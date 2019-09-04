The best protein bar

If you're hitting the gym hard with intense training sessions, you need a protein bar that can keep up with you. But not all protein bars are alike. There are many variations in nutritional content, so it's best to pick one based on your macro requirements -- bars with higher carbs to energize you before training and ones with more protein to aid in post-workout muscle gains. When you're hungry around training sessions, you want a bar that tastes great, too, which is why manufacturers create bars in fun flavors that fully satisfy cravings.

Our buying guide provides a rundown of all the ingredients, benefits, and types of protein bars available. Our top pick is the Quest Nutrition Protein Bar, which receives high praise from trainers and athletes for its high-protein content, modest calorie count, and low sugar.

Considerations when choosing protein bars

Protein types

Generally speaking, protein bars contain between five and 20 grams of protein derived from whey, pea, or soy proteins. Whey (made from milk) is superior in quality and nutrients, which is why whey bars are usually more expensive. It's widely accepted in the fitness community as the best protein for gains.

Pea protein, which is somewhat less expensive, is derived from plants. It's an alternative for those who are lactose intolerant, have other food allergies, or are vegetarian. Soy is the least expensive protein source, though it's subpar when it comes to nutritional value and taste. Some consumers feel soy protein gives bars a chewy, chalky texture, and it isn't ideal for sensitive stomachs.

Calories

Protein bars have between 150 and 400 calories. If you're looking for a snack to keep you going, you should opt for a lower-calorie bar under 200 calories. On the other hand, if you're training to gain weight or muscle, get a bar closer to the 300- to 400-calorie range -- especially since your calorie intake is significantly higher than the average person's.

Carbs

Carbohydrates boost energy, which is why timing matters with them. Protein bars contain between four and 30 grams of carbs. To energize before and after workouts, choose a protein bar with higher carbs, closer to the 30-gram mark. If you're training to build muscle mass, look for bars with twice the grams of protein to carbs.

Fiber

Fiber keeps you feeling full longer after a meal, in addition to keeping your bowel movements regular. Protein-rich foods sometimes cause constipation, which is why opting for a bar with at least six grams of fiber is a good idea.

Fats

Certain fats, like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, are healthy for your heart and endocrine system. Other fats like saturated and trans fats are acceptable in moderation, which is why you want a protein bar with no more than three grams of saturated fat, and hopefully zero trans fats.

Features

Flavors

Protein bars are now flavorful, exciting, and satisfy sweet tooth cravings. Peanut butter and chocolate flavors dominate, though you can find fun flavors like cookie dough, lemon meringue pie, and strawberry cheesecake. There's a flavor for everyone, and if you find one you like, it's easier to stick to your healthy diet and justify the cost of the bars as well.

Price

A 12-pack of protein bars generally costs between $5 to $30, which usually depends on the quality of ingredients and protein content. If you want to spend less than $20, expect bars to peak at 15 grams of protein. As you get closer to $30, you may have closer to 20 grams of protein.

FAQ

Q. Are there any limits on how many protein bars I should eat in a day?

A. Technically there isn't, though it's recommended not to have more than one or two per day. Ideally, try to eat healthy and obtain protein and nutrients through well-rounded meals with quality foods. Protein bars are meant to be supplemental and shouldn't become regular meal replacements.

Q. I want to leave some protein bars in my car. Which ones are least likely to melt?

A. Bars coated in chocolate or soft ones that can be crushed easily usually contain a decent amount of chocolate or frosting and are likely to melt in warm conditions. Tougher bars that are chewy retain their texture and consistency, so they will fare better in a warm vehicle. In fact, it might soften them slightly so they're less chewy.

Protein bars we recommend

Best of the best: Quest Nutrition Protein Bar

Our take: Premium price for a protein bar, but protein and nutritional content outperforms other bars, especially with such a low calorie count.

What we like: Protein derived from whey and no added sugar. Plenty of choices for flavors, including comfort-food inspired ones.

What we dislike: There's a new product formula that uses corn fiber, which is subpar compared to its previous recipe.

Best bang for your buck: ZonePerfect Nutrition Snack Bars

Our take: Low sugar and decent amount of protein in a bar that satisfies sweet tooth cravings. Pocket-size and value buy when purchasing in bulk.

What we like: Budget-friendly price for protein bars, especially for the quality and high-nutritional value. Fun flavors that delve into candy bar territory.

What we dislike: Bars are only 240 calories. Some people feel they're small in size and are still somewhat hungry after eating them.

Choice 3: MusclePharm Combat Crunch Protein Bars

Our take: Preferred by those who want a soft protein bar that doesn't require laborious chewing. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts with muscle-building goals.

What we like: Gluten-free and low-sugar bars with impressive protein content. Smooth, easily chewable texture in a large size bar that is satisfying.

What we dislike: Bars are quite expensive. Because of a softer consistency, there have been reports of melting in warm temperatures in handbags and cars.

