200 come with more features and are available in a variety of finishes. High-end pull-down kitchen faucets can cost up to $500, especially those that are compatible with smart home systems.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a plumber to install a pull-down kitchen faucet?

A. It depends on your level of comfort and experience with home improvement projects. Many models come with quick installation guides for the average person, but some may require a pro to do it right.

Q. Are pull-down faucets a lot more expensive than regular ones?

A. Believe it or not, standard kitchen faucets cost about the same as some entry-level pull-down kitchen faucets -- the price difference can be as little as $25. Even if you're on a budget, you can likely afford a pull-down design. Plus, it adds aesthetic value to your kitchen.

Pull-down kitchen faucets we recommend

Best of the best: Kohler's K-596-VS Simplice Kitchen Faucet

Our take: Popular contemporary design featuring brushed stainless steel.

What we like: All the bells and whistles of sweep spray, aerated flow, and elegant design.

What we dislike: Must be turned off in the right mode to prevent leaks.

Best bang for your buck: VCCUCINE's Pull-Down Faucet

Our take: Attractive, budget-friendly design with premium features.

What we like: Anti-tarnish finish and easy operation. Powerful stream and steady flow.

What we dislike: Installation instructions can be challenging to follow.

Choice 3: Moen's Arbor Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet

Our take: Premium design and mirror chrome finish. Popular choice for modern kitchens.

What we like: Can install handle on the left or right side. Smooth retraction and steady stream.

What we dislike: Pretty expensive, but the warranty and performance make it worth the price.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.