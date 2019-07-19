Pressure washers are excellent tools to own for beginning and longtime homeowners alike. Their high-pressure stream of water blasts dirt and grime off everything, from the siding of your home and the surfaces of decks and porches to the driveway or a lawn mower.

But you can't achieve the best results with a pressure washer unless you have a high-quality pressure washer hose. Hoses come in different diameters and lengths, and they should be chosen based on what kinds of jobs they will be used for.

To learn more about how to choose the best pressure washer hose for your needs, keep reading our buying guide. Our top pick is the Schieffer Co. 4000 PSI Pressure Washer Hose with Couplers because of its high-pressure rating and its reinforced construction.

Considerations when choosing pressure washer hoses

Diameter: The size of a pressure washer hose dictates the maximum amount of water pressure that can be used with that hose. The average hose diameter is a quarter of an inch; a higher quality hose can be three-eighths of an inch. Each of the diameters has a maximum amount of pressure it can withstand before rupturing. The quarter-inch hose can handle 2,000 to 3,000 psi of water pressure; the three-eighths-inch hose has a maximum of about 5,000 psi.

Build quality: This will determine how long a pressure washer hose will last with regular use. Generally, the quality of the hose that comes with the pressure washer will be on par with the quality of the pressure washer itself. Replacement hoses can improve the performance of the pressure washer and serve as replacements if your current hose develops cracks or splits.

Features

Connectors: An oft-forgotten necessity when purchasing a pressure washer hose, it's essential that the connectors on the hose and the pressure washer itself match up. The most common type of connector is the quick-connect plug, but there are also threaded versions similar to a garden-hose end.

Materials: Most pressure washer hoses are made of material similar to that of garden hoses, PVC plastic. The plastic is durable and inexpensive but fairly inflexible. If you'd like a hose that's easier to manipulate, consider a rubber-based material.

Length: The length of the hose you'll require depends on what activities for which you will be using the pressure washer. Working in a single spot such as a driveway will require only a short hose, while moving around the entire exterior of a hose to clean siding or gutters requires a much longer hose. Replacement hoses range from 20 to 200 feet long.

Pressure washer hose prices

Plan on spending between $10 and $75 on a replacement pressure washer hose. Generally speaking, the higher the price, the higher quality the product will be. The length of the hose and the material it's made of will also play a part in the price.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a pressure washer inside my home?

A. It's not recommended unless you are cleaning an unfinished basement or a garage. The high-velocity water is intended for deep-cleaning jobs, and the resulting spillage requires draining.

Q. Can I attach a garden hose to the pressure washer instead of buying one specifically made for pressure washers?

A. No, that can turn out badly. Regular hoses aren't designed to withstand large amounts of water pressure. Pressure washer hoses are designed so they won't rupture or crack.

Pressure washer hoses we recommend

Best of the best: Schieffer Co. 4000 PSI Pressure Washer Hose With Couplers

Our take: Fifty feet of rubber hose made with a layer of steel-wire braid ensures that this hose will get any job done.

What we like: Withstands as much as 4,000 psi, and it comes with quick-connect couplers.

What we dislike: For the average homeowner, 50 feet of hose may not be long enough.

Best bang for your buck: Briggs & Stratton 25-Foot Pressure Washer Hose

Our take: This lightweight pressure washer hose weighs in at only 1.8 pounds. It's easy to use for those who just need light projects done.

What we like: It's a genuine Briggs & Stratton part, which is a credible and reliable manufacturer.

What we dislike: The hose is susceptible to melting when placed near a heat source.

Choice 3: Propulse Uberflex Kink-Resistant Pressure Washer Hose

Our take: The most flexible and versatile of pressure washer hoses, this one has ProPulse technology that prevents kinking while still enabling movement.

What we like: Compatible with popular brands of pressure washers, such as Craftsman and Delta.

What we dislike: The maximum pressure threshold is only 100 psi.

