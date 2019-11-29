The savvier shoppers among us know that Black Friday is really never one day - nor is Cyber Monday. This famed shopping holiday continues to evolve, which means that the shopping period will extend as long as retailers think customers are looking for sales.

There are plenty of worthwhile items available at reduced price all weekend long: You just need to know where - and when - to find them. Here are your best post-Black Friday deals, while they're still hot.

TCL 50-inch Smart Roku TV: $279.99 at Amazon (was $479.99)

If you don't have a 4K, Ultra High Definition television, Black Friday weekend is the perfect time. It'll make a world of difference, and you'll wonder what you were doing without one. At nearly 50% off, this 50-inch TV with built-in Roku from TCL is a steal.

Michael Kors Whitney Top Zip Tote Handbag: $114 at Macy's (was $228)

In order to acquire high-quality, stylish fashion accessories, you're often going to pay a pretty penny. But the Top Zip Tote from Michael Kors is half off and should be snapped up before it's too late.

Amazon Fire Tablet: $99.99 at Amazon (was 149.99)

Make life more convenient with a high-quality, HD tablet. The latest model from Amazon has front and rear cameras, streams music and movies, offers fast-charging USB ports, and pairs with Alexa.

Sonos Beam Soundbar: $299.99 at Amazon (was $399.00).

Every high-definition television requires high-definition sound to go with it, and Sonos is the best when it comes to providing a quality audio experience. Creating the ideal home theatre setup isn't always cheap, which is why buying one on sale, like the Beam Soundbar at $100 off, is a smart investment.

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Console: $149.00 on Amazon (was $249.99)

For some of us, the holiday season is about getting cozy and playing video games while away from the office. This console also supports 4K content.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: $11.99 at Amazon (was $17.47)

Give a loved one - or yourself - the gift of preparedness this holiday season. Inexpensive and potentially life saving, a LifeStraw filters contaminated water to allow you to drink and be safe wherever you are. It's a must-have for hikers and outdoor adventurers.

Creme de La Mer gift set: $90.00 at Nordstrom (was $122.00)

Skincare enthusiasts know how expensive quality products can be, which means they are the ones to always watch during sale times. Hydrate, energize, and refresh your skin with this set from La Mer.

KitchenAid Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Food Chopper: $34.96 at Amazon (was $54.99)

A food processor is an essential part of every kitchen. Chop, dice, and puree all your favorites sides and meals with this inexpensive and high-quality countertop appliance from KitchenAid.

LÆGENDARY 1:10 Scale RC Monster Truck: $164.97 at Amazon (was $249.97)

These are not your RC cars from when you were young: they're bigger and better than ever. This remote-controlled monster truck is fun for kids and adults, and great for both outdoor uses, and indoor - just be careful, this toy is pretty potent.

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine: $199 at Amazon (was $399.99)

Find motivation to get in shape at home with your very own rowing machine aimed at enhancing your upper body strength, core, and endurance. Avoid the chaos at the gym this New Year and satisfy your health resolutions in the comfort of your own space.

National Tree Pre-lit LED 7' Dunhill Fir Tree: $273.67 at Amazon (was $424.99)

If you haven't gotten a Christmas tree in line yet for the holidays, this weekend is the perfect chance. Grab this seven-foot Dunhill Fir at a large discount, easily set it up, and enjoy the spirit of the season.

Obagi Brightening Duo: $167 at Dermstore (was $196)

For most people, the winter season means dry air and gray skies, which isn't at all helpful when it comes to skin care. Fight back against the cold, short days with this face mask that will brighten your skin, and your outlook.

Arlo Pro2 1080p Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera System: $269.99 at Home Depot (was $362.73)

Think practical and precautionary when you shop and opt for a security camera system to protect your home or office. The Arlo Pro2 provides HD quality images and video and detects both motion and sound. Set it up outside to watch your front door or yard or keep it inside to monitor pets.

Clean Classic Rollerball Layering Collection: $20 at Ulta ($50 value)

Feel fresh and fragrant while on the go with this collection of five Rollerball scents. You'll find something for every mood, from vibrant and bold to calming and refreshing. Get a luxury candle set for free with the purchase.

Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $145.83 at Amazon (was $199.00)

Marrying the best of the wildly popular air fryers with the convenience of a toaster oven, this offering from the Cuisinart will take care of a lot of your cooking needs. Spacious and effective, it's also a good-looking addition to a modern kitchen.

Digital Photo Frame: $46.74 at Amazon (was $54.00)

With digital cameras (and smartphones) as the main means to capture photographs, it's not always easy to take in all those memories well after the fact. A digital frame is the perfect way to reminiscence at home; clip the coupon on Amazon to get this versatile option at a discount.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: $199.95 at Amazon (was $249.95)

One of the signature earbuds from one of the best audio companies, Powerbeats Pro from Beats are the ideal wireless, sweat and water-resistant companions for your daily life. Embrace high-quality sound and tune out the world with a pair on sale now.

ThinkFun STEM Maze: $29.98 at Amazon

Simultaneously educational and captivating, Think Fun offers various games for youngsters to keep their attention and challenge their minds. Grab one maze on sale at Amazon or pick up a second for 50% off; they're sure to keep the child in your life engaged and eager to learn.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $37.49 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Saving you time, money, and energy, Revlon has a terrific offering this weekend: an all-in-one hair dryer, volumizer, and brush. Keep your hair shimmering and tangle-free with this handy and safe tool.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S: $200.99 at Amazon (Was $239.99)

Vacuuming is one of the more tedious chores around the house: finding something big enough to cover a space while being small enough to store away easily is not a simple task. Don't worry about any of that with a RoboVac: Turn it on, let it roam, and carry on with your day.

Kindle Paperwhite: $84.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

There's a reason eReaders have become so popular: they're convenient, easy on the eyes, and can hold a slew of books and magazines. The Kindle Paperwhite is the classic option, but this new model is lighter, thinner, and waterproof - and also 35% off!

Weighted Blanket: $68.90 at Amazon (was $89.00)

If you've never used one, weighted blankets are a revelation. When you're restless, anxious, or preoccupied, weighted blankets will help find calm and soothe you as you sleep. They are worth every penny, and evermore so when they're on sale.

WOPET Treat Dispensing Camera: $101.09 at Amazon (was $139.95)

This product is the next best thing to being home with your dog. Keep an eye (and ear) on your pets while you're away with this video camera that also allows you to communicate and give treats.

23andMe Kit: $99.00 at Amazon (was $199.00)

Ancestry kits are the hot item this past year: they're a way to learn about your heritage and uncover facts and lineages you may have never known existed. Testing your DNA isn't always the cheapest - but it's half the price this weekend on Amazon.

