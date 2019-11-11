Good posture doesn't just help you feel better -- potentially easing a multitude of chronic aches and pains -- it makes you look better, too. In short, there's no reason not to pursue proper posture. However, poor posture is a deeply ingrained habit that's almost impossible to correct, unless you have help. That is where a posture device comes in.

The best posture device is comfortable and doesn't inhibit your range of motion. It helps you to be your best you. For instance, our top choice, Upright GO's Posture Trainer, doesn't restrict your movements in any way. If you'd like to find out more about this and other posture devices, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing posture devices

Types

There are a number of different types of posture devices. However, the easiest way to quickly categorize them is to separate them into two broad categories: detection or correction.

Detection

There have been a number of passive posture devices popping up during the past few years. These wireless devices feature sensors that notify you, via a soft vibration or some other means, that your posture has slipped out of the ideal position. It is up to the individual to make the appropriate corrections.

Correction

A majority of devices on the market are active wearables that can be adjusted to help hold the body in place to retrain the muscles, so they can learn which position is right. These models range from a simple pair of straps designed to align the spine and hold back the shoulders to units with lower back support and compression shirts.

If you want both, some posture devices include detection and correction elements.

Features

Size

Although many posture devices are a one-size-fits-all design, there are a few that will only work properly if they are the right size for you. You can easily tell which is which because there will be sizing options for the devices that only fit a certain range of individuals.

Mobility and comfort

It can be difficult to find a corrective device that allows you full range of motion and comfort. However, this is what you should strive to find because limited mobility and pain are two highly undesirable elements.

Adjustable

Because everybody is slightly different, the greater the freedom to fine tune the fit, the more effective the posture device will be.

Price

You can buy a budget-priced posture device for less than $20. These models will likely be shoulder straps that are worn like a backpack. In the $20 to $30 range, you will also have lumbar support. Posture-detection devices that incorporate wireless sensors can range from $50 to $100. Compression T-shirts, on the other hand, can range from $20 to $100 or more depending on the brand.

FAQ

Q. Can I wear my posture device while working out?

A. That can vary from model to model. If you will be wearing your device while exercising, check with the manufacturer to ensure that is an option with the particular model you are considering.

Q. How long can I wear my posture device?

A. Some models recommend starting with only 20-minute sessions and eventually building up to longer periods, in many instances as much as a full day at work. It's best to check the manufacturer's recommendations. Also, before using any type of medical device you should consult with a healthcare provider to ensure it is a safe and advisable plan of action for you.

Posture devices we recommend

Best of the best: Upright GO's Posture Trainer

Our take: A wireless device that delivers pertinent feedback to the wearer, so an individual can take the proper measures to correct his or her posture.

What we like: The posture device attaches to your upper back and gently vibrates to make you aware of when your posture is less than ideal. The included app can monitor and track your posture to provide daily scores as an incentive to improve.

What we dislike: The weak link in this otherwise impressive unit's design is the adhesive that holds the device to your back. Follow the directions precisely to obtain the best results.

Best bang for your buck: FUYERLI's Thoracic Kyphosis, Shoulder Support, Upper Back And Neck Device

Our take: An affordable harness that can be adjusted to fit almost any size individual to help provide the support needed to achieve better posture.

What we like: Using the adjustable shoulder straps and the velcro, this device can accommodate individuals with a chest size ranging from 27 to 41 inches. The device is designed to be worn in a wide variety of situations ranging from the office to the gym.

What we dislike: The straps that wrap beneath the armpits can chafe the skin.

Choice 3: VIBO Care's Posture Corrector Device For Men and Women

Our take: A lightweight and versatile device that can help with posture correction.

What we like: The design of this harness allows the user to wear it either on top of or beneath clothing. It is designed to be effective for both men and women and comes with a 60-day guarantee.

What we dislike: Some users find the straps that run underneath the armpits a little uncomfortable.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.