The best potty training seat

If your little one is potty training, you know transitioning from diapers to the toilet comes with its own set of challenges.

To ease the transition, a good starting point is a potty training seat that's cozy, well-constructed, and inviting. These seats are toddler-friendly and specially designed to help little ones acclimate themselves to adult toilets. Between helpful handles, cushioned seats, and designs featuring their favorite characters, you'll be able to find a potty training seat that suits your toddler.

To help you get started on your search, read our definitive buying guide. Our top choice is BabyBjörn's Toilet Trainer. Its design is lightweight enough for kids to place over the toilet themselves.

Considerations when choosing potty training seats

Types of potty training seats

Traditional: Traditional potty training seats are plastic and have simplistic designs, as their main goal is to make sure kids don't slip into the toilet. Some of them are contoured for a more comfortable sitting experience and can have handles or arms to help keep your little one in place.

Padded: Padded potty training seats are similar to adult styles, as they're filled with dense foam and are covered with plastic or nylon. With that said, they can be a bit harder to keep clean compared to other plastic styles, which can simply be wiped clean or hosed down.

Two-in-one: Multipurpose potty training seats feature folding step stools, which help kids safely get onto the toilet. As expected, these two-in-one designs take up much more space than other potty training seats, so make sure your bathroom can accommodate the larger footprint.

Travel: Travel potty training seats are easy to pack when it's time to take a journey. Folding styles fit into a diaper bag quite easily, though convertible ones are a bit bigger and are usually packed in luggage. These designs feature pop-up legs and can be used over a toilet or on their own with a compatible bag as a makeshift toilet bowl.

Hinged: Bathrooms are high-traffic areas in homes, which is why some parents go with hinged potty training seats. These are easy to adjust for all family members, as the training seat simply pops up or down when needed.

Features

Splash guard

For potty training little boys, you need a potty training seat that comes with a splash guard. Many training seats have integrated splash guards, but some models offer detachable ones.

Handles

Handles aren't a standard feature in potty training seats, though they're worth considering. With handles, kids can get a bit of stability while they shimmy around the seat to find a comfortable position. Handles are also helpful for kids who want to place their seats on the throne themselves.

Price

Basic potty training seats cost less than $20, and you can find some themed ones in this range. Those with more comfort features and contouring tend to cost up to $30. For potty training seats with hinges or built-in stools, expect to spend around $50 or sometimes more.

FAQ

Q. Do potty training seats fit over all toilets?

A. For the most part, potty training seats fit over both round and elongated toilets. There are some outliers, so it's important to know your toilet's dimensions to find a training seat that fits over it seamlessly.

Q. Is it worth getting a potty training seat with characters or designs?

A. Some parents feel potty training seats that come across as friendly make this stage a bit easier. When kids see familiar characters from their favorite TV shows or movies, they might feel more motivated to climb onto the seat.

Potty training seats we recommend

Best of the best: BabyBjörn's Toilet Trainer

Our take: Top-rated ergonomic design with a built-in splash guard.

What we like: Rear handle for easy setup. Made with BPA-free plastic. Fits most toilet seats.

What we dislike: Some parents wish it had side handles for little ones to hold.

Best bang for your buck: Munchkin's Sturdy Potty Seat

Our take: Total bargain buy, and some consumers feel it competes with models three times the price.

What we like: Helpful handles. Contoured design is comfortable and inviting. Non-skid edges keep the seat in place.

What we dislike: Best if used with modern toilets, as it's on the larger side.

Choice 3: OXO's Tot 2-in-1 Go Potty for Travel

Our take: Stable pop-up design well-liked by parents and tots.

What we like: Works with compatible bags as well as standard plastic bags. Comes with a convenient travel bag.

What we dislike: When using it on the toilet, may tilt a bit if the child leans forward.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.