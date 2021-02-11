The best portable LED projector

When you're doing a presentation, you need a quality projector so everyone can see. If you're playing a video game or streaming a movie, however, a projector adds a bit of magic to the experience. Whatever your reasons, a portable LED projector can be a useful purchase.

The WOWOTO H9 Video Projector is a user-friendly model that’s easy to set up and can project images that are up to 200 inches. If you'd like to learn about the most important features to consider when purchasing a portable LED projector, keep reading.

What to know before you buy a portable LED projector

Native resolution

Every LED projector has a fixed resolution. This is called the native resolution. For example, if your projector has a native resolution of 800 x 480, that's all it will ever display.

On the other hand, the maximum resolution of an LED projector is the upper limit of what that model can recognize. If that same projector had a maximum resolution of 1280 x 720, you could watch a standard HD movie, but your projector would scale down the resolution to 800 x 480.

The trick is not to be fooled into thinking that an LED projector that boasts a high maximum resolution actually projects in HD.

Where can I use a portable LED projector?

The best place to use a portable LED projector is in an environment where you have control over the level of light, such as a room with light-blocking curtains, so you can make the room as dark as possible (like a movie theater) to get the best picture.

Unfortunately, that’s not often the case. You may be viewing in a boardroom or classroom where ambient light abounds. This affects the amount of lumens (level of brightness) your LED projector needs — the brighter the environment, the more lumens your projector needs.

Do I need a screen for a portable LED projector?

You need a place to project the image produced by your portable LED projector. This could be a blank (light-colored) wall or even a white bed sheet hung on the wall. A designated projection screen offers the best experience.

Portable LED projector features

Wired vs. wireless

With regard to reliability, a wired connection is always the best way to go. However, a wired connection might not always be practical or possible. Being able to connect your device via WiFi is a huge convenience for most people. When it works, it's great, but if you're not in the right environment (inside your home with a strong signal), the experience might not be as stellar. When shopping, look for a unit with WiFi, but don't neglect the importance of a variety of ports.

Number of ports

The more ports your portable LED projector has, the better. For example, an HDMI port, a USB port, an AV port, a slot for a TF card and maybe a headphone jack should be sufficient for most, but some people might need (or want) a VGA port or even an ethernet port. These options give you a greater degree of versatility in your connectivity.

Portable LED projector cost

Budget model LED projectors cost less than $100, and some are decent. However, at around $150-$250, you can purchase with a little more confidence that you're getting a solid model. Once you move beyond $300-$400, units are best for individuals such as teachers who need a portable LED projector on a more regular basis.

Portable LED projector FAQ

Q. How long does an LED bulb last?

A. The life of an LED bulb varies. Manufacturers advertise anywhere from 30,000 to 50,000 hours. If you only use your projector to stream movies, even at the lowest end of the scale, that's a lot of movies to watch.

Q. How many lumens should my LED projector have?

A. In short, the more lumens, the brighter the picture. While you could get by with less in a dark environment, it's not advisable to go below 3,000 lumens for a portable LED projector. It’s important to note that while more lumens might be better in a brighter environment, it could be too much for a darkened room.

Which Portable LED projector should I get?

Best of the best portable LED projector

WOWOTO Video Projector: available at Amazon

Our take: An Android-based, customizable LED projector manufactured for user convenience.

What we like: This model starts quickly, runs quietly, has a variety of ports and features a tripod mount. The touch-sensitive surface makes it easy to control.

What we dislike: This model is best for in-home use, where the user can control the darkness of the environment.

Best bang for your buck portable LED projector

VANKYO Leisure 3 Mini Projector: available at Amazon

Our take: An LED projector for people looking for an affordable option that provides reasonable quality for in-home environments.

What we like: This device can be connected to either Android or iOS devices if you purchase the appropriate adapter. While 6.5 feet is the recommended viewing distance, if you can tolerate a little less definition, this model can project up to 16.4 feet for a 170-inch picture.

What we dislike: A few users had trouble getting the included remote to function.

Honorable mention portable LED projector

Poyank WiFi Display Video Projector: available at Amazon

Our take: If budget is your primary concern, this is a model to consider.

What we like: This LED projector is best for wired connections. The recent upgrades to this unit include a maximum native resolution of 1920 x 1080p and a 20% increase in brightness with a lamp life of 50,000 hours.

What we dislike: There can be occasional issues with wireless casting.

