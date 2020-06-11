The best portable home gym

Working out at home doesn't mean you need to purchase expensive equipment with a large footprint. For something more economical and space-savvy, consider a portable home gym.

Convenient and easy to adjust, portable home gyms allow you to customize your workout in the comfort of your own home. Most pieces of equipment or devices rely on resistance systems to simulate free weight or cable machine training. While durable enough to withstand daily use, portable home gyms are lightweight and collapsible, which means it's easy to pack them in luggage, too.

If you're wondering which system is best for you, read our buying guide. We're sharing an overview of essential features, plus recommendations for portable home gyms. Our favorite set, OYO Fitness Personal Gym, has snap-on flex packs that allow for quick and easy resistance increases.

Considerations when choosing portable home gyms

How portable home gyms work

Portable home gyms provide resistance training with bands or spring devices. The more resistance you add to a piece of equipment, the harder it is to push or pull it. Since portable home gyms aren't part of a larger, freestanding metal gym, they attach to doors or wrap around your body.

Main components

Most portable home gyms come with an assortment of bars or platforms to which resistance straps and bands attach. While many systems come with several available levels of resistance, with certain sets, you can purchase higher levels separately.

Depending on how sophisticated the system is, it may include a seat-like component to which other accessories attach, such as pedals. With these, you can sit or lie down on it to complete exercises.

Popular exercises

Generally speaking, portable home gyms are dynamic, so you're able to do anywhere from six to 25 exercises with them. Popular exercises include curls, pull-ups, and pull-downs, many of which can be modified to include the lower body by way of squats. There are also core-focused portable home gyms which have modular parts to accommodate different abdominal exercises.

Features

Resistance bands or cables

Depending on the portable home gym you choose, you can end up with anywhere from three or a dozen bands. They're usually color-coded to indicate variance of resistance. Many bands are attached to handles or loops, some of which can be attached to your knees or ankles for specific exercises.

Instructional guide

Portable home gyms are packaged with instructional guides, which can consist of a brief user manual or a full-blown instructional video assortment. Many systems fall somewhere in the middle and share a pictorial guide on various ways to manipulate resistance bands and accessories. Even if you're a pro at the gym, it's important to read the guide prior to training to ensure you're using the equipment correctly to avoid injury.

Price

Basic portable home gyms with a simple bar and a few resistance bands cost $50 and below. Those priced closer to $100 include more resistance bands and adjustability features for dynamic exercises. For heavy-duty systems with complex bars or platforms, be prepared to spend $100 and above.

FAQ

Q. What are some drawbacks of portable home gyms?

A. If you're more advanced in weight training, most portable home gyms fall short of your resistance needs. Another downside of portable home gyms is that the equipment isn't the most durable, so replacement every year or two should be expected.

Q. How much space do I need for a portable home gym?

A. You should have ample space around and above you to complete exercises with an unobstructed range of motion. This is relatively simple to achieve in most rooms if you can move furniture out of the way. It's also recommended to set up your equipment somewhere that won't disturb or injure kids or pets.

Portable home gyms we recommend

Best of the best: OYO Fitness' Personal Gym

Our take: Dynamic resistance equipment that's been tested by NASA.

What we like: At only two pounds, it's light enough for travel training. Can attach to the door frame for exercises.

What we dislike: Maxes out at 25 pounds of resistance.

Best bang for your buck: BodyGym's Core System Portable Home Gym

Our take: Affordable beginner-friendly set with a simplified instructional guide.

What we like: Can be manipulated for lower and upper body exercises. Comes with two DVDs.

What we dislike: Heavy use of resistance bands can result in breakage.

Choice 3: eHUPOO's Magic Body Builder Core Strength and Abdominal Trainer

Our take: Core-focused training device with over a dozen exercise applications.

What we like: Folds up for easy storage. Steel frame feels sturdy and holds up well through exercises.

What we dislike: Hinges aren't as durable as the rest of the device's parts.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.