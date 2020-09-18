Best products for a home spa day

Many of us are still limiting non-essential activities that put us within six feet of other people. This of course makes personal care services like manicures, pedicures, facials, and hair styling impossible, which can leave us feeling a little neglected.

But you don't have to forgo all that self-care just because you're social distancing.

You can give yourself a full spa day at home that leaves you feeling relaxed and refreshed -- as long as you have some simple products that will help you achieve spa-like results in your own bathroom.

We've put together a list of some of the best tools and products for making your next home spa day the most relaxing yet.

Best epilators

Need to skip your next waxing appointment? With an epilator at home, you can remove hair from anywhere on your body and stay smooth much longer than shaving.

Epilady L5 Rechargeable Epilator for Women & Men: $49.97 at Amazon

Epilady is a well-known brand in the epilator game, offering affordable options like this handy, travel-approved model. It can be used with or without the cord for added convenience, and the rubber grips make it comfortable to hold. You can choose from two speeds to tweeze away each and every hair with ease.

Braun Silk-epil 9 Wet and Dry Cordless Epilator: $124.94 at Amazon (was $139.99)

This is our favorite epilator because of its high-end technology and reliable performance. Its head is 40 percent wider than previous models to cover a larger area and remove more hair with each stroke. The tool also has tweezers that are wider, longer, and deeper to allow for the removal of shorter hair than waxing removes. Best of all, you can use it wet or dry, with results lasting up to four weeks.

Best hot air brushes

When you want a salon-quality blowout at home, a hot air brush can dry, smooth, and style your hair all in one step.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer: $59.99 at Ulta

If you want an affordable hot air brush, this pick from Revlon is a crowd favorite. It offers three heat/speed options, plus a cool option for setting your styles (but it works best to smooth hair and add volume rather than curling it). It's also easier to use than many other models on the market, so it's a great beginner option.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler: $549 at Nordstrom

If you're looking for the Cadillac of hot air brushes, look no further than this Dyson model. It works for multiple hair types and styles, and it offers a range of high-tech features for easy styling. Thanks to the various heads it comes with, you can create curls, waves, and even sleek, straight hairstyles. The quick-release switch makes it easy to take the attachments on and off, too. The Airwrap features three air speeds and three heat settings, plus a cold shot for setting -- in other words, plenty of versatility.

Best hot rollers

If you're used to visiting your stylist for high-glam curls, you can achieve the look at home with hot rollers, which make curling your hair much easier than a curling wand.

BaByliss Nano Titanium 20-Roller: $74.99 at Ulta

We love these hot rollers from BaByliss because they feature a titanium core for fast, even heating. Titanium is also gentler on your hair, so you can achieve salon-like curls without damage. You get curlers in three sizes -- small, medium, and large -- and a convenient case to neatly store them in.

Best flat irons

Curls aren't the only style you might head to the salon for. If your go-to look is smooth and straight, having a flat iron at home means you can give yourself a sleek style whenever you want.

Conair InfinitiPro Rose Gold Ceramic Flat Iron: $24.63 at Amazon

If you want an affordable at-home straightening option, this model from Conair is an excellent option. It offers an impressive 30 heat settings at a budget-friendly price and heats up to 455 degrees Fahrenheit. The advanced ceramic plates also help cut down on frizz for the smoothest hair possible.

BaBylissPro Nano Titanium-Plated Straightening Iron: $149.99 at Ulta

We love this salon-quality flat iron because it offers 50 heat settings -- all the way up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit -- and a lightweight design to make styling as easily as possible. It also features five-inch wide plates, so you can straighten your hair as quickly as possible. It heats up super fast, too, which means you can get styling right away.

Best electric nail drills

Staying away from the nail salon right now? With an electric nail drill, you can shape your nails -- natural or acrylic -- just like your favorite manicurist.

Makartt JD700 Nail Drill Machine: $58.99 at Amazon (was $63.99)

This is a seriously powerful at-home nail drill that's strong enough to buff, grind, sharpen, sand, and polish acrylic nails thanks to its max speed of 30,000 rotations per minute. You can also use it at lower speeds to shape natural nails and remove gel polish. The drill is easy enough for beginners to use, and the brand provides both a detailed instructional manual and tutorial video to help you along the way.

Best facial steamers

For a spa-level facial at home, it all starts with steaming to open your pores. With a facial steamer, you can safely steam your face and prepare it for masks and other treatments.

Kingdom Beauty Nano Ionic Facial Steamer: $21.99 at Amazon (was $23.99)

If you're on a budget, this facial steamer can be a great option. It heats up quickly, taking just 30 seconds to generate full-powered steam. It also offers an automatic shut-off timer that turns the steamer off when the water tank is empty to prevent injuries. You can use it whether you have normal, oily, or dry skin, so it's ideal for nearly any skincare routine.

Panasonic Spa-Quality Facial Steamer: $99.99 at Amazon

This facial steamer is one of the best on the market because it delivers a spa-level facial sauna treatment in just six minutes. It produces nano-sized steam particles, which allows the steam to more effectively penetrate and deep clean the pores. The steamer is also portable, so you can even take it on the road with you.

Best microdermabrasion machines

Forget about having to head to your local spa for a dermabrasion treatment. With a microdermabrasion machine at home, you can smooth away acne scars, fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots.

Spa Sciences MIO Diamond Microdermabrasion & Pore Extraction Resurfacing System: $23.20 at Kohl's (was $29.99)

If you only need a microdermabrasion machine to buff away dry patches and smooth fine lines, this is an outstanding, budget-friendly option. It offers five different speeds to provide pro-grade results and even comes with a suction extraction tip to treat clogged pores.

PMD Personal Microderm Classic Skin Care Tool: $159 at Kohl's

When it comes to home microdermabrasion machines, this is the absolute best model for treating fine lines, wrinkles, dull skin, and enlarged pores. It includes several different exfoliating discs to allow you to get the exact level of exfoliation you need. The discs are also antibacterial, so you don't have to worry about spreading germs around your face.

Best foot peels

If you're still not comfortable with the idea of getting a pedicure at a salon, at-home foot peels can keep your feet feeling smooth and soft.

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask: $24.95 at Amazon (was $29.95)

This easy-to-use foot peel is dermatologist-tested and features ingredients like apple, lemon, and aloe vera to smooth rough heels with a cruelty-free formula. While it's gentle, it sloughs off dead skin over a period of one to two weeks to reveal the soft, smooth skin underneath. The included booties can fit feet up to a men's size 11, so they'll work for many people.

Best nail polish curing lamps

You don't have to skip your gel manicures just because you don't want to go to the nail salon. With a nail polish curing lamp, you can use gel polish at home and cure it for a long-lasting finish.

Gelish Harmony 18G Professional LED Light: $199.99 at Amazon

This professional-quality curing lamp cures gel nail polish quickly thanks to its 18 two-watt bulbs that provide 36 total watts of drying power. It also features a compact design that makes it easy to store, though it still has plenty of space to rest your hand comfortably. You can cure your nails in as little as five seconds and sanitize the lamp, too, if you want to use it for others in the family.

Best gel nail polish Rremovers

When it's time to change your gel manicure color, your regular nail polish remover won't get the job done. You need a quality gel nail polish remover that makes it quick and easy to get the gel off your nails.

Gelish Soak-Off Gel Polish Remover: $14.95 at Amazon (was $19.80)

We love this gel polish remover because it removes gel easily but doesn't irritate the skin. You need to soak your nails for just 15 minutes and typically don't even need to scrub much to get the polish off. The formula also contains conditioning ingredients to hydrate your nails and cuticles to keep your hands in good shape.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.