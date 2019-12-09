The best propane smoker

There's a reason why smoking meat is such a popular cooking method -- the low cooking temperatures and slow cooking times give the food a delicious rich flavor and a tender texture that practically melts in the mouth. Having a propane smoker for your yard can make at-home smoking much easier, so you can enjoy your favorite ribs or brisket without much hassle. It has gas-powered burners that heat the wood chips or chunks to create the smoke that flavors your meat, so you don't have to mess with lighting charcoal. You aren't limited to just meat either -- you can also smoke veggies and cheese for delicious results.

In the market for a propane smoker? Our buying guide can help you choose the best model for your backyard. We've even included a few specific product recommendations, like our top pick the Dyna-Glo DGW1904BDP-D 43" Wide Body LP Gas Smoker, which offers six adjustable cooking grates and a sealed double-door to maintain consistent temperatures.

Considerations when choosing propane smokers

Materials and construction

A propane smoker should be made from durable materials that can withstand heat well. Most models feature steel oven boxes, water trays, cooking grates, and wood chip trays for the most durability. Opt for a smoker with a powder-coated exterior, too, which holds up well in the elements. You can also invest in a model with a multi-layered oven to ensure it's effectively insulated.

Door

For the best smoking results, you want a propane smoker that maintains consistent heat, which is why you may want to pay extra for a double-door model. A smoker with a single door allows the smoke and heat to escape whenever you have to open it to add wood or water. A double-door model has a separate door for the wood and water, so you don't have to let any heat and smoke out of the oven box.

It's also a good idea to choose a smoker with an adjustable latch on the door to ensure that it seals properly.

Capacity

Your propane smoker should be large enough to smoke food for the number of people you usually cook for. A model with six cubic feet of space can typically accommodate large groups and parties because it can fit an entire chicken or turkey as well as some veggies and other smaller cuts of meat.

If you usually cook for groups of six or less, though, a smoker with three cubic feet of space is typically large enough.

BTUs

A propane smoker's heat output is measured in British thermal units (BTUs). The greater the number of BTUs that a smoker offers, the more heat it can produce. In most cases, a model with 10,000 to 20,000 BTUs can generate enough heat to smoke your favorite recipes successfully.

Features

One-touch ignition

You can forget about having to use a lighter or match to start your propane smoker if you opt for a model with a one-touch ignition. Nearly all high-quality models are equipped with it these days, but you may prefer the convenience of a smoker with a push-button or rotary ignition.

Temperature controls

It helps to be able to adjust the amount of heat inside your propane smoker, so look for a model with vents, a damper valve, and/or an adjustable gas supply. These features allow you to make minute temperature adjustments that can make all the difference in your finished product.

Surprisingly, not all smokers are equipped with built-in thermometers that allow you to monitor the temperature. Some models with built-in thermometers aren't accurate either, so you may want to keep an external thermometer nearby to check how reliable it is.

Dedicated racks

A propane smoker has main racks that are typically used to hold large cuts of meat like racks of ribs, whole turkeys, or beef shoulders. However, you may want to choose a model with specialized racks for smaller items to make placing them inside easier.

Price

Propane smokers can range from $100 to more than $250. Those that cost between $100 and $150 only work for small groups and don't have many special features. You'll pay between $150 and $200 for a smoker with greater capacity and special features, but it'll cost $250 or more for a model that's large enough to feed large groups and parties, and boasts all the special features you could want.

FAQ

Q. Why is a propane smoker better than charcoal or electric smokers?

A. Charcoal smokers are usually more difficult for beginners to use, and electric models just don't provide the same flavor that other smokers do. Propane smokers are the perfect middle ground because they're easy to use but still deliver rich smoky flavor.

Q. What kind of wood can I use in a propane smoker?

A. A variety of woods can work well in your smoker, including oak, apple, cherry, pecan, hickory, mesquite, and maple. Avoid treated woods, which have harmful chemicals that can leach into your meat.

Propane smokers we recommend

Best of the best: Dyna-Glo's DGW1904BDP-D 43" Wide Body LP Gas Smoker

Our take: A generously sized smoker that can cook enough food for a party with ease.

What we like: Offers a large capacity oven with six adjustable cooking grates. Provides 20,000 BTUs and a sealed double-door to keep temperatures consistent. Powder-coated exterior holds up well in the elements. Starts quickly and reliably thanks to its electro-pulse ignition system.

What we dislike: Smoker is extremely large and heavy. Assembly can be challenging.

Best bang for your buck: Cuisinart's Vertical 36" Propane Smoker

Our take: An excellent smoker for beginners with enough basic features to make smoking convenient and easy.

What we like: Features a separate door for the water and wood tray. Operation is extremely user-friendly. Compatible with wood chips. Offers a compact design that doesn't require much space in your yard. Large enough to cook plenty of food.

What we dislike: Assembly requires significant time.

Choice 3: Masterbuilt's 30" Outdoor Vertical Propane Gas BBQ Meat Smoker

Our take: A fantastic mid-range smoker that's easy to use and provides consistent results.

What we like: Oven box is well-constructed and features a cool-touch latch. Easy to put together. Includes four chrome-plated cooking grates that can hold as much as 80 pounds of food. Offers 15,400 BTUs to provide plenty of heat. Features push-button ignition for easy starting as well as a built-in temperature gauge.

What we dislike: Doesn't have wheels, so it can be difficult to move. Wood tray is poorly designed.

