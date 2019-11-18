The best PS4 controller

A full-immersion gaming experience with major PS4 titles like Uncharted and Final Fantasy means you need your head -- and hands -- in the game. That's why investing in a quality PS4 controller can take it to the next level.

PS4 controllers, even those from third-party companies, generally build their designs around the DualShock 4. Some controllers experiment with different button placement and programmability, but regardless of the design, the focus is on performance and precision. Quality PS4 controllers can handle command execution with grace and minimize lag or latency issues.

Improve your gaming experience with a brand new PS4 controller by reading our buying guide. Our favorite controller is the Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller. Its comfortable design and responsiveness is loved by PlayStation loyalists.

Considerations when choosing PS4 controllers

Core features

Both Sony and third-party PS4 controllers include the main controls: directional pad, home and command buttons, and L1/L2 and R1/R2 buttons. Sony's signature controller, the DualShock4, comes with a unique share button and a touchpad, which aren't found on all third-party controllers.

Ergonomic design

DualShock-inspired controllers from all manufacturers aim to be comfortable with easy-to-access buttons. With that said, some companies deviate from the traditional design and adopt new controller profiles that improve hand and wrist position during gameplay.

Configuration

Even the simplest PS4 controllers can customize commands, but it's often done in-game. Advanced controllers come with their own programmability, some of which can be navigated or managed through apps. Casual gamers might not need such features, which tend to drive the price up. Competitive gamers, on the other hand, prefer to customize controllers in any way that gives them an edge.

Features

Connectivity and compatibility

The majority of PS4 controllers are Bluetooth-enabled and pair easily with your system. While the DualShock4 is limited to use with the PS4, Bluetooth universal controllers can be used with Xbox, PC, and Mac. These are worth considering if you're a multi-platform gamer that enjoys a specific hand-wrist position with a controller.

Color

PS4 controllers come in more than just black -- they're available in a variety of colors and designs. There are even transparent controllers with internal LED lights.

Certain colors cost more than others, especially if they're limited edition or collectible. Controllers that are released to coordinate with a game's theme -- like camo to match Call of Duty -- may cost more, especially closer to release dates.

Power source

Standard-issue wireless DualShock4 controllers feature an internal rechargeable battery that charges through a cord to the system. While you can play and charge at the same time, you won't be able to sit very far away from your screen.

Some third-party controllers operate the same way, but others may require alkaline batteries instead. There are also corded PS4 controllers available, which are powered directly through their connection to the system.

Price

Wired, third-party PS4 controllers typically cost less than $50, whereas Sony DualShock controllers are approximately $60. If you're a real gamer or esports competitor, investing in a programmable, customizable controller can cost you between $80 and $250.

FAQ

Q. What's the lifespan of a PS4 controller?

A. A PS4 controller can last between six months and three years. Serious gamers or those who are heavy on controllers can go through them in less than a year, while casual gamers get far more use out of them.

Q. What's the fastest way to charge my PS4 controller?

A. It depends on your controller, but for the most part, wireless charging stations are the way to go, especially if you have more than one controller to charge. Some charging stations can charge as many as four controllers at once.

PS4 controllers we recommend

Best of the best: Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

Our take: Sony's signature controller with improved grip and a responsive touchpad.

What we like: Impressive battery life and more responsive buttons, especially L1 and L2 as well as joysticks.

What we dislike: Ideal for the average gamer, but may not be as well-suited or sturdy enough for those playing fast-paced games that require major button pressing.

Best bang for your buck: Hori Fighting Commander

Our take: Sega Genesis-inspired controller earns high marks from die-hard fighting game fans.

What we like: Combos are easy to execute and buttons are well-placed for seamless transition between them.

What we dislike: Some buttons, like the D-pad, feel a bit stiff and there's a bit of a learning curve with this style.

Choice 3: Astro Gaming C40 TR Controller

Our take: Premium controller geared toward esports gamers with programmable settings.

What we like: Compatible with PS4 and PC. Comes with a companion app to configure settings.

What we dislike: Pricey and available in limited colors.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.