The best pre-Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday is around the corner — but many retailers have already put items on sale at their lowest prices of the year in hopes that consumers will shop earlier. This year, you don’t have to wait until the day-of to shop sales.

Whether you’re worried about something going out of stock or you’re simply tired of online shopping and ready to be done getting gifts for the holidays, we recommend that you shop these deals now. We track price data year-round, and these are some of the best sales we’ve seen.

Sony 75-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 at Best Buy (was $1,499.99)

This smart TV delivers an immersive cinematic experience with a Triluminous Color Display and 4K UHD resolution. It’s equipped with technology to eliminate blur from fast-moving movies, sports, and video games.

HP ZBook Studio G7 Mobile Workstation: $1,376.50 at HP (was $2,753)

Technical professionals and creatives appreciate this powerful workstation. The sleek package includes NVIDIA Quadro graphics and Bang & Olufsen audio, as well as a long-lasting battery life that makes designing-on-the-go easy and convenient.

Apple AirPods Pro: $199.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99)

The latest AirPods deliver a superior audio experience through Adaptive EQ and Active Noise Cancellation. They’re considered the most comfortable headphones around with a customizable fit that continuously adapts to the shape of your ear.

J.A. Henckels Graphite 13-Piece Knife Set: $254.99 at Macy’s (was $425)

These premium knives housed in a sleek butcher block are crafted from high-grade stainless steel. Ergonomic handles provide a comfortable, fatigue-free cutting experience. The set is dishwasher safe for convenient cleaning.

Samsung Galaxy Note20: $999.99 at Best Buy (was $1,299.99)

Often called a “power phone,” the Samsung Galaxy Note20 offers an unparalleled user experience. It has a 6.9-inch near-borderless, ultra-vibrant display and an impressive processor that downloads and streams quickly.

iRobot Roomba i3+ 3550 Robot Vacuum: $399 at Amazon (was $599.99)

Designed with Reactive Sensor Technology, this robotic vacuum learns the layout of your home and adapts for intelligent, comprehensive cleaning. Its powerful three-stage cleaning system pulls up pet hair, dirt, messes, and up to 99% of common allergens like pollen and mold.

Ninja Foodi 8-Qt. 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer: $169.99 at Macy’s (was $314.99)

It’s easy to enjoy flavorful food in more than one way with this capable appliance. Besides serving as a pressure cooker and an air fryer, it has a wide variety of functions that include yogurt-making, dehydrating, and broiling.

Homedics Pro Series III Percussion Massage Gun: $207.99 at Macy’s (was $416.99)

Sore muscles get the attention — and relief — they deserve with this massage gun. It offers a customized therapeutic experience through five attachment heads, three massage programs, and pressure sensor technology. The battery lasts for a whopping 12 hours on a full charge.

NordicTrack RW900 Rower: $1,599.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $1,999.99)

Crush fitness goals with this smart rowing machine that streams classes and fitness apps through its 22-inch touchscreen display. The machine has an inertia-enhanced flywheel and offers 26 digital resistance levels as well as 10 levels of adjustable air resistance.

Corsair 2020 Pro Gaming Bundle: $99.99 at Best Buy (was $184.99)

Corsair delivers a superior gaming experience with this three-piece bundle of high-performance peripherals. It includes some of the brand’s best-selling accessories, such as the K65 LUX RGB Mechanical Keyboard, M55 RGB Pro Gaming Mouse, and M150 Gaming Mouse Pad.

Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Circular Saw: $249 at Home Depot (was $419)

This cordless circular saw features best-in-class construction that is durable and dependable, even on the toughest job sites. It’s capable of delivering 750 cuts per charge and its lithium-ion battery runs 50% cooler than other Milwaukee battery packs.

Cuisinart 2-Qt. Ice Cream Maker: $79.96 at Amazon (was $165)

It’s easy to enjoy homemade frozen treats with this ice cream maker. Made with stainless steel housing and a heavy-duty motor, it’s powerful enough to blend batches of frozen yogurt, ice cream, sorbet, and drinks in 25 minutes or less.

