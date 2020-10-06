Best products for this year's virtual marathon

Like most things in 2020, marathons are going to look a little different this year.

With the CDC's social distancing guidelines preventing people from getting within six feet of one another, many marathons are opting to make their events virtual.

As a result, the things runners are asked to provide are going to be different than in other years -- for instance, while you'll still need the basics like shoes and running shorts, you'll have to provide your own hydration and fuel.

For some runners, the switch to virtual will be difficult. That's why we've compiled some of the best options for runners who are looking to participate in this year's virtual marathons.

Best shoes for a virtual marathon

The most important tool in a long-distance runner's arsenal is their shoes. It's vital that they're lightweight and comfortable, while still providing the support needed for prolonged periods of high-impact exercise. If you're in the market for your first pair of running shoes or if you're just shopping for a replacement, we recommend any of the options below.

Adidas Running Ultraboost 20 Shoes: $180 at Adidas

A top-tier pick, the Adidas Ultraboost 20 offers more cushioning than any of our other selections. The midsole was engineered by the team at Adidas to be both soft and responsive, even during endurance runs, and it pairs well with the streetwear aesthetic to make this a great all-around shoe.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 20 Running Shoes: $109.98 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $130)

Brooks's latest addition to the GTS line, the GTS 20, promises ample support without sacrificing comfort. At only 9.4 ounces, it's light as a feather, and the mesh upper keeps everything breathable.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoe: $99.95 at Backcountry (was $119.95)

Nike first introduced its iconic line of Pegasus running shoes back in 1983, and its latest iteration, the Pegasus 36, is arguably the best yet. The entire shoe is wrapped in a seamless engineered mesh upper, giving it a clean look that's extremely lightweight.

Best hydration for a virtual marathon

Staying hydrated is a top priority for long-distance runners, and this is true even if the marathon is virtual. Whether it's with a belt or with a handheld water bottle, having water available at all times will ensure that you cross the virtual finish line in one piece -- especially since you'll have to provide all your own hydration.

G-Run Hydration Running Belt: $15.97+ on Amazon

Hold your water and much more with this hands-free hydration belt. It comes with two 10-ounce leak-proof bottles and a water-resistant front pocket big enough for your phone and some snacks.

Ultimate Direction PB Adventure 3.0 16L Hydration Vest: $118.96 on Backcountry (was $169.95)

If you're looking for something with a bit more capacity, try this hydration vest. It features eight compartments in total and is made of knit mono mesh material that's light, flexible, and breathable.

CamelBak Velocity 70 oz. Hydration Pack: $49.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $69.99)

If you prefer a bladder-style bag that holds a lot of liquid, this hydration pack is a nice middle-of-the-road option. The 70-ounce capacity is much bigger than our other recommendations, and it has a zippered pocket on top to hold small items like a phone and some keys.

Best snacks and supplements for a virtual marathon

Depending on what distance you're going for, it's best to bring some snacks and supplements along with you during your run. We recommend the following to make sure you finish strong.

DripDrop ORS Electrolyte Hydration Powder Sticks: $18.90 on Amazon

If you really want to stay on top of your hydration, we recommend these electrolyte hydration powder sticks. Just mix some into your water bottle and it'll hydrate you much faster than regular water could -- think of it as a sports drink with half the sugar and three times the electrolytes.

GU Energy Original Sports Nutrition Energy Gel: $32.97 on Amazon (was $34.80)

If a quick shot of energy is what you're after, these sports gels are a great option. They come in a wide assortment of flavors, and each one provides your body with a helpful dose of amino acids, electrolytes, caffeine, and carbs.

Pure Protein Bars, 18 Pack: $16.28 on Amazon (was $17.59)

When you're running long distances, your body needs fuel. These protein bars are a quick and easy way to provide that fuel. Each bar has 20 grams of protein and only two to three grams of sugar, so you can fill up while keeping trim.

Best equipment for a virtual marathon

If you're running this year's marathon from the comfort of your home, you're going to need a treadmill. We recommend the following ones for seasoned pros and novices alike.

NordicTrack T 9.5 S: $1,995 at NordicTrack

The 14-inch touchscreen display on this model is great for immersing yourself in what you're doing. It's also got a cushioned running surface and a fold-up running belt that stores nicely.

NordicTrack Commercial X32i: $4,000 at NordicTrack

This is a gym-quality treadmill designed for home use. The suspension system protects your lower joints from stress, and the 40 percent incline will do a great job emulating those grueling hills.

Landon Groves is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.