If television has proven anything, it's that competition breeds quality. In the 90s, Bruce Springsteen lamented, "There's fifty-seven channels and nothin' on." Now, between networks and streaming content, there is an unprecedented amount of viewing options available. The fierce competition has caused a dynamic increase in quality in an effort to get the most viewers.

As a result, the consumer wins.

The same thing is happening in the product world. Instead of a handful of manufacturers creating everything we use, companies like Amazon are creating limitless options for the consumer. Manufacturers need to be innovative, constantly struggling to stay a step ahead to offer something truly better than the competition.

And once again, the consumer wins because there's a plethora of innovation that competes for market share. These are the best product releases of 2019.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $24.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

This affordable 2nd generation streaming device from Amazon is compact, versatile, effortless to set up, and easy to use. The voice-controlled remote allows you to find all the content you want just by asking for it by name. If desired, the Fire TV Stick can be integrated with Alexa to become another component in your smart home.

Roku Streaming Stick+: $39 at Amazon (was $59.99)

If you're interested in 4k content, Roku's Streaming Stick+ will provide that opportunity at a surprisingly affordable price. With Roku, you have access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes and you have the ability to search by voice or turn your compatible mobile device into a remote.

Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $1,199.99 at Samsung (was $2,199.99)

Without the best TV, you can't take full advantage of your streaming device. Samsung's revolutionary technology can provide an unparalleled quantum dot TV viewing experience with over a billion shades of color. The system comes with the highly impressive Samsung Bixby digital assistant but is also compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Samsung Galaxy S10: $549.99+ at Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy S10 has a number of remarkable features that just might change your mind about which company has the smartest phone. The intelligent battery delivers peak performance when you need it, but can last for a full day on a single charge. Galaxy S10's expandable memory, cinematic display, and ultrasonic fingerprint identification are all features that make it one of the best offerings of 2019.

GoPro Hero 8: $349 at Amazon (was $399)

Just when you thought GoPro couldn't possibly get any better. Between Hyper Smooth 2.0, Time Warp 2.0, a more durable lens, 4K capabilities, and a waterproof casing, you just might be able to film your big-time Hollywood breakthrough action movie in 2020.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 at Verizon

The crucial element of your personal listening experience is the quality of your headphones. Apple's AirPod Pro earbuds go above and beyond, not only offering incredible sound that automatically adjusts to the shape of your ear, but also a comfortable fit, 24-hour battery life, quick access to Siri, and a noise-canceling option.

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199.96 at Amazon

If you are a fan of Nintendo and are looking for a more personal gaming experience that is just as robust but doesn't cost as much as the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the answer. The compact, lightweight design is optimized for handheld play and the unit is compatible with all the physical Nintendo Switch games.

Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro: $949.99 at Amazon (was $1,149)

The latest model of Apple's groundbreaking iPad features an 11-inch edge-to-edge liquid retina display with four speakers, Face ID, and up to 10 hours of battery life. This WiFi model also includes intuitive multitasking and a high-quality camera.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet: $159.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is Amazon's biggest and best kids' tablet yet. It features a kid-proof case that has a built-in stand, 32 GB for storage and a battery that can last up to 12 hours. It also has parental controls for your peace of mind.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition: $39.99 at Amazon (was $69.99)

Keeping with the kid-friendly theme, Amazon also has an Echo Dot that is designed exclusively for young ones. This is not a toy, it's a fully functioning Echo Dot that features parental controls and multiple layers of privacy to ensure your child's safety.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $24.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

For the grown-ups, Amazon released the 3rd generation Echo Dot, an affordable mini smart speaker that features an illuminated clock. Besides the time, this unit can display the outdoor temperature and serve as an alarm. If you place it on your nightstand, you can also get the morning news without even getting out of bed.

Bose Home Speaker 300: $199 at Amazon (was $259)

Bose's tiny home speaker packs a huge 360-degree sound that can stream audio content via WiFi or Bluetooth and is compatible with Apple Airplay 2. This smart speaker also works with either Alexa or Google Assistant or, if you're so inclined, it has 6 one-touch presets on the top that you can use for quick manual control.

Sonos Move Smart Speaker: $399 at Amazon

For people who are often on the go, there's the new Sonos Move. This battery-powered smart speaker is weather-resistant, features built-in Alexa, and can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge. The unit's shock-resistant case helps protect the delicate components from accidental bumps and drops.

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen): $79.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

This iteration of the Echo features the company's best sound module yet. The Dolby-powered, 360-degree smart speaker delivers both crisp highs and resonant lows. Beyond its streaming capabilities, however, the Echo boasts the largest selection of compatible devices, making it the ideal cornerstone piece to your voice-controlled home.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): $35 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $49)

This versatile, wall-mountable device is Google's stylish answer to the Echo Dot. With Voice Match (which requires additional setup and enrollment), Google Assistant can recognize up to six different voices and respond to users in context.

Google Nest Hub Max: $254 at Home Depot (was $278)

If you love the intelligence of Google Assistant but want more than a smart speaker, Google's Nest Hub Max could be the answer for all your high-tech home needs. This hub can be used to not only control all of your compatible devices, but the smart camera keeps its focus on you, allowing you to multitask while on video calls. Additionally, the built-in Nest Cam can help keep an eye on your smart home when you are out and about.

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Generation): $169.99 at Amazon (was $229.99)

The 2nd generation of Echo Show has a larger screen and better sound. You can watch live TV (with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV), stream content, stream live feeds from the front door (with a compatible smart device), and make video calls using whichever method you prefer. This easy-to-set-up, easier-to-use device could be the linchpin that turns your smart home into a dream home.

Eargo Neo: $2,337.50 at Amazon (was $2,750)

If you suffer from mild to moderate sensorineural hearing loss (damage that has occurred from a lifetime of going to concerts or listening to music via headphones), it is now possible to purchase a product that can help you get your hearing back. Eargo's devices slip into your ear and are nearly imperceptible to the casual observer. If you're looking for a Christmas miracle, this is it.

