Best President’s Day weekend sales from Macy’s, Amazon and more

There are certain holidays that retailers have seized upon to drive sales. President's Day is no Black Friday -- but it certainly does offer an opportunity for savvy shoppers who want to take advantage of marked down prices.

Macy's is running a huge sale, and we've found several bargains that are worth checking out -- with something for the entire family highlighted.

And if you're in the market for a more expensive item -- like a TV -- right now, you can get one of the best on the market and save hundreds. So jump in now while you have the chance -- prices like these won't be available again until Prime Day in July.

All prices and availability are subject to change.

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $169 at Amazon (was $199)

You don't have to spend a lot of money or hassle to monitor your front door. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 delivers remote monitoring of your door via your smart device. You can even respond to visitors when you are away from home, and receive notifications when motion is detected.

Echo Dot Kids' Edition: $49.99 at Amazon (was $69.99)

Don't share your Echo device with the kids -- get them their very own. The Echo Dot Kids' Edition is packed with content kids love, and has built-in privacy and parental controls to protect them as they enjoy their favorite contents.

NuWave 3-Quart Brio Air Fryer: $59.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Ready to try air frying technology but don't want to spend a lot of money? For around $60, the Brio air fryer cooks foods to a delicate crisp without the need for extra oil, and has six preset functions that takes the guesswork out of cooking some of your favorite foods.

LG B9 Series 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $1,296.99 at Amazon (was $1,999)

TVs just keep getting smarter, like LG's AI ThinkQ models that are compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa that can control your TV as well as integrate with other smart devices in your home. The 55-inch model is currently $700 off the usual price on Amazon, so buy now and be prepared to take your home entertainment possibilities to a whole new level.

Microsoft Pro X: $899.99 at Amazon (was $999)

The new Pro X offers modern features that are sure to make it a must-have device, including WiFi and LTE connectivity, and an extremely slim build. The edge-to-edge screen, fast processor, and convertible laptop to tablet design are part of it's impressive feature set.

Tory Burch Perry Colorblock Nylon Backpack: $173.60 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $248)

Whether you need a bag to stash your gear for work, school, or just because, the backpack style offers ample space in a style that's super easy to carry. Grab the Tory Burch Perry model now on Saks Fifth Avenue while supplies last, and save.

Hemstitch Duvet: $222.50 - $247.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $445 - $495)

When you update your bed with new bedding, it looks as good as it feels. This duvet is constructed of top-quality Egyptian cotton, and comes a collection of stylish colors to fit any bedroom décor.

Samsung Smartwatch: From $279.99 at Samsung

Smart technology, contemporary style, and impressive capabilities - that's what you'll get when you invest in a smartwatch from Samsung. Shop on the brand's website and you choose your watch style, pick your favorite add-ons, and enjoy reward points.

Sony Noise Canceling Headphones: $298 at Amazon (was $349.99)

If you are looking for a serious set of headphones, this pair by Sony has capabilities once never thought possible - effective noise canceling technology, Alexa voice control, and amazingly long battery life, all in a trim design that's comfortable to wear.

All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set: $499.99 at Macy's (was $629.99)

Update your cookware essentials and save. This All-Clad set is currently 20% off at Macy's and features pots and pans crafted in durable stainless steel that's made to handle high cook temperatures for excellent results.

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner: $189.99 at Amazon (was $259.99)

If you have pets, you need a vacuum that's up for the challenge of tackling pet hairs, spilled kibble, displaced litter, and more. The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser has a tangle-free brush roll and a collection of on-board tools so hairs, dirt, and debris are no match for it's cleaning abilities.

Michael Kors Faux Fur Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat: $169.99 at Macy's (was $340)

Macy's is offering some incredible savings on winter coats, so you can save a lot of money on top-selling name brands and styles like this women's Michael Kors down puffer coat. In addition to warm lining, it features a thigh-length design and detachable hood for added warmth on the coldest days of winter.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: $599.99 at Samsung (was $1,199.99)

If you've been waiting for the Galaxy S20+ 5G to hit the market, your wait is about over. You can pre-order this state-of-the-art Android smartphone now, and choose your savings option at the Samsung website.

Bar III Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Dress Shirt: $19.93 at Macy's (was $65)

Every man needs at least a few dress shirts in his wardrobe, so it's a great time to stock up when you find them on sale. Bar III has a collection of stylish slim-fit shirts in choice of colors at Macy's, each marked down to the low price of $19.93 that reflects a 69% savings.

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Signature Regular-Fit V-Neck Sweater: $39.99 at Macy's (was $59.50)

A timeless look, comfortable cotton construction, and high-fashion designer - that's what this handsome Tommy Hilfiger has to offer. Guys will also appreciate that it comes in a choice of eye-catching colors to appeal to traditional and edgy senses of style.

Tommy Hilfiger Floral Lace Fit and Flare Dress: $79.99 at Macy's (was $144)

Get ready for spring with a flirty new dress. This pretty style has a body-hugging fit and flowing material in all the right places, and sports a floral pattern that's ideal for the warm season that's just around the corner.

UGG Redwood Suede and Leather Hiking Boots: $122.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $175)

We love the versatile style of these UGG hiking boots that's both functional and good-looking. They have a waterproof construction and grippy traction so you can easily wear them in wet, snowy weather, but the suede uppers and block heels pair nicely with casual wear for a day shopping or hanging out with friends.

Coach Signature Canvas Cassie Crossbody: $210 at Macy's (was $350)

Chances are you'll have a difficult time deciding what you like most about this fashionable handbag - the easy-to-carry crossbody style, the bold gold-tone hardware, or the iconic Coach logo. But there's no doubt you'll appreciate the price that's discounted 40% off retail.

Carter's Baby Boy 4-Pack Printed Cotton Bibs: $15.60 at Macy's (was $26)

Babies need bibs, and the cute prints on those in this 4-pack will make him look adorable even when he's at his messiest. The set makes a nice gift for baby showers and new moms too.

Rare Editions Big Girl's Embellished Knit Floral Print Dress: $54.40 at Macy's (was $84)

It's not too soon to be thinking about spring and summer attire for the family for special occasions. With pretty floral print and classic fit, this sweet dress is a great look for girls for Easter, graduations, weddings, and other warm-weather celebrations.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.