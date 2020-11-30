Best post-Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday is technically over, but that doesn’t mean that retailers have ended the discounts. This year, with major sales events happening online, retailers can continue to offer sale prices on their online inventory. That means you can keep shopping the sales, whether you need to finish your holiday shopping or you’re ready to treat yourself after a difficult holiday season.

If you’re still getting gifts, buy as soon as possible to make sure they arrive ahead of the holidays — and to make sure you can take advantage of sales while they’re still happening. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite products still on sale after Cyber Monday for anyone still shopping for home goods, gadgets, cookware, clothes, outdoor gear, or winter essentials.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Robotic Vacuum: $399 at Amazon (was $599.99)

Hassle-free cleaning is right around the corner with this robotic vacuum, which literally learns every corner of your home to deliver a superior cleaning experience. Efficient and easy to control, it’s a worthy investment for busy people looking for time-savvy cleaning solutions.

Apple AirPods Pro: $199.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99)

The latest generation of AirPods taps into Adaptive EQ technology, which tunes music to the shape of your ear. As a sweat- and water-resistant pair of headphones, they’re the best option for active people and fitness enthusiasts who like to work up a sweat while jamming out.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $139.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

Amp up your home’s security with this new and improved Ring Video Doorbell with 1080p HD video. It’s easy to see, hear, and communicate to visitors via the Ring app. The doorbell also integrates with Alexa and is commonly used with the Echo Show.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS: $349.99 at Amazon (was $399.99)

Apple Watches are some of the most popular wearable tech available, but this top-quality smartwatch comes at a steep price. That’s why aspiring Apple Watch owners should take advantage of Cyber Monday sales to snag this Series 6 model at $349.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Stick: $29.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Cable and satellite TV are on their way out, and streaming services are in. This affordable little streaming device by Amazon gives users access to all the most popular streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu.

HP OMEN 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop: $849.99 at Best Buy (was $1,249.99)

Game anywhere with this premium gaming laptop. Not only does it boast NVIDIA GeForce graphics, but it also has a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD) and an AMD Ryzen 7 Processor — which create a powerful, responsive device that delivers an immersive gaming experience.

Le Creuset Enamel Whistling Tea Kettle: $74.95 at Amazon (was $99.95)

Passionate tea drinkers will appreciate this enamel-coated whistling tea kettle made by a much-loved kitchen brand. It’s designed with an extra-tall handle with a heat-resistant grip for safe pouring. The kettle works on all heat sources, including induction stovetops.

Coleman Duck Harbor Cool Weather Sleeping Bag: $37.84 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Accommodating and cozy, this adult sleeping bag is ideal for mild-temperature camping down to 40 degrees. It’s one of the easiest sleeping bags to carry across campgrounds and trails with its Roll Control design and Wrap ‘N Roll integrated packing system.

Charter Club Women’s Cashmere Ruffled Muffler Scarf: $69.99 at Macy’s (was $99.50)

This contemporary spin on the classic cashmere scarf features ruffled edges that cascade around the neck and shoulders. Lightweight and incredibly soft, it’s the perfect winter accessory that won’t go out of fashion.

The North Face Men’s Carto Triclimate Jacket: $174.30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $249)

No matter what the forecast looks like, this weatherproof jacket can handle any type of weather. The waterproof and windproof design protects wearers from even the harshest winter elements like hail, heavy snow, and torrential rain.

Sam Edelman Women’s Faux-Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat: $127 at Macy’s (was $320)

Plunging temperatures are no match for this ultra-warm puffer coat. The cozy number features a faux sherpa-lined hood with a drawstring closure to seal in warmth. Best of all, it has ultra-deep front pockets to store essentials if you’d like to forgo a handbag.

Coleman 6-Person Dome Tent with Screen Room: $119.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

This six-person tent remains a favorite among campers for its bug-free screen room that also doubles as spare sleeping quarters. It’s ultra-durable with many reinforced features, such as protective seams, covered zippers, and a wind-strong frame.

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier: $374.99 at Amazon (was $499.99)

Concerned about your home’s air quality? This Dyson’s high-grade filtration system attracts pollutants and allergens, leaving the room with much cleaner, breathable air. At a new low price, it’s a worthy investment in air quality and quality of life.

Instant Vortex 6-Qt. Air Fryer: $89.99 at Kohl’s (was $129.99)

One of our favorite healthy eating hacks is an Air Fryer since it makes crispy, crunch foods without the grease (and calories) from oil. This model is a crowd favorite for its one-touch operation and convenient programmable settings — so pick it up today for only $89.99.

Brother Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine: $189.97 at Amazon (was $298)

Ready to invest in a sewing machine? We’ll help you narrow your choices by suggesting this model, whose intuitive design is appreciated by novice and experienced sewing enthusiasts alike. It’s 36% off today, making it ultra-attractive at a new low price of $189.97.

