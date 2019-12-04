The best potato ricer

When it comes to comfort food, creamy mashed potatoes top most lists, but getting lump-free potatoes at home can be tricky if you use an old-fashioned hand masher. Enter the potato ricer, a handy device that presses boiled potatoes through a disc with tiny holes to turn them into a fluffy, smooth mash. Unlike a hand blender or mixer, it doesn't overprocess the potatoes, so you don't wind up with runny or gummy mashed potatoes, either. You can also use a potato ricer with other starchy root vegetables and garlic, making it a versatile kitchen accessory.

Our buying guide can help you find the best ricer for your next batch of mashed potatoes. Our top pick from Norpro is made from durable, commercial-grade stainless steel and can hold nearly three cups to make plenty of mashed potatoes.

Considerations when choosing potato ricers

Hand strength

When you're thinking of buying a potato ricer, be aware of the hand strength required to use one. If you have arthritis or other hand pain, choose a potato ricer with a longer handle for better leverage over a model with a shorter, thicker handle. You don't need to use as much strength if you boil your potatoes well enough before adding them to the ricer.

Size

A potato ricer's size or capacity determines how quickly you can make a batch of mashed potatoes. An extra-large commercial-size model is convenient when you're cooking for a large family or holiday dinner, but their size can sometimes make them difficult to handle. Oversized ricers are also harder to store.

On the other hand, if you choose a ricer that's too small, it can take quite a while to make a batch of mashed potatoes. To avoid frustration, stick to a ricer that holds at least one to two cups.

Material

To make sure your potato ricer lasts as long as possible, opt for a model made of stainless steel. Ricers that have extremely sturdy plastic housing also hold up well. Any models made from flimsy materials are a bad idea because of the pressure you need to put on the device to mash the potatoes.

Cast iron is sturdy and durable but may be too heavy to handle comfortably.

Features

Handle

You need to keep a good grip on your potato ricer, so look for a model with a textured handle that doesn't slip in your hand. If the ricer moves around in your hand too much, you can have trouble ricing the potatoes, or it may slide out of your hand entirely and make a mess.

Customizable ricing

Some potato ricers have interchangeable grater discs so you can choose the texture of your mashed potatoes. You get a coarser texture from a disc with larger holes and a smoother texture from a disc with smaller holes. Using a disc with smaller holes requires more strength to press the potatoes through.

Edge design

For stability, some potato ricers have a notch along the edge that allows you to securely set the device on the rim of a pot or bowl. This can be a handy feature if your hand and arm get tired when you're holding the ricer over your container.

Dishwasher-safe

For the easiest cleanup, opt for a dishwasher-safe potato ricer. Always rinse your ricer off after use or the potato residue can get stuck, making it more difficult to clean, even in the dishwasher.

Price

Most potato ricers cost between $12 and $25. Models that feature multiple ricing discs can cost more, and you pay $35 or more for an extra-large, commercial-grade ricer.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to peel the potatoes before boiling them for the ricer?

A. You don't have to peel your potatoes first. A high-quality ricer can actually separate the skin from the potato flesh. Make sure to wash the outside of the potatoes well before boiling.

Q. What's the best way to clean a potato ricer?

A. As soon as you're finished using your ricer, rinse it so the potato residue doesn't get stuck on the surface. If you're washing by hand, use a dish brush to scrub the ricer with water and dish soap. For dishwasher-safe models, place the components on the top rack and use your usual cycle.

Potato ricers we recommend

Best of the best: Norpro's Stainless Steel Commercial Potato Ricer

Our take: A durable, well-made ricer that's user-friendly, though its size can sometimes make using and storing it a challenge.

What we like: Features sturdy, commercial-grade stainless steel construction. Has a 2 3/4-cup capacity. Boasts comfortable handles that are easy to hold. Can sit over pots and bowls to limit the mess.

What we dislike: Is dishwasher-safe, but hand-washing is actually recommended. Connecting pin can fall out somewhat easily. Large size can be an issue for storage.

Best bang for your buck: OXO Good Grips' Stainless Steel Potato Ricer

Our take: A well-made, consistent ricer that's manufactured by a trusted food tool brand but won't break the bank.

What we like: Full stainless steel construction and is dishwasher-safe. Non-slip padding on the handles makes the tool more comfortable to use. Can be secured over a pot or bowl during usage with a knob.

What we dislike: Capacity is somewhat limited. Can be difficult to clean inside the ricer because of sharp areas.

Choice 3: Rorence' Stainless Steel Potato Ricer

Our take: Offers plenty of versatility with discs in different sizes that can be stored inside the ricer for added convenience.

What we like: Made of durable, dishwasher-safe stainless steel. Features soft, comfortable silicone handles. Includes three discs in different sizes to customize texture. Bottom cup holds discs for storage.

What we dislike: Capacity is on the small side for a large family. Design is fairly large and heavy.

