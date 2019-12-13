The best posture correcting brace

Maintaining good posture is easier said than done, but it can help reduce back pain, as well as making you appear taller and more confident. A posture correcting brace is a useful tool for training yourself to have good posture.

The following guide contains all the basic information to help you choose your ideal posture correcting brace. Our top choice is the BetterBack Lower-Back Support Posture Belt. It's well-made, reliable, gets decent results, and is great for seated use.

Considerations when choosing posture correcting braces

Types

It's important to choose the correct type of brace to fix your particular posture. We've provided information about the three main types below:

Full posture correcting braces generally run from the shoulders to the lower back. They combine straps that pull back the shoulders with a rigid back support running down the spine. Though effective, they can be bulky.

Upper-back posture correcting braces sit on the upper back only, so they are more lightweight than full braces. They pull the shoulders back to prevent slouching but don't offer any rigid back support.

Sitting posture correcting braces are designed to correct posture when sitting only. They tend to be more effective than other braces for sitting posture issues but aren't a suitable choice if you want a multipurpose posture brace.

Size

It's important to pick a posture corrector that's the right size for you. An ill-fitting posture brace may not correctly adjust your posture and can be uncomfortable. Before buying, measure yourself and refer to the sizing chart. Although you can find some decent one-size-fits-all posture correcting devices, often they don't fit people at either extreme of the height or weight spectrum particularly well.

Comfort

You'll probably be wearing your posture correcting brace for hours at a time, so it's important to find one that's comfortable. Wide straps generally distribute pressure more evenly and improve comfort. However, any well-fitting posture brace should be relatively comfortable.

Features

Padded straps

Padded straps on a posture device can prevent discomfort that some thin, non-padded straps can cause.

Adjustability

If your chosen posture brace is adjustable, it should ideally be easy to adjust while you're wearing it, making it simpler to get a proper fit.

Fastening type

The majority of posture correcting braces use Velcro fastenings, but some have buckles or zippers. Whatever the fastening type, you should be able to fasten it yourself without assistance, otherwise it's quite inconvenient.

Price

You can find some basic posture correcting braces for $10 to $25, but the majority cost between $25 and $50.

FAQ

Q. Can I wear a posture correcting device all day?

A. It's fine to occasionally wear a posture correcting brace all day as long as you're comfortable. However, you shouldn't regularly wear posture braces for more than three to four hours a day as they force your back into position and, therefore, you don't need to hold yourself up with your muscles. This can result in losing muscle tone and making your posture problem worse.

Q. Will a posture correcting brace definitely relieve my back pain?

A. Posture correcting braces don't help with all back pain, only pain that results from spending long periods of time sitting or standing with bad posture. If in doubt, ask your doctor whether a posture device is likely to help or hinder your back pain.

Posture correcting braces we recommend

Best of the best: BetterBack's Lower-Back Support Posture Belt

Our take: As seen on Shark Tank, this posture brace is designed specifically for use while sitting.

What we like: Great for anyone who suffers from back pain caused by a desk job or slouching while sitting. Doesn't move around or ride up. Very comfortable due to the extra-wide support.

What we dislike: Must be removed every time you stand up and put back on when you sit down again.

Best bang for your buck: ODOFIT's Posture Corrector

Our take: An effective posture-correcting brace with excellent upper back support at an affordable price.

What we like: Pulls the shoulders back and offers firm upper back support simultaneously. Front-fastening system is easy to use. Wide straps distribute pressure evenly for increased comfort.

What we dislike: A little bulky so it may be seen under clothes.

Choice 3: Selbite's Posture Brace

Our take: This lightweight upper back brace pulls the shoulders back to help prevent slouching but offers no rigid support.

What we like: Highly adjustable to fit people of all sizes. Comfortable to wear for longer periods as it lacks rigid support. Simple to put on.

What we dislike: Some reports of straps slipping.

