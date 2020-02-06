The best portable heater

Sometimes, you just need a little added heat in your immediate area but don't want to boost the thermostat for the whole house or office. A portable heater is a convenient way to warm up your space without breaking the bank. It can also be used in a chilly workspace where you don't have any control over the ambient temperature.

If you're ready to purchase a new portable heater, then keep reading. This buying guide will break down your options and provide quick product reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, the Lifesmart Infrared Quartz Fireplace, features an attractive oak fireplace design you'll want to cozy up next to.

Considerations when choosing portable heaters

Type of heating

Convection heating uses a fan to circulate air around heating elements before blowing it out of the heater. These models are best for a small room in which you plan to spend a lot of time.

Radiant heating provides "spot" heating. These heaters work like small personal fans in that they need to be in proximity to -- and aimed at -- a person in order to be effective. These are the most common type of portable heater for bedrooms and offices.

Micathermic heating is not as common as convection and radiant heating. This method involves a few layers of mica and combines elements of both convection and radiant heaters.

Type of heater

Ceramic: These heaters feature a ceramic heating element inside the unit. Most ceramic heaters are long-lasting and safe.

Oil-filled: This type of heater uses convection heating. Oil is heated inside the unit and pushed out into the room using convection and thermal radiation. Oil-filled heaters can be slower to produce results than other types.

Infrared: These heaters use either tubular heating elements or quartz tubes and function as radiant heaters.

Shape

Cubes are the most popular shape of portable heaters. However, some are thin towers, while others mimic the look of a small wood-burning fireplace.

Size

Most portable heaters will provide similar amounts of heat. The most important thing to remember is that a portable heater should be easy to move from one room to another. As such, you probably want one that is relatively small.

Heating area

When determining what kind and size of portable heater you need, the area to be heated is the primary determining factor. Think specifically about the space you plan to heat and get a portable heater that can manage that specific square footage. Most portable heaters outline their square-footage capabilities in the manufacturer's specs.

Portability

While some portable heaters include casters so they can be rolled, others have a small handle. Think about how often you plan to move your portable heater, and purchase one that allows for easy reorientation and movement.

Cord length

Portable heaters should always be kept away from curtains, furniture, and anything else that could create a fire hazard. Make sure that your cord is long enough to keep your heater away from items that could obstruct it.

Features

Thermostat

Most portable heaters include either a programmable or adjustable thermostat to control the heat level. Programmable thermostats allow you to set a temperature to be maintained by the machine. Adjustable models, on the other hand, simply let you set the heater to high, medium, or low.

Remote control

Some portable heaters come with a convenient remote control. These are useful for making adjustments to your heater from across the room. Some of them even include a timer feature for added convenience.

Price

Portable heaters cost anywhere from $20 to $100. For $20, you can purchase a basic ceramic model with minimal features. Spending $50, you can find more sturdy heaters with a few extra features. If you go up to $100, you can expect to go home with a premium portable heater with special features, such as a stylish "fireplace" design and/or a remote control.

FAQ

Q. Are portable heaters loud?

A. Most are not. However, the sound level can vary and some you may find too noisy. The majority of portable heaters, however, operate at a minimal hum.

Q. Are portable heaters a safety hazard?

A. Although any electrical component with a heating element can be dangerous if improperly used, most portable heaters are perfectly safe when used correctly. Make sure to keep your heater away from curtains and other textiles, and you should be just fine.

Portable heaters we recommend

Best of the best: Life Smart's Infrared Quartz Fireplace

Our take: Classy look to heat a large space.

What we like: Oak fireplace design. Heats up to 1,000 square feet comfortably.

What we dislike: Some buyers complained about units arriving damaged.

Best bang for your buck: Lasko's Designer Series Ceramic Oscillating Heater

Our take: Small- to moderate-size room heating at a solid price.

What we like: Oscillating heat. Quiet operation. Affordable price point.

What we dislike: Some users reported a plastic smell during the first few uses.

Choice 3: Dr. Infrared's Portable Heater

Our take: Beautiful wood-grained heater that provides a good amount of heat.

What we like: Heats rooms quickly. Stylish look. Easy-to-use remote.

What we dislike: Customer service is not very responsive.

