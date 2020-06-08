The best preschool learning kit

To give your preschool age kids a challenging yet fun way to learn, try preschool learning kits. Preschool learning kits feature uniquely tailored curriculum to help kids pick up age-appropriate skills such as simple math, spelling, and pattern recognition. They're often developed by early childhood education experts, so the content is accessible and engaging. Best of all, they include games and activities that have a high level of replayability.

If you're wondering which preschool learning kit is best for your child, give our buying guide a read. Besides some helpful shopping tips, we're sharing a few recommendations at the end, including our favorite set, Teach My Preschooler, which offers a well-rounded assortment of workbooks, manipulatives, and erasable boards.

Considerations when choosing preschool learning kits

Types of preschool learning kits

All-in-one kits: These preschool learning kits provide an assortment of learning materials and resources. They include various combinations of workbooks, flashcards, manipulatives, and sometimes stickers or award certificates. Certain kits also come with interactive elements in which parents can download supplemental materials, or preschoolers can hop online for interactive lessons.

Individual items: If you'd like to focus on a specific subject area or skill, there are preschool learning kits dedicated to focused learning. These kits offer multiple ways to approach particular subjects and skills, giving preschoolers the opportunity to explore them through different modalities. Many parents like these kits, as they help them discover what type of learners their preschoolers are.

Reusable materials: Certain preschool learning kits include reusable materials such as reproducible workbook pages, dry erase boards, and board games. In addition to offering a high degree of replayability, these kits offer the most bang for your buck. Some materials like dry erase boards can be repurposed for future lessons when preschoolers have progressed into kindergarten or even first grade.

Subjects covered in preschool learning kits

Reading: Preschool learning kits help kids get on track with reading. This is achieved through exercises that help kids learn, recognize, and write all 26 capital letters. In addition to writing and tracing, activities may include singing or rhyming games.

Math: Learning numbers 0 through 10 is a cornerstone of preschool, which is why many kits introduce counting, pattern, or spatial exercises. Not only are kids asked to recognize and write the numbers, kits guide them toward simple math operations such as addition and subtraction.

Science: Science curriculum in preschool learning kits focuses more on fostering curiosity than on specific subject matter. Lessons are often hands-on, like gardening or nature watching. These lessons also have some crossover with language development, as science introduces new vocabulary.

Fine motor skills: As preschoolers enter a formal school environment, they need to develop fine motor skills to master other tasks. This includes writing, coloring, painting, and typing. Kits that include manipulatives or concrete objects help kids develop their fine motor skills.

Routines: It's common for preschool learning kits to include materials related to routines, like calendars, clocks, or chore lists. The goal is to help preschoolers get used to classroom structure so they can thrive in a new learning environment, as kindergarten is much different than preschool.

Price

Budget-friendly kits cost $10 and below and are usually limited to cards or workbooks. For more comprehensive kits with more hands-on materials, you spend around $20. More structured kits with a variety of online and tactile resources can cost $30 and above.

FAQ

Q. What does it mean if a preschool learning kit comes with pretend play objects?

A. Pretend play lets kids simulate real-life situations, which aids in developing problem-solving and critical thinking skills. Objects like play money, tools, or blocks are often part of kits, as they help kids connect learning to activities in daily life.

Q. How can I tell when my preschooler has advanced beyond their kit?

A. Loss of interest is a key indicator, as is the ability to complete certain lessons or activities unusually quickly. When that happens, it's time to consider a different preschool learning kit that teaches in a different way and presents new challenges.

Preschool learning kits we recommend

Best of the best: Teach My Preschooler

Our take: Well-rounded kit that taps into multiple modalities of teaching.

What we like: Lessons last around 20 minutes. Large print and vibrant images on flashcards.

What we dislike: Materials are more fragile than expected.

Best bang for your buck: Melissa & Doug SmartyPants Preschool Card Set

Our take: Quick-paced, lighthearted learning in a 120-piece card set.

What we like: Variety of puzzles, questions, and activities. Convenient storage case.

What we dislike: Some reading on cards, so requires a lot of parental involvement.

Choice 3: Preschool Palace Ultimate Curriculum Kit

Our take: Comprehensive learning kit with more than 900 printable activities.

What we like: Easy to coordinate curriculum with other materials. Many sheets featuring coloring.

What we dislike: Kid-friendly activities, but a bit more structured than other options.

