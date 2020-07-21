The best protein powder of 2020

Protein powder isn't just for fitness gurus -- it's actually incorporated into diets of those looking to increase their protein intake or enjoy a quick snack or meal on the go. When it comes to protein powder, there are countless varieties on the market, including whey, soy, and casein. Luckily for you, they're available in a wide range of flavors for your enjoyment.

To keep you up to date on different formulas and flavors, we're taking a closer look at this year's trends in protein powder. We're also sharing a couple of our long-standing favorites, plus a new arrival that piqued our interest this year.

Best protein powders of 2020

1. Optimum Nutrition's 100% Whey Gold Standard: This top-rated protein powder leads our shortlist once again for its quality ingredients. An easy-blend consistency makes it ideal to mix in your kitchen or on the go.

2. BSN's Syntha-6 Edge Protein Powder: We're glad to add this protein powder to our list this year, as it's a budget-friendly option and the flavors are highly appealing -- they're inspired by a partnership with Cold Stone Creamery.

3. Pro JYM's Ultra Premium Protein Blend: This year's new arrival earns high marks for its unique blend of whey protein isolate, micellar casein, milk protein isolate, and egg-white protein.

What you need to know before buying protein powder

If you're thinking about adding them to your diet, it's helpful to know how they affect your body. Packed with a high protein content ranging from 18 to 30 grams per serving, protein powders aid in building muscle mass and post-workout recovery. They're also embraced by individuals who are looking to boost their daily protein intake.

To choose the best protein for your lifestyle, begin by comparing the different types of protein contained in formulas. The most common ones include whey, casein, soy, and beef. There are pros and cons to each.

Whey protein is dairy-based and is well-liked for its quick absorption properties. Flavor is superior in these formulas, though keep in mind this may be partially due to added sugars or sweeteners. While whey remains a top choice for protein powder, it's not recommended for those with lactose intolerance.

Casein is derived from milk in a process that extracts the protein from fats and carbs. Because it's slow to act, casein isn't generally recommended as an immediate post-workout supplement, but that's also why many individuals take it at night to aid in recovery. Flavor can be less than pleasant, so manufacturers frequently add more ingredients to offset it -- some of which aren't healthy.

Soy protein comes from soybeans that are made into flour and is considered an excellent source of amino acids. As it's plant-based, soy protein powders are often preferred by vegetarians. One of the pitfalls of soy, however, is that it's fibrous and can be too harsh for individuals with sensitive stomachs.

Egg protein remains popular as it's replete with vitamins and minerals. It's naturally low in carbohydrates and fats, so it's often preferred by those on strict macro diets. Unfortunately, these aren't recommended for individuals who have egg allergies.

Beef protein is an animal by-product that contains creatine, which is also a naturally occurring amino acid in the human body. It boosts creatine levels and contains a low concentration of carbs and fats, so it's often preferred by bodybuilders. Flavor isn't always appealing in these, which may be a shock to those who have only tried the aforementioned varieties.

Protein powders cost between $14 and $60 per 2-pound container, with the more premium the formulas and fewer the fillers, the more you'll pay.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between whey protein concentrate and whey isolate?

A. Whey protein concentrate has 75% protein and 25% other nutrients, which makes it a slower-absorbing formula. Whey isolate, on the other hand, has nearly 95% protein, which is absorbed more quickly -- making it ideal to drink following an intense workout.

Q. What is a low-calorie way to improve the flavor of protein powder?

A. Try unsweetened almond or cashew milk, which has 20 to 50 calories. It can also be blended with protein ice cream, like Enlightened or Halo Top. Protein powder can also be sweetened with sugar-free maple syrup or Stevia.

In-depth recommendations for best protein powders

Best of the best: Optimum Nutrition's 100% Whey Gold Standard

What we like: Maintains flavor no matter which liquid you choose for blending. Includes 4 grams of glutamine and glutamic acid, making it ideal for recovery. Contains a mere 120 calories per serving.

What we dislike: It's definitely one of the most expensive choices, and it's not recommended for those who aren't partial to all-whey formulas.

Best bang for your buck: BSN's Syntha-6 Edge Protein Powder

What we like: Cost-effective alternative to pricier protein powders. Formulated with six protein sources to deliver 22 grams of protein per serving. Can be used as a multipurpose powder as it can be used day or night.

What we dislike: Some consumers felt the formula was weaker compared to other similarly priced options on the market.

Choice 3: Pro Jym's Ultra Premium Protein Blend

What we like: Formulated with an ideal balance of four essential proteins. A top choice among fitness gurus and bodybuilders for pre-workout or recovery. Leaves out cheap fillers, so it's easier on the stomach than other protein powders on the market.

What we dislike: Flavor reception is generally positive, but some consumers had mixed feelings about certain blends.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

