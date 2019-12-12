The best pull-up bar

Ready to go all in with your strength training? Pull-up bars build upper body and core strength and are integral to a full-body workout. Once you learn various grips and techniques, you can practice them any time with a pull-up bar at home. Choose from doorway or mounted bars if you're short on space; if you have enough room, opt for a freestanding model.

You don't have to go to the gym to practice your pull-ups, though -- read our buying guide to find a bar to bring home. Our favorite is Stud Bar's Ceiling or Wall-Mountable Pull-Up Bar, which features a versatile gym-quality design.

Considerations when choosing pull-up bars

Types of pull-up bars

Tension: These pull-up bars employ the same technology as shower tension rods, only they fit in your doorway. Twist to adjust the tension, complete your pull-ups, and take down the bar once you're done. As far as footprint, tension models take up the least amount of space and are easy to store.

Leverage: Leverage pull-up bars have a unique shape that allows them to be hung from a doorway within seconds. They can also be used for floor-based exercises, particularly those that target triceps and core. They're popular if you're short on space and have outgrown the simplicity of a tension bar.

Mounted: For a more permanent pull-up station, consider wall- or ceiling-mounted pull-up bars. These generally support more weight than tension and leverage models. Since they allow for significantly more range of motion, you can try a variety of pull-up-inspired exercises with them, too.

Freestanding: Freestanding pull-up bars are best for those who have plenty of space, though they don't support the impressive weight capacities of mounted bars. They also tend to be more expensive and come with a range of stability concerns, so proper assembly is imperative.

Features

Weight limit

Pull-up bars support between 160 pounds and 500 pounds of weight. Doorway models support the least, while mounted models have the greatest weight capacities. Freestanding models tend to vary considerably in this department.

If you're comparing pull-up bars and are reaching the top of the weight range, it's best to choose one with a larger weight capacity. It's also a good idea to choose one with a larger capacity if you're training to gain weight.

Grip variety

It's common for pull-up bars to come with underhand, overhand, and neutral gripping options. If you'd like more grip variety by way of rings, handholds, or knobs, expect to spend more on a specialty pull-up bar.

Height

For safety reasons, most pull-up bars are installed not far above your head, which means you need to bend your knees to avoid touching the floor. If you want more height, opt for ceiling- or wall-mounted pull-up bars. With these, you may wish to invest in a mat or pad to cushion a fall.

Price

Pull-up bars that temporarily mount in doorways cost $30 and below. Models that can be attached to the wall or ceiling cost closer to $100. Freestanding pull-up bars cost the most, pushing the $200 mark, and sometimes more.

FAQ

Q. Should I wear gloves when doing pull-ups?

A. Some people wear gloves to prevent calluses or to improve grip. As many pull-up bars have powder or foam coatings, it's not required to wear gloves.

Q. Can I use a weight belt when doing pull-ups on my pull-up bar?

A. Yes, provided you and the weighted belt still come in under the bar's maximum weight capacity. If it comes a bit too close, you may need to upgrade to a heavy-duty bar.

Pull-up bars we recommend

Best of the best: Stud Bar's Ceiling or Wall Mountable Pull-Up Bar

Our take: Two options for mounting with this gym-quality bar.

What we like: Boasts a 600-pound weight limit. Powder-coated bar improves grip. Even at 48 inches wide, it's a space saver compared to a freestanding machine.

What we dislike: It's recommended to purchase your own bolts of better quality that won't shear.

Best bang for your buck: Garren Fitness's Maximiza Plus Pull-Up Bar

Our take: This foam-covered bar can be removed and stowed away after use.

What we like: Features a 300-pound weight limit. Ergonomic foam grip with a slip-free bar that twists for secure attachment.

What we dislike: Install only on sturdy door frames, or else there may be some frame and/or wall damage.

Choice 3: Stamina's Boulder Doorway Trainer

Our take: Versatile non-permanent option that doubles as floor-based equipment.

What we like: Has a 250-pound weight limit. Add some variety to your workouts with this bar -- it can be used in five positions.

What we dislike: Lower capacity compared to other bars. Quality door trim required for use.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.