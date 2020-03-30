The best postnatal vitamin

Making sure you get all the right vitamins and minerals when you're pregnant is essential to having a healthy baby. But after you have your baby, it's still important to make sure you're getting the proper vitamins, especially if you're breastfeeding. Postnatal vitamins help deliver the nutrients you need to boost your energy and ensure that your breast milk is healthy for your child. Some even help stimulate milk production to make sure your baby is well-fed.

With our buying guide, you can learn all you need to find the best postnatal vitamins for you. Our top pick from Actif offers an organic formula that can boost milk production by up to 50%.

Considerations when choosing postnatal vitamins

Milk production

Breastfeeding can be a difficult process, particularly for first-time moms. If you're having lactation issues, some postnatal vitamins are designed to help boost your milk production. The formulas feature nutrients and herbs like fenugreek and brewer's yeast that help encourage lactation. Some of the other vitamins and minerals commonly included in postnatal supplements can help with milk production, even if the formula is not specifically designed to aid with lactation.

Included vitamins

When you're shopping for postnatal vitamins, check to see exactly what vitamins and minerals the formula contains so you can be sure you're getting all the nutrients that a new mother needs.

Some vitamins and minerals to look for in your postnatal supplement include:

B complex vitamins can help encourage lactation and boost a new mother's mood. While you want a supplement that includes a range of B vitamins, B6, which can help regulate a baby's sleep cycle, and B12, which can help with a baby's brain development, are particularly important.

Vitamin C can aid in healing, which is important after you've given birth. You might experience a weakened postnatal immune system, too, so vitamin C can help keep you healthy.

Vitamin D is often lacking in new mothers and babies. While you can get some vitamin D from sun exposure, your baby's skin is way too sensitive for that, so a postnatal supplement with vitamin D helps. Vitamin D plays a role in building strong bones and allows for better calcium and magnesium absorption.

DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is an omega-3 fatty acid that's usually included in prenatal vitamins. It can also help with postnatal development.

Features

Organic vs. nonorganic

If you're concerned about chemicals in your postnatal vitamins, look for an organic formula. You can find supplements that are certified organic, as well as Non-GMO Project Verified, which means they're made from materials that naturally contain a specific vitamin or mineral. The materials aren't treated with chemicals or genetically modified, so you can trust that they won't harm you or your baby.

Taste

Many postnatal vitamins are available in tablet, capsule, caplet, or softgel form, so you need to swallow them. You can find gummy postnatal formulas, which work well for anyone who has trouble swallowing pills. They come in a variety of flavors, but you may prefer supplements that use natural flavors rather than sugar and artificial flavoring.

Servings

Like most vitamins, postnatal formulas are available in bottles that offer different quantities. Most contain at least a month's worth of vitamins, but you can find larger bottles that provide two or three months' worth of doses. While you pay more for a bottle with more servings, you usually get a better value per dose with a larger container.

Price

You can pay between $10 and $45 for postnatal vitamins. For $15 and less, you generally get a nonorganic formula that may not be the highest quality. If you spend $20 to $35, you can expect a month's supply of an organic formula with high-quality ingredients.

FAQ

Q. How long should I take postnatal vitamins?

A. It's always best to talk to your doctor about the supplements you're taking, but using postnatal supplements is generally a good idea as long as you're breastfeeding.

Q. Can't I get enough vitamins from the food I eat?

A. Your diet is essential when you're breastfeeding, but keeping track of all the vitamins and minerals in the foods you're eating can be tough for new moms. A postnatal supplement ensures that you get all the nutrients you need without driving yourself crazy.

Postnatal vitamins we recommend

Best of the best: Actif's Organic Postnatal Vitamin

Our take: An organic postnatal supplement that can help increase lactation by 50%.

What we like: Contains 25-plus vitamins and organic herbs that support the health of nursing mothers. Many users find the supplements boost energy and stimulate milk production. Formula is non-GMO, gluten-, soy-, corn-, and dairy-free. Made in the U.S.A.

What we dislike: Contains citrus, so it can be acidic. A few users don't find that it offers much difference in milk production or energy levels.

Best bang for your buck: Milkies' Nursing Postnatal Breastfeeding Multivitamin

Our take: A quality supplement designed to provide the nutrients that breastfeeding moms need.

What we like: Features 700% daily value of Vitamin D. Doesn't claim to boost milk production, but some users find that it does. All-natural formula without any artificial dyes, colors, flavors, or preservatives.

What we dislike: Label lists "folate" but actually contains folic acid. Some users have issues with smell and taste.

Choice 3: MegaFood's Baby & Me 2

Our take: The Baby & Me whole foods supplement but minus any herbs.

What we like: Can work well as both a prenatal and postnatal vitamin. Some users find it helps promote hair and nail growth. Can be taken on an empty stomach. Formula is non-GMO and gluten-, dairy-, and soy-free.

What we dislike: Doesn't contain calcium or magnesium. Some users experience nausea after taking it.