NordicTrack RW900 Rower: $1,599.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $1,999.99)

Rowing machines continue to rank as one of the favorite machines at the gym. There’s no need to miss out on the action when you invest in this NordicTrack model for your home. It offers lifelike resistance to deliver the ultimate workout, and it’s now available at $1,599.99.

Amazon Kindle Oasis: $174.99 at Amazon (was $249.99)

Look no further for the perfect tech gift for book-lovers. A Kindle can store thousands of books, ready to be accessed at any time. This model is even waterproof, which is great for reading in the bath or poolside.

Beautyrest Deluxe Quilted Cotton Weighted Blanket: $59.99 at Macy’s (was $300)

Last year’s “it” gift, the weighted blanket, holds strong as a best-selling bedding product this year, too. If you’re on the fence about getting one, you’ll find it really easy to cozy up to this Beautyrest weighted blanket, especially since it’s currently 80% and drops to $59.99.

Calvin Klein Women’s Cashmere Textured Turtleneck Sweater: $269.10 at Macy’s (was $598)

This waffle-textured cashmere sweater exudes luxury, right down to its ribbed handcuffs. While it features a relaxed fit, the sweater tapers at the waist to create an hourglass silhouette. It’s a sophisticated staple that belongs in every winter wardrobe.

Martha Stewart Collection 4-Pc. King Sheet Set: $60.99 at Macy’s (was $180)

Cozy up this winter with these flannel sheets. In addition to one flat sheet and two king pillowcases, the set comes with one deep-pocket flat sheet that fits mattresses up to 16 inches. Best of all, the set is machine washable.

Koolaburra by UGG Classic Short Women’s Winter Boots: $67.49 at Kohl’s (was $89.99)

Once you slip on these cozy shearling blend boots, you’ll never want to take them off. With a padded footbed and spacious rounded toe box, they offer slipper-like comfort — and with a suede shell, they offer superior protection and warmth.

Columbia Newton Ridge II Waterproof Hiking Boot: $67.50 at Kohl’s (was $90)

These rugged-wear boots are perfect for wet-weather hiking with their platform outsoles and deep, high-traction treads. As tough as they are, they still keep hikers comfortable with a cushioned, supportive midsole.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Deluxe Holiday Bundle: $529.99 at Amazon

Since you and your kids are spending more time at home, there’s no time like now to buy the Nintendo Switch, especially at an incredible value in this “Animal Crossing” deluxe bundle. All the upcoming video game releases are sure to keep the whole family occupied through 2021.

Jabra Elite Active Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $149.99 at Best Buy (was $199.99)

Touted as one of the best-fitting in-ear headphones on the market, this pair by Jabra is perfect for active people. The pair filters out background noise to deliver a superior audio experience, plus you can adjust settings effortlessly via the Jabra Sound+ App.

TaoTronics 1500W Fast Quiet Space Heater: $63.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)

When you need a bit more warmth without cranking the heat, a space heater is your best option. You’ll feel nice and cozy with this model, which is currently discounted to $63.99. It heats spaces quickly and efficiently, so it won’t put a big dent into your energy bill.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wired Gaming Headset: $29.99 at Best Buy (was $39.99)

Next time you log on for a dungeon or raid, make sure you’re rocking a gaming headset. We recommend this model, whose immersive sound quality offers an unparalleled gaming experience. At $29.99, it’s by far one of the best gamer deals of the day.

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Classic Electric Toothbrush: $124.99 at Bed, Bath, & Beyond (was $179.99)

Had enough of your manual toothbrush? Switch to this high-end Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush, now discounted to an affordable $124.99. With gentle pulsing action to brush away plaque and food particles, it’s a sure bet if you’re looking for bright pearly whites.

DJI Mavic 2 Zoom Drone Quadcopter: $1,289 at Amazon (was $1,439)

Looking for a fun outdoor hobby? Get into aerial photography by investing in this DJI drone. It takes high-resolution shots and stays in the air longer than comparable models. It’s down to $1,289 for Cyber Monday.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch Active 2: $179.99 at Amazon (was $249.99)

Looking for a modern timepiece? This sophisticated smartwatch tracks every bit of essential information you can think of, plus it pairs easily with other devices. It’s available today for only $179.99, and at such a low price, we say to snag the deal sooner than later.

Briza Infrared Patio Heater: $249.99 at Amazon (was $449.99)

Create a cozy outdoor space with a patio heater. We like this infrared model, best known for its far-reaching warming radius and built-to-last construction. For only $249.99 this Cyber Monday, it’s one of the best outdoor purchases you’ll ever make under $300.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.