If you're someone who can't get going in the morning without a hot cup of coffee, brewing a pot is probably one of the first steps in your wake-up routine. Waiting for it to brew can feel like torture when you're bleary-eyed and barely awake. With a programmable coffee maker, you can set your machine to turn on and start making coffee before your alarm goes off. Then when you make your way to the kitchen, there's a cup of joe already waiting for you. A programmable coffee maker allows you to choose a brewing time up to 24 hours in advance, so your pot is always ready at exactly the right time.

With our buying guide, you'll learn everything you need to choose the best programmable coffee maker for your countertop. We've included a few specific product recommendations, like our top pick from Bunn, which features an easy-to-read digital display and brews up to 10 cups of coffee at a time.

Considerations when choosing programmable coffee makers

Capacity

As with any coffee maker, you want to make sure that the programmable model you choose can make as much coffee as you need in a single brewing. Most programmable coffee makers can brew 12 cups at a time, but some options brew less.

If you have a large family or regularly entertain guests, you likely want a large-capacity coffee maker. Most large-capacity models can also brew smaller amounts if you don't need a full pot. If you have a smaller family or are the only one in the house who drinks coffee, a smaller capacity programmable coffee maker may be a better option.

Programmability

Programmable coffee makers are typically very user-friendly, so you don't have to be a tech genius to brew a pot. However, some models are easier to set up than others, so you should shop around for a coffee maker that fits your preferences. For example, some models allow you to program the coffee maker to brew at the same time every day, while others require you to set it for each day individually.

There's also some variation in terms of how far in advance you're able to set a coffee maker to brew -- most allow for up to 24 hours, but others may only allow you to program the machine 12 hours beforehand.

Features

LCD display and controls

Most programmable coffee makers feature an LCD display that shows the time and provides information about the machine's programming. Opt for a model with a large display that's bright enough to read with ease. Some machines feature button controls, while others have knobs or dials -- buttons are typically the easiest to use. Make sure the coffee maker you choose features controls that are clearly labeled for easy use and programming.

Warming pad

If you opt for a programmable coffee maker with a glass carafe, you may want to choose a model with a warming pad. The pad helps keep the carafe warm after brewing, so your coffee doesn't get cold if you don't drink it right away. A warming pad with an automatic shut-off feature is best because you don't have to worry about the coffee burning if you leave it warming for too long.

Reservoir

Choose a programmable coffee maker with a water tank or reservoir that's easy to fill. A reservoir with water level markings brews better coffee because it helps you use the right amount of water and grounds for each pot.

If you opt for a machine with a plastic reservoir, make sure it's BPA-free so there's no risk of chemicals leaching into your coffee. For easy cleaning, you may also want to look for a programmable coffee maker with a removable reservoir.

Carafe

Many programmable coffee makers feature carafes made of glass, though some models have metal pots. If your machine has a glass carafe, make sure it's shatter-proof to prevent accidents.

Filters

The majority of programmable coffee makers use disposable paper filters, but some models feature a reusable filter that's made of metal, nylon, or another durable material. Paper filters can be more convenient because they don't require cleaning, but reusable filters are better for the environment and mean you don't have to keep buying replacements.

Price

Programmable coffee makers can run anywhere from $30 to more than $150. You can find a high-quality model in the $50 to $100 range, but you pay more if you want special features.

FAQ

Q. Do I have to program my coffee machine to brew at the same time every day?

A. Many programmable coffee machines offer adjustable schedules, so you're able to choose different brew times based on the day. During the week, you can have your coffee ready by 7 a.m., but on weekends when you sleep in, you can have the machine start brewing at 9 or 10 a.m. instead.

Q. How do I know when my coffee maker has finished brewing?

A. Most programmable coffee makers sound some type of alert, like a beep, when your coffee is ready.

Programmable coffee makers we recommend

Best of the best: Bunn Heat 'N' Brew Programmable Coffee Maker

Our take: Attractive design that looks great on your countertop but also brews an excellent cup of coffee.

What we like: Programming is extremely easy even if you're not tech-savvy. Water heats to the ideal brewing temperature for outstanding coffee. Can brew up to 10 cups at a time and features a heating plate. Certified by the Specialty Coffee Association.

What we dislike: Heating plate can sometimes scorch the coffee.

Best bang for your buck: Magic Chef 12-Cup Stainless Steel Programmable Coffee Maker

Our take: A straightforward, budget-friendly coffee maker that can deliver delicious coffee whenever you want.

What we like: Provides excellent value for the price. Programming is user-friendly. Includes a high-quality carafe and reusable filter. Boasts a pause features that lets you grab a cup of coffee before brewing is finished.

What we dislike: Doesn't hold up as well as some of the other options.

Choice 3: Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

Our take: A versatile, easy-to-program coffee maker that includes a variety of convenient features.

What we like: Water reservoir is removable for easy cleaning. Boasts several brew options and settings. Heater pad allows you to adjust the temperature. Can be paused mid-cycle so you can grab a cup. Programming is very user-friendly. Thermal Flavor Extraction feature helps boost coffee flavor.

What we dislike: Glass carafe can break easily. Has a taller profile than other options, so it may not fit in all kitchens.

