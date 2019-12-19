The best potato masher

As anyone who's ever made them knows, mashed potatoes are hearty, full of substance, and the result of a lot of hard work. In order to make a classic side dish that will steal the show, you need a reliable potato masher. These handy kitchen tools consist of a sturdy handle attached to a relatively flat base with holes or cutouts, which do the mashing.

When comparing potato mashers, you'll need to consider their head design, handle style, and materials. While most models are similar in price, their features and designs can vary considerably.

Read the following helpful buying guide with expert advice and reviews to get the perfect model for your mashing needs. Our top pick, the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Masher, makes mashing potatoes easier than ever before with its ergonomic wooden handle and wavy loop-shaped head.

Considerations when choosing potato mashers

What foods will you mash?

Even though they're called potato mashers, they can be used for all different types of food. Some of the most popular are eggs, beans, bananas, sweet potatoes, nuts, avocados, and ground beef. Wire loop heads are better for leaving chunks in your food, while flat mashers create a more consistent, creamy mash.

Frequency of use

If you plan to use your potato masher often, it's probably worth the extra money to spring for a more expensive model. Most of the pricier potato mashers are made from high-quality materials and can hold up to being used multiple times a week without getting damaged.

Storage

Because of their unusual shape, potato mashers can sometimes be difficult to store. Many standard potato mashers don't fit into regular kitchen drawers, but some have a small hole at the top of the handle, which allows you to hang them on the wall.

Parts of a potato masher

Head

The head of the potato masher is the part that makes contact with the food and creates the desired texture. There are a couple different head styles available.

They're most often made from stainless steel and are usually either flat plates with holes, or curved wire loops. Wire head mashers are sturdy, but they take more energy to get a good mash. Flat plate mashers are able to smash more food at once, but the food can often get trapped in the holes.

Handle

Most potato masher handles are vertical. They're made from metal, though they sometimes contain plastic or silicone as well. The best potato mashers have an ergonomic design, making them more comfortable to hold for long periods of time.

Occasionally, you can find a potato masher with a horizontal handle. These are best for those who don't have much hand or wrist strength, as they offer more leverage. These mashers are not always easy to find, but those who use them tend to swear by them.

Material

The majority of potato mashers are made from stainless steel and other metals. However, there are a number of mashers made from nylon, plastic, or silicone. Although these mashers are generally cheaper than metal models, they're usually not as durable and won't last you as long.

Price

Most potato mashers cost between $10 and $15. Within that price range, you can find just about any style and quality of masher. On the higher end of the price range, you're likely to find more metal in the construction of the masher.

FAQ

Q. Are potato mashers dishwasher-safe?

A. That depends on your specific model. While a lot of mashers are in fact dishwasher-safe, some that have plastic-coated handles may wear down over time due to washing in a dishwasher.

Q. Do stainless steel potato mashers rust?

A. Although they can occasionally succumb to rust, most stainless steel potato mashers should be fairly rust-resistant. Keeping your masher clean and dry should help you keep rust at bay.

Potato mashers we recommend

Best of the best: OXO's Good Grips Stainless Steel Potato Masher

Our take: An ergonomic masterpiece that makes mashing a lot easier.

What we like: Comfortable to hold and use. Heavy-gauge wire feels substantial. No clumping of potatoes.

What we dislike: Some complained that it doesn't fit in their kitchen drawer.

Best bang for your buck: Good Cook's Nine-Inch Chrome Potato Masher

Our take: A sturdy and affordable option for regular use.

What we like: Works great for guacamole and deviled eggs. Machine washable.

What we dislike: Handle is somewhat short for some users.

Choice 3: ZYLISS' Stainless Steel Potato Masher

Our take: Impressive surface area for mashing all different types of foods.

What we like: Large blade makes mashing easy. Creates a uniform mashing size. Additional silicone bowl scraper is a nice added feature.

What we dislike: Doesn't fit inside standard kitchen drawers.