Brookstone N-A-P Plush Heated Blanket: $107.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $180)

Comfort abounds in this heated blanket made with Brookstone’s signature buttery-soft plush material. With dual zone controllers and 11 heat settings, it offers a totally customized heated experience. The plush shell is machine washable for your convenience.

Gillette Labs Heated Razor: $139.94 at Amazon (was $199.99)

As the world's first heated razor, this brand-new Gillette model channels the barbershop’s hot towel shave experience. It heats in less than one minute and offers up to six shaves on a single charge. The razor’s waterproof construction also means it can be used in the shower.

Top Flite 2020 XL Golf Set: $199.98 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $299.99)

As performance-oriented clubs with a few forgivable features like wide-sole stainless steel irons with perimeter weight placement, this is an ideal set for beginner golfers. It includes a stand bag equipped with plenty of compartments to store essential on-course gear.

Samsung 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $999.99 at Amazon (was $1,499.99)

Enjoy a brand new perspective for gaming with this award-winning QHD monitor. The super ultra-wide aspect ratio gives gamers the opportunity to appreciate super-fine details, even in graphics-heavy or fast-moving games. It’s compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, and PS4.

Panasonic LUMIX FX300 Long-Zoom Digital Camera: $397.99 at Amazon (was $597.99)

The high image quality of this camera makes it a favorite among photographers and creatives. It shoots 4K video and photo, plus it has high-end perks like a premium five-axis stabilizer and 24x zoom. The camera is splash-proof and dust-proof, making it a solid choice for outdoor shots.

Britax B-Free Travel System: $489.99 at Amazon (was $589.99)

This high-safety travel system, featuring an adaptable car seat and stroller, carries kids from birth through 65 pounds. The car seat offers easy vehicle installation, and the three-wheeled stroller has a convenient one-hand folding mechanism.

Marmot 4-Person Halo Tent: $345.06 at Backcountry (was $492.95)

There’s plenty of room in this four-person, three-season tent. The unique design features a well-developed interior pocket system and a front vestibule for storage. While it’s ideal for casual weekend camping, the tent borrows a number of rugged features from mountain shelters.

AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden: $259.97 at Amazon (was $399.95)

Harvest your favorite herbs indoors with this hydroponic garden. This WiFi- and Alexa-enabled device makes it easy to stay on top of essential information like water levels and plant health. The set includes a nine-pod gourmet herb seed pod kit and liquid plant food to get started.

Samsung Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator: $2,198 at Home Depot (was $3,199)

This smart refrigerator helps with meal planning and food inventory management, and it shares notifications from other smart devices. Among its many attributes, it’s equipped with an ice maker that holds 4.2 pounds of ice, ultra-bright LED lights, and cooling optimization settings.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer: $26 at Sephora (was $52)

With a potent formula of 30% hyaluronic acid complex and hydrolyzed silk, this deep moisturizer refreshes dry skin. It’s also infused with Pentavitin, which delivers up to 72 hours of intense hydration.

Waterford Eastbridge All Purpose Wine Glasses: $59.99 at Macy’s (was $200)

These high-end long-stem wine glasses by Waterford are entertaining essentials. Made from crystal, they capture light and exude luxury. The bowls are elegantly contoured to accentuate the aroma and color of fine wines, making it a favorite among wine connoisseurs.

Emporio Armani Sunglasses: $77 at Macy’s (was $154)

These high-fashion sunglasses feature sophisticated Italian styling with clean, modern lines and smokey gradient lenses. They’re timeless and elegant, making them the perfect accessory that won’t go out of style.

FurReal Mama Josie The Kangaroo Interactive Pet: $44.88 at Amazon (was $69.99)

Mama Josie’s big personality comes to life with over 70 sound and motion combinations, including songs and dance numbers. The set comes with three baby kangaroos and a smoothie accessory that makes cute feeding sounds — which may include hiccups and burps.

