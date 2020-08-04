The best portable generator of 2020

Portable generators can be used for anything, from charging your laptop to running your RV's air conditioner to powering tools on a job site. So not surprisingly, there are dozens of different models and prices that range anywhere from a couple hundred bucks to several thousand.

It's a market that's changed quite a lot over the last few years, with inverters becoming the dominant technology. However, they are noticeably more expensive -- so are they worth the extra money? That, plus a whole host of other important questions, is what we're here to answer with our updated buyer's guide.

Best portable generators of 2020

1. Briggs & Stratton's P3000 Portable Inverter Generator: This is a newcomer to our list for good reason: Take one of the best small-motor manufacturers in the world, add inverter technology with flexible connectivity, and you have best-in-class performance.

2. Champion's 1200-Watt Portable Generator: If you're looking for great value, you'll struggle to find better than this tough, reliable, easy-to-use model, which is a new entry on our list.

3. Yamaha's EF2000iS Portable Inverter Generator: We've featured this model since it came on the market. With its compact size, light weight, and competitive output, it's still a favorite.

Jump to the bottom of the article for additional comments on each one.

How do you choose the right portable generator?

A big part of your decision is going to be output, or wattage, to be precise. It's not the only thing, but it is the headline number. Every electrical device requires a certain number of watts to run -- anything from 15 watts for a low-consumption light bulb to 1,000 watts for a high-end coffee machine or a refrigerator.

To determine how big a portable generator you need, just look at all your gadgets and add up the watts, right? Well, not quite. You'll soon find the number runs into many thousands. But what are the chances you'll want them all turned on at once? Unlikely. So better to take an average of three or four to get a more accurate figure. At the end of the day, it's your choice. You can buy the biggest portable generator you can find, but more watts means more money, so most people make compromises.

A quick note about portable generator numbers. You'll usually get two wattage figures. That's because most devices surge a little at start, then settle at a lower figure. The higher number tells you the generator's maximum output, the lower is the normal level.

So you've got a figure for watts, now you need to check how long the generator will actually run. You'll frequently see two similar models that both claim to run for 10 hours on a tank of gas -- but when you check the small print, one says "at 25% output, while another says "at 50% output." Big difference. It may seem a little deceptive of makers to describe their portable generators that way, and maybe it is -- but they all do it. You need to check. Very few say how long their generator will run at 100% output.

Noise is another issue. Inverter generators tend to run more quietly than traditional models. They don't surge, so the volume is also more consistent. You still need to check decibels -- and the distance away from the unit the reading is taken.

So that question about portable inverter generators and whether they're worth it? They're almost invariably smaller, lighter and quieter, making them ideal for camping and RVs. However, watt for watt, they are considerably more expensive. As a result, commercial users will often choose traditional models.

Anything else you should look for? The type and number of outlets may be an issue. You'll get one or more standard household outlets, maybe USB ports, and perhaps DC charging capability. A fuel gauge is definitely useful, and you'll want to be able to check oil level easily. Safety features may include an oil-level sensor or overload cutout. It's a portable generator, so the type of wheel, position of handles, and total weight are also worth checking.

FAQ

Q. Can I wire the generator into my house?

A. If you want power indoors temporarily, you need to site your generator outdoors, then run a gen-cord through a window or door. In fact, it's a good idea to buy a gen-cord anyway, because they're purpose-designed to work with generators, where standard extension cables are often too thin. If you want to wire a generator as a permanent emergency backup, you'll need to contact your supplier. It's often illegal to do it yourself.

Q. Is it safe to use portable generators with sensitive devices like tablets and laptops?

A. It should be. Inverters are definitely better than traditional generators, because the power supply is unlikely to spike -- which is what causes the damage. If you want to be doubly sure, put a surge protector between the generator and your device. Single outlet models cost less than $10.

In-depth reviews for best portable generators

Best of the best: Briggs & Stratton P3000 Portable Inverter Generator

What we like: Terrific versatility with 2,600 watts to four standard outlets, DC and USB ports. Can be run in parallel (link two together to double output). Clear LCD gives power use and maintenance reminders. Nice wheels and drag handle.

What we dislike: More fault reports than we expect from this brand. Not as quiet as some models.

Best bang for your buck: Champion 1200-Watt Portable Generator

What we like: Traditional simplicity giving 1,200 watts of power at an absolute bargain price. Easy starting. Better run time than many competitors. Built-in surge protection. Low-oil-pressure shutoff prevents motor damage.

What we dislike: Motor can cut out unexpectedly and be difficult to restart. Owners are critical of Champion support.

Choice 3: Yamaha EF2000iS Portable Inverter Generator

What we like: Compact and super portable, yet still puts out 1,600 watts. Self-adjusting throttle responds to load, making for low fuel consumption and reduced noise. Also CARB compliant for low emissions.

What we dislike: Very expensive. Relatively high oil consumption.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.