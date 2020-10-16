The best postnatal vitamin of 2020

Pregnancy and birth can put a huge strain on the human body, so it's often recommended to take postnatal vitamins to support your health and well-being.

For mothers nursing their children, taking a postnatal vitamin can help give the peace of mind that their milk is rich in all the nutrients their baby needs.

We've done our research to find you the best postnatal vitamins of 2020. Our short list includes three of our favorites -- two long-standing picks that we still think are among the best around, plus one newcomer.

Best postnatal vitamins of 2020

1. Actif's Organic-Postnatal Vitamin: These returning-favorite vegan postnatal vitamins are made from natural ingredients rather than containing synthetically produced vitamins and minerals.

2. Milkies' Nursing Postnatal Breastfeeding Multivitamin: Specifically designed for those who are nursing their babies, these are a long-standing favorite thanks to their impressive range of vitamins and minerals at an affordable price.

3. New Chapter Postnatal Vitamins: This new addition to our top three contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs to boost energy levels, improve mood, and promote lactation.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying postnatal vitamins

Postnatal vitamins should contain a wide range of both vitamins and minerals, both for your own health and for the health of your baby, if you're nursing. High levels of vitamin C can help to speed up healing, which is important after giving birth, whether vaginally or via cesarean. Vitamin D is vital, too, since many women are deficient in vitamin D after pregnancy and birth. Babies are also often deficient in vitamin D because they shouldn't be exposed to the sun too much without sunblock. Nursing mothers should make sure they take postnatal vitamins with high levels of vitamin D so that enough passes to their infant through their milk. DHA omega-3 fatty acids, choline, and B vitamins all help boost babies' brain development, so they are excellent additions to postnatal vitamins for lactating parents.

The form of the vitamin supplement is worth considering, too. Tablets and capsules are the most common options. Tablets tend to be cheaper, but vitamins and minerals from capsules are more easily absorbed into the bloodstream. Capsules can contain pork or beef gelatin, which some people wish to avoid, but you can also find capsules made from plant matter.

It's natural to be concerned about what you're putting in your body, especially if you're nursing an infant, so you may want to look for organic postnatal vitamins, though they're fairly hard to find.

Postnatal vitamins can cost anywhere from around $10 to $45, depending on factors such as package size and quality. If you want to compare the price per dose, bear in mind that a single dose can be anywhere from one to four tablets or capsules.

FAQ

Q. What dietary considerations should I make when nursing?

A. It's important to eat a well-balanced diet when nursing since what you eat will influence the nutrients in your milk. This doesn't mean you have to forgo the occasional slice of chocolate cake, but make sure you're also eating plenty of vegetables, grains, protein, and healthy fats from sources such as olive oil, nuts, and avocado. Taking a postnatal vitamin can help you stress less about having a perfectly balanced diet, however, since it will fill any nutrient gaps. It's also worth noting that your body uses about 400 to 500 calories a day while you're nursing, so you may need to increase your food intake to avoid feeling low on energy.

Q. Can I continue taking prenatal vitamins after giving birth?

A. If you have some prenatal vitamins left over, they should contain most of what your body needs postnatal, so it's fine to carry on taking them. However, when you've run out, we'd recommend switching to postnatal vitamins, since they're specifically tailored toward postpartum health.

In-depth reviews for best postnatal vitamins

Best of the best: Actif's Organic Postnatal Vitamin

What we like: Contains a comprehensive blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs. Features choline, which supports healthy brain development in babies. Vegan friendly.

What we dislike: One serving is two capsules, so they won't go as far as you might have thought.

Best bang for your buck: Milkies' Nursing Postnatal Breastfeeding Multivitamin

What we like: Developed by doctors and recommended by the American Pregnancy Association. Uses vegetarian capsules. Reasonably priced.

What we dislike: Fairly strong smell and taste.

Choice 3: New Chapter Postnatal Vitamins

What we like: Good range of vitamins and minerals from natural sources. Added probiotics for digestive health. Boosts growth of hair and nails as a bonus side effect.

What we dislike: Quite expensive considering one dose is three tablets.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.