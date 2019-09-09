The best power inverter

Power inverters are an easy-to-use and affordable way to convert the DC supply from your 12V vehicle battery into usable AC power for charging portable devices, running a laptop, or even powering things like coffee makers and small microwaves.

Given the versatility of power inverters, it's no surprise there are many options, so we have put together a concise buyer's guide to help you make an informed purchase. We have also included a few recommendations. Our top pick, the 2,000W Ampeak Power Inverter, has enough output for several devices -- whether for leisure, work, or emergency home backup. To learn more about the types of power inverters available, continue reading our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing power inverters

All power inverters are rated in watts, so the biggest decision is the number of watts you need. It's tempting to look for the highest output you can afford (and that's not necessarily a bad idea), but it's important to consider the impact on the original power source -- which is usually your car, truck, or RV battery.

The higher the wattage, the faster the drain. While your engine is running, it will top off the battery and feed the power inverter -- so if the kids are in the back of the car using their laptops, you should have no problem. But once you stop the engine, the inverter starts to drain the battery. The more watts your equipment and your power inverter draw, the faster your battery will drain.

How do you know how many watts is enough? Somewhere on every electrical device there should be a label that tells you how many watts it uses. You just need to do some quick math to find a power inverter whose wattage equals or exceeds the needs of your devices.

For example, charging a smartphone or tablet uses only five to 10 watts. A laptop runs on about 50 to 80 watts. A small refrigerator requires around 300 watts, and a microwave takes 750 to 1,500 watts. Bear in mind that at start-up, some electrical devices surge -- a momentary demand for extra power.

A 300-watt power inverter will probably provide for all your mobile communication and computing needs, while a 2,000-watt model will allow you to run small power tools, campsite lighting, a TV, and other large items.

Other features

There are two types of power inverter: Modified Sine Wave (MSW) and Pure Sine Wave (PSW). MSW inverters are cheaper, and much more common, but the output they create is less consistent. It's not a problem for most devices, but it can distort audio and may damage sensitive equipment. MSW is also incompatible with some power tool battery chargers. PSW has no such problems. If you have concerns, choose the latter.

Number and type of outlets is a consideration. Even quite small inverters usually offer a couple of standard 110V sockets and one or two USB ports, but a larger unit doesn't always mean more connectivity options.

Some power inverters need to be physically unplugged, while others have their own power switch so you can leave them connected.

Digital readouts can give you accurate information about energy supply so you don't overload the inverter -- though protection is usually built-in.

Larger power inverters are often designed for permanent installation, which is a great idea if you regularly use an inverter. However, bear in mind that they need plenty of ventilation, even when they have a built-in fan. Don't install an inverter in a glovebox or other enclosed space.

Price

The cheapest power inverters provide 150 watts (enough to charge your mobile devices) and cost under $20. The most popular range is 300 to 500 watts, which gives a lot more versatility. Expect to pay from $30 to $50 for these models, with PSW models falling on the higher end of the range. Although there are a few exceptions, inverters from 500 watts and up will cost roughly 10 cents a watt -- so around $100 for 1,000 watts, $300 for 3,000 watts.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between an inverter and a generator?

A. An inverter doesn't create power. It takes the DC supply from a battery and converts it to AC. You need AC to plug in lights, a laptop, household devices, etc. An inverter usually also provides USB ports, which are also AC.

A generator uses a gasoline or diesel engine to create electricity, and may have AC, DC, and USB outlets.

Q. Some inverters have battery clips but others have a plug for the lighter socket. Why?

A. There's a limit to the amount of power the lighter socket can handle. At above about 400 watts, the fuse could blow. It's not difficult to replace, but it is frustrating. If you connect direct to the battery terminals, you can run a 2,000-watt model.

Power inverters we recommend

Best of the best: Ampeak 2,000W Power Inverter

Our take: This high-performance general-purpose unit offers great versatility.

What we like: Powerful enough for short-term emergency backup at home. Rated for 4,000W peak output. Numerous protection circuits and meets ETL safety standard.

What we dislike: Not much. Fan is loud. Only one USB port.

Best bang for the buck: Bestek 300W Power Inverter

Our take: Compact, low-cost unit for those with modest power requirements.

What we like: Offers two AC outlets and two fast-charging 4.2A USB ports. Peak output claimed to be 700W. Durable casing.

What we dislike: Inconsistent performance from some units.

Choice 3: GoWISE 1,500W Power Inverter

Our take: Powerful model for those who would benefit from a permanent installation.

What we like: Designed for convenient installation in a car, boat, RV, or other vehicle. Can produce 3,000W peak power. Multiple safety systems and PSW output protect sensitive equipment.

What we dislike: Some doubts about claimed maximum output.

