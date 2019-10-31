The best prepaid cell phone

While some phone service plans require lengthy contracts and cumbersome down payments, prepaid phones can be purchased, activated, and used faster than ever before. If you don't want the hassle and commitment associated with long-term cell phone billing, then consider getting a prepaid phone.

For advice and guidance on choosing a prepaid cell phone, keep reading our buying guide. We've compiled this helpful buying guide to help you pick the right phone, and even included reviews of a few favorites. Our top pick, the TracFone LG Stylo 4G LTE, gives you the same smartphone features as other phones and includes a free SIM card with purchase.

Considerations when choosing prepaid cell phones

Prepaid cell phones: the basics

Prepaid cell phones are convenient for those who use them because there's no waiting for a bill to see what "the damage" might be. If you are not on a prepaid monthly plan, you pay for the minutes that you think you'll need ahead of time. You'll know exactly how many minutes you have available on your cell phone, and you can use them accordingly.

However, you may not have access to all of the newest special features that you might get with a brand-new contract phone. Also, you might lose some of the minutes you pay for if you don't use them within a certain time period.

Usage fees

There are a number of different plans available with prepaid cell phones. While some are piecemeal plans that charge separate fees for bundles of minutes, data, and streaming, others charge a single fee for monthly usage. Review the different plans that are available before choosing the one that suits you best.

Phone capabilities

If you don't plan on ever using data on your prepaid cell phone, you can spend less for one that might not be as adept at navigating the internet and using apps.

On the other hand, if you're concerned with the quality of photos that you'll be taking with your prepaid cell phone, you'll need to look for a model with decent cameras. Review all of the capabilities of the prepaid cell phone you choose before purchasing.

Features

Water-resistance

While few cell phones, prepaid or otherwise, are completely waterproof, a number of water-resistant options exist for you to choose from. If you plan to use your prepaid cell phone in areas where it may come into contact with water, consider getting a water-resistant model.

Front and rear cameras

Not all prepaid cell phones have camera lenses on both sides to allow for "selfies." It shouldn't be difficult, however, to find a model that has dual camera lenses for a decent price if that's an important feature for you.

Screen resolution

With so much of our entertainment being streamed through our cell phones these days, a full HD display is important to an increasing number of people. If you plan to use your prepaid cell phone for entertainment purposes, then you should probably search for a model with a full HD display.

Price

Most prepaid cell phones cost between $20 and $300. A $20 prepaid cell phone is usually a smartphone that first released a few years ago and may have an average camera resolution. For $150, you can get an upgraded model with more internal storage space and a better camera. For around $300, prepaid cell phones have most of the popular features of other smartphones, including ultra high-res camera lenses and HD streaming capacity.

FAQ

Q. Can't I just use my current cell phone as a prepaid phone?

A. Probably not. Although some service providers do allow you to convert your contract phone to a prepaid plan, most prepaid service providers require that you buy a phone specifically geared toward their prepaid product.

Q. How can I check on my available minutes and data?

A. The majority of prepaid cell phone plans allow you to log in to your account from a computer to check all of your account details. Some prepaid phones also display your available prepaid minutes right on your phone's screen.

Prepaid cell phones we recommend

Best of the best: TracFone LG Stylo 4G LTE

Our take: A smartly designed 4G LTE phone with an easy prepaid plan.

What we like: LG makes top-of-the-line products, and this is no exception. The 13 MP camera gives high-res quality to your mobile photos. The front-facing camera also has wide-angle capability. Also includes a SIM card for free when you purchase.

What we dislike: This is a Tracfone locked model, which means it only works on the Tracfone network.

Best bang for your buck: TracFone Galaxy Core Prime S820C

Our take: A great price for service from a prepaid industry leader.

What we like: This phone offers 4G LTE data speed and 14-day standby capacity.

What we dislike: Camera is lower resolution than most of the competition.

Choice 3: Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy S7

Our take: A premium smartphone with the benefits of a prepaid plan.

What we like: Processor is speedy and agile. Wireless charging is a great feature.

What we dislike: Expensive.

