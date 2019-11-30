Best pre-Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday came along some years back as a way to offer online shoppers a chance to take advantage of Black Friday deals without leaving the house. Not everyone wants to get up early Friday morning and deal with crowds to attempt to shop sales before things sell out.

During Cyber Monday, some products go on discount and quickly run out of stock, while other items get marked down at special times across the weekend and even the following week.

That's why we're keeping an eye on the best deals available in the lead-up to Cyber Monday. All prices and availability are subject to change.

New Apple iPad: $249 at Amazon (was $329)

If you're a user of Apple products, you know it's rare to find significant discounts. That's why this 24% discount on their newest iPad model is significant and worth taking advantage of, especially if you want the convenience and portability of the top tablet on the market.

Echo Show 8: 79.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

You can preorder the new Echo Show 8 now at nearly 40% off during Amazon's Cyber Monday sales. Alexa is integrated to pair with other smart home devices and the screen can display photos and videos. It's the ideal device when you're working, cooking or chatting with friends.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $24.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

You don't need to spend hundreds to upgrade to a smart TV. Instead, make your TV smart without breaking the bank by grabbing an Amazon Fire TV Stick for half price. This 4K streaming device pairs with Alexa and allows access to Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and the new Disney+.

Beautyrest Luxury Quilted Cotton Weighted Blanket: $69.99 - $74.99 at Macy's (was $280 - $300)

We can't say enough about weighted blankets. They're cozy blankets that soothe and are said to help alleviate anxiety and stress, and the pressure from the weighted inserts aims to help calm and relax those who may have trouble falling or staying asleep.

Men's and Women's Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket: $68.99 at Backcountry (was $99)

This quart-zip pullover is cozy, with its soft fleece lining, and fashionable, with its Patagonia breast logo. Like everything by the outdoor brand, it's practical for outdoor use and will keep you as warm as you want to be.

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test: $49 at Amazon (was $99)

Find your roots and track your family history this DNA test from AncestryDNA, a trusted tool to learn about your lineage. As more and more people take these tests, results have grown increasingly accurate. These 50% savings likely won't last long.

Michael Kors Lillie Gusset Carryall Wallet: $74 at Macy's (was $148)

Any time you can snag a product from a high-end, top-quality fashion retailer this time of year, you should. Whether it's a gift for a loved one or a present to yourself, this attractive and practical Michael Kors Wallet is a steal at half off.

Keurig K-Elite: $169.99 at Macy's (was $212.99)

Offering immeasurable ease and convenience when it comes to coffee making, Keurigs are a useful staple to have in the home or office. Just pop in a coffee pod, choose your size, and you'll be enjoying a cup in a matter of minutes. Convenience is priceless, but this Keurig is 20% off.

Fitbit Versa 2: $149.95 at Macy's (was $199.95)

Gear up for your New Year's health resolutions with a comprehensive fitness tracker. The Fitbit Versa 2 monitors heart rate, steps, and sleep patterns to allow you to improve your positive habits. It also acts as a smartwatch, receiving messages and calls from your phone and sending notifications.

Gucci Unisex Aviator Sunglasses: $217.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $435)

Winter may be cold and gray, but you can get excited for sunnier weather with these Gucci Aviators while they're 50% off. This quality pair of shades is stylish and bold, and sure to keep you looking sharp - and protected from the light - come brighter days.

Topo Designs Rover 16L Backpack: $74.99 at Backcountry (was $139)

Purchasing practical products doesn't just have to be about efficiency, it can be stylish too. This Top Designs backpack has a large capacity and is durable for working during the week and going on adventures on the weekend. It's also colorful and simply gorgeous.

NuFACE Trinity Shimmer All Night Collection: $260 at Dermstore (was $325)

Protect and prepare your skin at all times during the year - especially when the weather is frightful outside - with this facial device kit that revives dull skin. A smoothing serum and gel primer helps revitalize, while the NUFace Trinity Device improves contours and firmness.

Cricut Machine Explore Air 2: $199 at Amazon (was $299.99)

For the creative person in your life, check out the Cricut Explore 2 that facilitates a range of craft endeavors to satisfy artistic cravings. The machine cuts over 100 different materials and helps in the creation of cards, stickers, decals, décor, and much more.

