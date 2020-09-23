The best potassium supplement of 2020

The body needs potassium to regulate fluid, transmit nerve signals, and control muscles.

While it's rare not to get enough potassium in your diet from foods such as bananas, spinach, and potatoes, you can have low levels due to excessive alcohol consumption, excessive sweating, diuretics, and several other reasons.

Because too much potassium can be just as harmful as not enough, you must only take potassium supplements when they are prescribed by your physician.

Not sure which supplement is right for you? This article provides a quick but thorough rundown of potassium supplements, including three brand-new picks for the best of 2020.

Best potassium supplements of 2020

1. Puritan's Pride Potassium Citrate: A newcomer to our top spot, this is a reasonably priced bottle that contains 100 potassium citrate tablets (99 mg) from a trusted company with over 40 years' experience.

2. Mason Natural Potassium Gluconate: An economical 3-pack of 100-count potassium gluconate tablets (595 mg) from a respected company in business since 1967.

3. Nature's Reward Potassium Citrate: A 90-count bottle of potassium citrate tablets (275 mg) in a quick-release capsule form.

What you need to know before buying a potassium supplement

Potassium isn't like vitamin C. If you take too much vitamin C, you may get a stomach ache for a period of time, but it will pass. Too much potassium causes hyperkalemia and, in extreme cases, can cause paralysis or heart failure. So, the first step is talking to your doctor before starting a regimen that includes potassium supplements.

Additionally, you must take into consideration any and all vitamins and drugs you're taking, as potassium doesn't always play nice with other supplements and medications. It's possible that some drugs may inhibit absorption, while others can cause an overload -- to be clear, neither of those situations is safe or healthy.

Once your doctor has determined that taking a potassium supplement is the way to go, you'll be given a recommended dosage. Pay attention to labels to make sure you're taking a supplement that falls within your doctor's orders.

Potassium is available in a variety of forms, from liquid to tablets; it can even be injected by a qualified medical professional. Unfortunately, potassium can cause an uncomfortable reaction in some people when taken orally, so find the most tolerable form for you and follow all directions to achieve the best results.

The good news is potassium is very affordable. Single doses can range from as low as $0.02 to as high as $0.25, with most costing between $0.05 and $0.10. In general, the higher the cost, the larger the dose. Some of the highest-priced potassium supplements may be specifically targeted for athletes.

FAQ

Q. Does potassium need to be taken with a meal?

A. Typically, potassium should not be taken on an empty stomach. Often, the directions are to take within 30 minutes of eating a meal and to use a full glass of water to wash it down. However, always consult with your doctor to learn what's best for your particular situation.

Q. What are some potential side effects from taking potassium supplements?

A. Some of the most notable and serious side effects that can occur from taking potassium supplements include developing an irregular heartbeat, feeling weak or tingly, and having digestive tract issues. If you develop these or any other symptoms, let your doctor know immediately.

In-depth reviews for best potassium supplements

Best of the best: Puritan's Pride Potassium Citrate

What we like: The manufacturer of this potassium supplement is dedicated to using only the highest-quality ingredients available. If taken as directed, these tablets are gentle on the stomach and help support the immune system.

What we dislike: Some users noted that these potassium supplements don't hold up as well in humid climates.

Best bang for your buck: Mason Natural Potassium Gluconate

What we like: When taken as directed by your physician, this product may help balance sodium levels in the body, which could potentially help lower blood-pressure levels.

What we dislike: Rare complaints that it causes heartburn.

Choice 3: Nature's Reward Potassium Citrate

What we like: This tablet contains a higher dose of potassium citrate than other offerings. It's formulated to help support muscle activity and nerve transmission. It can also be effective at regulating the body's water balance. Gluten-free capsules.

What we dislike: Be sure to take as directed to help avoid stomach distress.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.