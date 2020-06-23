The best power steering fluid

Motor vehicles require a lot of maintenance to continue operating in top condition. Some of this maintenance requires changing various fluids, such as motor oil.

Another system that needs attention is the power steering system. It is a fully sealed system, so it should not lose fluid over time. But the fluid does need changing occasionally.

This guide will help you find steering fluid that's right for your vehicle. Our top choice is Lucas Oil's Power Steering Fluid, which provides high-quality ingredients and works to lengthen the lifespan of the system.

Considerations when choosing power steering fluids

When checking the condition of the power steering fluid for your vehicle, you'll want to start by reading the vehicle owner's manual for advice. You may need to allow the car to sit idle for at least an hour before checking the fluid. Other car makers recommend checking the fluid immediately after the engine has run for several minutes.

Look for contaminants in the fluid, which should appear as tiny, dark particles inside the lighter-colored fluid. An excessive number of these particles may cause clogs within the power steering system, meaning the driver has to use extra force to turn the steering wheel.

Some people will choose to try to change the power steering fluid on their own, and this certainly is a possibility for those comfortable working around the engine. Just be sure to follow the instructions your car maker provides.

Features

The primary difference among power steering fluids involves selecting between original equipment (OE) fluid or third-party fluid.

Your car manufacturer may recommend that you only use a certain brand or model of power steering fluid, usually OE fluid. If you try to substitute a cheaper model or a third-party brand, the power steering fluid you select may not be compatible with your car brand and model. However, many third-party power steering fluids work well in many vehicles.

Do some research on what other owners of your make and model of car have used successfully before selecting a power steering fluid, and you should be fine.

Original equipment fluid

Original equipment (OE) power steering fluid always should work with the make and model of a particular car. When you select an OE fluid, the manufacturer of your vehicle has certified that it will work successfully.

For example, a car manufacturer may determine a certain thickness provides optimal performance for the power steering system in the car, and it has deemed that only the OE power steering fluid meets those needs.

Typically, an OE power steering fluid brand will cost more than third-party fluids, sometimes double or triple the cost.

Third-party fluid

When car owners are looking to save some money, they will select a third-party power steering fluid brand. These types of fluids will give you a good level of performance the majority of the time, but the car manufacturer will not certify it will work.

A third-party brand of power steering fluid may have the same quality as an OE fluid, but it just doesn't have the certification from the maker of your car.

You'll find that a third-party fluid manufacturer may give you a general recommendation on compatibility with certain models and brands of cars.

Price

Low-priced power steering fluid may cost anywhere from 10 cents to 25 cents per ounce. For a longer-lasting fluid or an OE fluid, expect to pay between 25 cents and $1 per ounce.

FAQ

Q. What is the recommended time to change power steering fluid?

A. Car makers typically recommend changing the fluid every 50,000 to 75,000 miles. Fluid that has clearly visible particles is ready for a change out too.

Q. Should I add more fluid or change it completely?

A. If you see particles, it should be changed out completely. If it's a little low, you can add some fluid as a temporary fix until you can have it inspected for leaks.

Power steering fluids we recommend

Best of the best: Lucas Oil's Power Steering Fluid

Our take: Has the ability to provide top-notch protection for the power steering system in the car.

What we like: Helps to remove blockages and other contaminants from the power steering system.

What we dislike: Pricier than average, and it needs replacement more frequently than other brands.

Best bang for your buck: Prestone's Power Steering Fluid

Our take: Low-priced power steering fluid that's made to unclog especially poorly maintained systems.

What we like: Thick fluid, and some people prefer this consistency when working on the car.

What we dislike: May not be the best selection for general maintenance for the power steering system.

Choice 3: Lubegard's Complete Synthetic Power Steering Fluid

Our take: Has the ability to prevent leaks inside the power steering system by protecting the integrity of the seals.

What we like: Works well in both high and low temperatures to prevent a feeling of stiffness in the steering system.

What we dislike: A little pricier than some others. Not made for all car brands.

