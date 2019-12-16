The best PS4 headset

Those who aren't avid gamers might be under the impression that gaming is a solitary pastime. That may have been true in the past, but it couldn't be further from the truth these days. Just like most other aspects of our lives, gaming has become an increasingly social activity, bolstered by the exponential growth of the online universe. One of the most important tools of the trade for online gamers is a good headset. PS4 players can use their headsets to communicate with other gamers, or to simply listen to their game without disturbing those around them.

If you're ready to pull the trigger on a new PS4 headset, keep reading. We've compiled a helpful buying guide and added a few reviews as well. Our top pick is the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Headset, which has such good sound quality, you feel like you're in the middle of the action.

Considerations when choosing PS4 headsets

Comfort

If your PS4 headset isn't comfortable, you probably won't wear it and you're unlikely to enjoy your gaming experience. Some of the most common discomfort complaints about headsets regard pulling of hair and pinching of ears. If your PS4 headset fits comfortably and is well-padded, you can get on with the business of gaming without distraction.

Sound quality

Sound quality is the most important factor for many when choosing a PS4 headset. Though every headset claims to offer the best sound, it's best to go by the product specs. Headsets that boast things like 3D audio or 7.1 channel surround sound are more likely to have high-quality sound over those that don't include such features.

Durability

Although this might not be the first consideration for most gamers, durability is an important factor in choosing any electronic component. Some PS4 headsets might be made from low-quality and flimsy plastic, which could end up causing frustration if they snap or break mid-game. Look for headsets made from durable materials such as memory foam ear cushions, metal headbands, and braided fabric cords. Doing so can end up saving you many headaches down the road.

Features

Wireless

A wireless PS4 headset offers you freedom you wouldn't have if tethered to your machine. These headsets utilize an internal battery to stay powered on and usually recharge via USB. The freedom of movement that you get with a wireless PS4 headset can take you to new heights in your gaming life.

Noise cancellation

A noise-canceling PS4 headset can make sure you remain in your own little gaming world without outside interruptions or distractions. Not only do noise-canceling headphones keep you focused on the game, they also make it easier for you to hear those you're playing with, further improving your gameplay experience.

Design and color

You can find PS4 headsets in just about every color and design. While some are sleek and functional, others are colorful and fun. Choosing the design of your PS4 headset is all about personal expression, so feel free to have fun with it.

Price

Most PS4 headsets cost between $20 and $200. For $20, PS4 headsets are usually made entirely from plastic and offer basic functionality. For $75, you can get a good mixed-material headset that might include some features such as 3D audio. If you spend up to $200, expect to get a powerful and durable headset that includes many added features, such as virtual surround sound, noise cancellation, and durable memory foam ear cushions.

FAQ

Q. Should I only purchase a noise-canceling headset for my PS4?

A. Not necessarily. Not everyone actually needs noise cancellation, though it's an added benefit for most people. Because many PS4 games are so immersive, the ability to hear even the slightest sounds within the game may boost your chances of success.

Q. Will a PS3 headset work on my PS4?

A. That depends on your headset. While some PS3 headsets work just fine on a PS4, others do not. Check the manufacturer's specifications for each headset to find out which devices they're compatible with.

PS4 headsets we recommend

Best of the best: Turtle Beach's Stealth 600 Headset

Our take: All the extras you want from a top-of-the-line headset.

What we like: Battery life of 15 hours. Highly customizable sound options. Incredibly comfortable design.

What we dislike: No indicator light for the remaining battery life.

Best bang for your buck: Sony's Gold Wireless Headset

Our take: A solid workhorse from a trusted electronics brand.

What we like: Sony components always work great with Sony devices. 7.1 surround sound and noise-canceling features make gaming even more enjoyable.

What we dislike: Can be complicated to toggle between game genre preset sound modes.

Choice 3: HyperX's Cloud Headset

Our take: A cozy, adaptable headset that's great for little ones.

What we like: Comfortably padded. Detachable mic makes this set highly versatile.

What we dislike: Only comes in one color option.