Nordstrom 2-piece Spinner Luggage Set: $200.33 at Nordstrom (was $299)

Sometimes, the best presents are practical items that will be useful for years to come. This two-piece luggage set from Nordstrom is simple, durable, stylish, and will help the user weather many travels flawlessly.

Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $99 at Amazon (was $139.95)

If you didn't snag one of these hot items during last year's sales, now is your chance because they weren't just a passing fad. Instant Pots are a boon to any kitchen, making easy and delicious dishes that are both quick and comprehensive.

Adriana Orsini Devona Speared Hinge Bangle: $122.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $175)

Give a beautiful piece of jewelry to someone special in your life this holiday season. This shimmering bangle by Adriana Orsini is simple and elegant, and it's currently discounter over $50. It will perfectly catch the light and will definitely catch everyone's eye.

Philosophy Handful of Hope: $30 at Ulta ($40 value)

Skincare products are always useful, whether for you or a present for someone else. This cute set of four fruity moisturizers is an ideal gift set that could be given to one person or split between four, with various scents to keep hands and nails feeling healthy and fresh

Echo Plus Alexa Smart Home Starter Kit: $107.98 at Amazon (was $159.98)

For some, transitioning into a smart home setup can be overwhelming. Ease them into this new convenient lifestyle with an Echo Plus Alexa starter kit. Compact, simple, and effective, the Echo Plus is the springboard to exciting smart home possibilities.

Ninja All-in-One Multi-Cooker: $249 at Amazon (was $279)

Air fryers have gained steam this year as a healthy and tasty alternative to frying foods in oil. This Ninja Multi-Cooker can air fry, and it's this year's hottest kitchen appliance. It also dehydrates, pressure cooks, and more, allowing for a world of cooking possibilities.

Protocol drone: $59.99 at Macy's (was $150)

Drones are wildly fun for all ages and especially useful for photographers, videographers, and other creatives. This Protocol drone features a live streaming camera, and it's also just enjoyable to fly around. Pick one up at a terrific price while it's 60% off right now.

Audio-Technica Stereo Turntable: $119 at Amazon (was $149)

Analog meets digital with the latest in turntables, a retro aesthetic in your home that will also supply high-quality sound. This modernized option from Audio-Technica connects wirelessly via Bluetooth or to your wired speakers, runs at two different speeds, and comes in three colors.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw: $98.49 - $102.90 at Nordstrom (was $147.00)

Stay warm and cozy all winter long - and well beyond - with this soft microfiber throw blanket from Barefoot Dreams. Choose among a variety of colors to match your home décor, then curl up and relax all day long to continue your holiday shopping from home.

Simple Chef Cast Iron Pans Skillet Set: $27.99 at Amazon (was $31.99)

An essential part of every kitchen is a quality set of cast iron pans. This collection on sale from Simple Chef allows you to take your cooking to the next level: fry, saute, and slow cook on the stovetop, in the oven, or even beside the campfire.

AirPods Pro: $234.99 at Amazon (was $249.99)

These are one of the most popular and wished-for gifts this holiday season, and for good reason. Apple's latest earbud model provides immaculate sound and immeasurable convenience. They resist sweat and water, connect to Siri, and let you toggle noise cancellation on or off depending on your environment.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Vacuum: $239.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Dog and cat owners know the bane that is the fur and hair left behind by pets. A lot of cleaners can't tackle the problem, but the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Vacuum is up to the task. Featuring one of the most powerful suction motors available, it's also over half off, making it a massive bargain.

Bobbi Brown Away We Glow Set: $99 at Nordstrom ($316 value)

This coveted and comprehensive beauty kit will excite any makeup enthusiast. At an incredible value, this set from Bobbi Brown has all beauty needs covered, from eye shadow to lip tint and even moisturizer. It also comes with a handy makeup bag.

Altec Lansing Evolution 2 Wireless Headphones: $39.99 at Nordstrom

Not everyone can or wants to pay for high-end headphones, especially if they're for someone who easily misplaces items or breaks things. The Evolution 2 is a terrific midrange pair: The quality is there and the price is right, especially while on sale this shopping weekend.

