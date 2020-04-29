The best printer paper

The technology used to print an image on paper varies significantly between different types of printers. To achieve the best results, you need paper specifically designed for the printer you're using. But with all the different types of printer paper available, how do you know which is best suited for your particular needs?

If you're looking for a multipurpose paper suitable for either an inkjet printer or a laser printer, for example, our favorite is Hammermill Premium Inkjet & Laser Multipurpose Paper. To learn more about the features that have the most impact when shopping for printer paper, read our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing printer paper

Type of printer

The fastest way to narrow down which printer paper you should use is to purchase the kind designated for your printer and the type of printing you're doing. For instance, if you have an inkjet printer and you want to print photos, get printer paper that has the words "inkjet photo paper" on the packaging. Granted, this won't always get you the perfect paper for your needs, but it gets you close very quickly.

Size

Most jobs require standard 8.5 x 11-inch paper. However, if you're printing legal documents, you might want to consider 11 x 14-inch paper. There are other sizes of paper, but if you plan on using one of these special sizes, make sure your printer is able to accommodate it.

Weight

In general, the heavier the weight, the thicker the paper. For general use, 20-pound paper is fine. But if you're after a more professional look, use 22- to 24-pound paper. If you need to print on both sides, it's best to consider 28- to 32-pound paper.

Brightness

The higher the brightness level, the brighter the paper. The brighter the paper, the crisper the printed image. For the best results, look for paper with a brightness level between 92 and 100.

Coating and texture

The coating and texture of printer paper can be used to enhance a desired effect. For example, images printed using an inkjet printer on papers with a glossy coating more closely resemble photographs. Before purchasing coated or textured paper, however, make sure your printer can accommodate them.

Features

Quantity

Not all printer paper comes in packs of 500. Don't be fooled into thinking you're getting value when you may be getting less paper.

Acid-free

Acid-free paper is manufactured to resist becoming brittle or yellow over time. If you purchase this type of printer paper, it helps preserve what you print.

Earth-friendly

There are a number of ways that printer paper can be earth-friendly. It can be made from plant fibers, use sustainable sources, contain recycled materials, or even give back to the community in other ways. If this is important to you, look for printer paper with one or more of these features.

Color

Besides white, printer paper can be purchased in a wide variety of colors, from vibrant to pastel hues. Choose what's best for your needs.

Price

At the budget end of the price range, you can get lightweight copy paper for about $5 or $6 per ream. On the high end, thicker card stock paper or paper made from plant fibers instead of trees can cost $20 to $50 per ream. Around $8 to $11 is where most people find the best printer paper for their needs.

FAQ

Q. What is a ream of paper?

A. A ream is a bundle of 500 identical sheets of paper.

Q. What's the best way to store my printer paper?

A. Printer paper should be stored unopened on a flat surface in a room with a relative humidity between 45% and 55%. You also do not want to expose printer paper to extreme temperatures or direct sunlight.

Q. I'm still overwhelmed with choices. Can you give me any more help?

A. Often, the manual that came with your printer can offer some suggestions for the best type of printer paper.

Printer paper we recommend

Best of the best: Hammermill's Premium Inkjet & Laser Multipurpose Paper

Our take: One ream of 8.5 x 11-inch copy paper suitable for inkjet and laser printers.

What we like: This 24-pound jam-free printer paper is manufactured using acid-free technology so it doesn't yellow over time. Additionally, this paper is sustainably sourced from American family tree farms.

What we dislike: Rarely, the paper is damaged in shipping.

Best bang for your buck: HP Papers' MultiPurpose20 Printer Paper

Our take: One ream of 8.5 x 11-inch multipurpose copy paper.

What we like: This 20-pound multipurpose paper is made with acid-free technology so it doesn't yellow over time. Additionally, this paper uses Colorlok technology to provide more vibrant colors and it's manufactured using renewable forest resources.

What we dislike: If you need to do double-sided printing, you may want to consider heavier paper.

Choice 3: Epson's Premium Presentation Paper

Our take: Fifty sheets of 8.5 x 11-inch double-sided, matte finish, inkjet paper.

What we like: This heavyweight paper (47-pound) is designed for printing non-glare photographs, signs, and craft projects. It's manufactured to resist fading for up to 72 years.

What we dislike: This paper is the most expensive option we considered.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.