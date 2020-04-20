The best printing calculator

If you're a small-business owner, store manager, or accountant, you know how important accuracy is -- right down to the dollars and cents. As many daily tallies require official records and reports, you need a reliable printing calculator.

While you can do calculations on a smartphone or computer, printing continues to pose a challenge. Printing calculators, on the other hand, offer a real-time, tangible record that can be produced upon request. Depending on the model you choose, you can enjoy advanced functions, such as color printing, reprinting, and even programmable markups or charges.

To learn more, take a look at our buying guide to see which one is right for your office. We're including our top choice, Sharp's Portable 12-Digit 2-Color Printing Calculator, which features a wide range of functions to handle just about any task.

Considerations when choosing printing calculators

Functions

Before you begin comparing printing calculators, make a list of essential functions. If they're basic and straightforward, you can save big by sticking to simple models. If you need advanced functions like amortization, depreciation, or expanded printing options, expect to spend significantly more.

Twin-spool vs. cartridge ribbons

The majority of printing calculators have twin-spool ribbons in red and black. Because ribbons are exposed, they have a tendency to dry out. Cartridge ribbons are enclosed to prevent drying and tend to last much longer than twin-spool models. However, they're harder to find and are far more expensive.

Printing

When comparing printing features between models, take a close look at speed and quality. If you intend to use a printing calculator often and plug in long successions of numbers, it's worth getting a capable heavy-duty model. If you need high-quality printouts with crisp numbers, you might be better-suited with a slower-printing model.

Keys

Unlike keyboards, printing calculators don't have standard key layouts. Each model has a different arrangement, and in some designs, keys are more conveniently placed than others. Small details such as the placement of frequently logged keys or responsiveness can have a major impact on your overall typing experience.

Types of printing paper

External roll: Most printing calculators have external rolls, which make replacement quick and easy. As they're exposed, it's common for dust to build up in the crevices around the paper. External rolls are also somewhat fragile, so they can break when changing the roll or simply moving the printer.

Enclosed roll: Enclosed rolls have overall better construction, as they have a hard plastic shell protecting the paper roll and mechanism. These printing calculators are more expensive, but they last significantly longer than those with external rolls.

Thermal paper: You're probably familiar with thermal paper from store receipts and credit card machines. Some printing calculators also use thermal paper, which rely on heat, not ink, to print. They operate quicker and more quietly. Unfortunately, numbers fade quickly, and thermal paper is more expensive to replace.

Price

Printing calculators with basic functionality cost between $15 to $25. For more advanced functions, including two-color printing, expect to spend up to $50. Premium models with extensive functions well-suited for high-volume businesses can cost $60 to $125.

FAQ

Q. How are printing calculators powered?

A. Printing calculators are usually powered by an AC adapter, although some run on batteries. There are also hybrid models, which can be powered both ways. That said, printing calculators are well-known for burning through batteries quickly.

Q. What information is displayed on printing calculator screens?

A. Most printing calculators display 12 numbers. Advanced models also display calendar and time functions and may indicate if there's a paper jam inside the machine. If the printing calculator has programmable features, the screen often displays which setting you're currently using.

Printing calculators we recommend

Best of the best: Sharp's Portable 12-Digit 2-Color Printing Calculator

Our take: Deluxe assortment of functions in a mid-size model.

What we like: Prints in two colors. Digital display shows up to 12 numbers. Has one-touch change function.

What we dislike: Ink occasionally smudges during printing.

Best bang for your buck: Casio's HR-10RC Printing Calculator

Our take: Affordable option with basic features. Ideal for small business owners.

What we like: Can print after correction and reprint multiple copies. Smaller footprint than other models.

What we dislike: Screen is on the smaller side.

Choice 3: Sharp's Heavy-Duty Color Printing Calculator

Our take: Capable model with full-size keys for easy input.

What we like: Well-made for heavy use. Prints in two colors and has calendar, clock, and time functions.

What we dislike: Larger footprint than other options, and paper occasionally comes loose.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.