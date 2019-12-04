The best prenatal vitamin

Whether you're trying to conceive or already have a bun in the oven, taking a prenatal vitamin is recommended by most doctors. The nutrients in these supplements encourage healthy fetal development and can even help prevent preterm births.

Like multivitamins, prenatal vitamins contain a combination of beneficial nutrients and vary in their contents. In addition, they may come in the form of pills, chewable gummies, or liquids.

In our shopping guide, we'll help you navigate all the considerations you'll need to make before purchasing the right prenatal vitamin for you. We've also included a few recommendations, like our top pick from Garden of Life, which is a comprehensive vegetarian option.

Ingredients

To support your growing baby, you'll need to add extra nutrients to your diet, which most mothers-to-be have difficulty doing through food alone. Here are the top nutrients to look for in a prenatal vitamin.

Folic acid: Also called folate, this B vitamin is the most essential nutrient in any prenatal vitamin. A folic acid deficiency in early pregnancy can lead to neural tube defects and congenital heart defects. Look for a prenatal vitamin that contains between 400 micrograms and 600 micrograms of folic acid or folate.

Iron: Iron is a mineral and the primary building block for fetal cells. Pregnant women can easily become anemic if they're not getting enough iron through their diet. Look for a prenatal vitamin with at least 27 grams of iron.

Calcium: Pregnant or not, women between the ages of 19 and 50 require 1,000 milligrams of calcium a day. Growing fetuses also need calcium to develop healthy bones. Most prenatal vitamins only contain 200 to 300 milligrams of calcium (due to the bulkiness of this mineral). Consider an additional calcium supplement if you don't think you can make up the difference with calcium-rich foods

Vitamin D: In addition to calcium, vitamin D will help your baby develop strong bones. It also supports healthy eyesight. Most people don't get enough vitamin D from sun exposure alone, so be sure your prenatal vitamin has between 400 and 600 international units of vitamin D.

Vitamin A: Vitamin A is important for the healthy development of your baby's teeth, bones, and immune system. Be aware that too much vitamin A can lead to toxicity, so don't take a vitamin with more than 4,000 international units of vitamin A. Avoid preformed vitamin A and look for a supplement that contains beta-carotene, which the body safely converts into vitamin A.

DHA: Not all prenatal vitamins include omega-3 fatty acids. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in particular is helpful in the development of your baby's brain. The recommended amount for pregnant women is 800 micrograms a day. Consider taking a separate omega-3 fatty acid supplement if your prenatal vitamin doesn't provide DHA.

Other vitamins and minerals: Other important nutrients included in many prenatal vitamins are vitamin C (85 milligrams), B6 (2 milligrams), zinc (15 milligrams), iodine (150 micrograms), and copper (2 milligrams).

Considerations when choosing prenatal vitamins

Forms

Prenatal vitamins come in pill form (capsules, softgels, and tablets) and in chewable, gummy, and liquid form. Pills tend to contain higher quantities of nutrients as compared to gummies. Liquid prenatal vitamins are the easiest to swallow but are also the least common form.

Serving size

Pay attention to how many servings of a prenatal vitamin you're required to take every day. Some pills and gummies only require you to take one a day while others require up to six doses a day.

Price

Expect to pay between $10 and $30 a bottle for prenatal vitamins. When comparing prices, be sure to factor in pill count and serving size.

FAQ

Q. When and for how long should I take prenatal vitamins?

A. Ideally, you want to start taking prenatal vitamins before you conceive so that the fetus will have all its nutrient needs at conception. For unplanned pregnancies, start taking prenatal vitamins right away. Take prenatal vitamins every day throughout your entire pregnancy.

Q. What are the side effects of prenatal vitamins?

A. The most common side effects are nausea and constipation. If you're experiencing nausea, we recommend taking your prenatal vitamins with food or at bedtime. Constipation occurs because of the iron content, so drink plenty of fluids and eat fiber to counteract this.

Prenatal vitamins we recommend

Best of the best: Garden of Life's Vitamin Code Raw Prenatal Vegetarian Multivitamin Supplement

Our take: A prenatal vitamin sourced from whole foods providing bioavailable nutrients.

What we like: Easy to absorb. Loaded with vitamins and minerals. Added probiotics and ginger aid digestion and morning sickness. Pure formula with no binders or fillers.

What we dislike: May cause stomach discomfort in some.

Best bang for your buck: Vitafusion's Prenatal Gummy Vitamins

Our take: A tasty prenatal gummy with all the essential nutrients for under ten bucks.

What we like: Affordable. Easy to take. Contains 600 micrograms of folate, all that pregnant mothers need. Includes 50 milligrams of DHA. No gastrointestinal side effects.

What we dislike: Gummies don't contain iron, which some women need.

Choice 3: New Chapter's Perfect Prenatal Vitamins

Our take: A whole-foods prenatal vitamin that's gentle on the stomach.

What we like: High-quality and organic ingredients. Added ginger and fermented probiotics support digestion. Contains non-constipating iron.

What we dislike: Works best if taken three times a day.

