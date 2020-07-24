The best pressure washer of 2020

We can't think of an outdoor cleaning job that isn't easier with a pressure washer. When it comes to shopping for one, you've got plenty of choice, from large industrial models to those you can carry in one hand.

We recently took another look at the wide selection of pressure washers on the market so we can keep you up to date with the top models. Our recommendations give you a good overview of what's available at different price points, while our concise review will help you pick out important details.

Best pressure washers of 2020

1. Simpson's MegaShot Pressure Washer: If you've got really tough cleaning jobs to tackle, this machine, which tops our list again, offers terrific performance and reliability, without breaking the bank.

2. Sun Joe's SPX 3000 Pressure Washer: A returning favorite of ours, this is a superb value-for-money all-rounder with great versatility and plenty of power for all those home and garden tasks.

3. Greenworks' GPW1501 Pressure Washer: A new entry on our list, this is a compact, lightweight, low-cost tool that still provides high efficiency and an impressive set of features for the money.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

Before buying a pressure washer, check these key features

Your main consideration is likely to be the kind of output you need, and that will likely dictate whether you'll be going for a gas-powered pressure washer or an electric machine. The key figures are PSI (pounds per square inch) of water pressure, and the flow rate, given as GPM (gallons per minute).

Different nozzles (or tips) have an impact on how the water and detergent is delivered and add flexibility -- but they're nothing without sufficient pressure and flow. An industrial machine for serious dirt removal off difficult surfaces will run from roughly 3,000PSI / 2.5 GPM and up. Household models are anywhere from 1,200 to 2,000 PSI and 1.5 GPM or better. Most of these ratings are derived from the maximum internal pressure, and pressure at the nozzle will be less. Is it important? Probably not -- as long as you know what they're telling you.

A few manufacturers provide a single figure CU (cleaning units) rating, which is simply PSI x GPM. Useful for comparison, and easy to work out yourself if it's not provided.

How much pressure do you really need? Gas machines are far and away the most powerful, but unless you've got commercial-scale cleaning jobs or large areas to cover, you probably don't need one. For siding, paths, patios, vehicles, etc., around the home, an electric model is more convenient, easier to use, lighter and cheaper. The only real drawback is that the longest extension cable you can use is 100 feet. If you need to go beyond, you need gas.

What else should you look for? Detergent is either provided via a siphon tube that you drop into your own container, or an onboard bottle. The latter is more convenient (and you can't accidentally knock it over), but less common. On cheaper pressure washers, hose connections are often plastic. Brass is much more durable, and less likely to leak. Prices for pressure washers start at well under $100 and heavy-duty models seldom exceed $500. Most pressure washers will eventually develop small leaks anyway, so you may want to upgrade connectors (where possible). It's not an expensive job.

It's nice to have a good length of hose, and we'd expect 20 feet or more. Likewise, a long power cord is going to mean you don't have to keep reaching for that extension. Weight isn't generally much of an issue -- most have wheels -- but might be if you need to lift it in and out of a vehicle regularly.

FAQ

Q. Is it safe to leave my pressure washer running while I'm not actually using it?

A. If you're not actively spraying, most manufacturers recommend leaving it running no more than five minutes to prevent internal pressure causing damage. Check your owner's manual for recommendations for your make and model. A few have an auto-off, which is very convenient.

Q. Will a pressure washer damage my car or RV paint?

A. It's unlikely. Modern vehicle paint is extremely tough stuff. However, if you have rust or collision damage, a powerful pressure washer might get in under the paint layer and lift it, so check and repair first. In any event, it's safer to use a wide spray rather than a focused jet.

In-depth reviews for best pressure washers

Best of the best: Simpson's MegaShot Pressure Washer

What we like: Honda engines have almost legendary durability. Delivers 3,200 PSI. Five different nozzles included, plus 25 feet of braided hose. Robust steel frame. Chunky pneumatic wheels make maneuverability easy.

What we dislike: Pump failures are not unknown. No detergent tank (uses siphon hose).

Best bang for your buck: Sun Joe's SPX 3000 Pressure Washer

What we like: Powerful electric motor provides over 2,000 PSI. Auto shutoff stops pump when not in use. Two removable detergent tanks. Five spray nozzles and 20 feet of hose. Built-in GFCI.

What we dislike: Potential for leaks or stripped threads due to main hose connection being plastic.

Choice 3: Greenworks' GPW1501 Pressure Washer

What we like: Weighs just 17 pounds and offers 1,500 PSI. Choice of tips gives decent versatility from a small, budget device. Use upright or horizontal. 35-foot power cord includes GFCI.

What we dislike: Some reliability issues. Owners are critical of customer support.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.