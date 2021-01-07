The best portable campfire

There's nothing quite like sitting around a campfire on camping trips, after dark at the beach, or even in your own backyard, but building a campfire isn't always possible or convenient. A portable campfire allows you to set up a campfire anywhere (relevant laws permitting), to warm yourself or cook with.

Our buying guides provides the information you need to select your ideal portable campfire. You can also check out our recommended products at the end, such as our top choice, the elegant Sunnydaze Copper-Finish Fire Pit Bowl, which features handles that make it easy to move around.

Considerations when choosing portable campfires

Fuel

Portable campfires either burn solid fuel such as wood or charcoal, or they run from a gas canister. Solid fuel campfires are generally more portable since you don't have to lug around a gas canister, but you do need to bring wood or charcoal to burn, unless you can collect wood wherever you set up your fire.

Gas canisters are somewhat bulky to carry with you, but it's not a big deal if you can park near your campfire spot. Gas fires tend to have a greater heat output than solid fuel fires and won't make your clothes and hair smell of smoke.

Size and weight

The whole point of a portable campfire is that it's light and compact enough to take with you from place to place. You can find a handful of campfires so small and light that you can even hike with them to your camping spot, but most are suitable for carrying short distances only. The majority of portable campfires measure between 12 and 25 inches across, which is small enough for one person to carry alone, as long as you aren't going too far. Some models are foldable to make them even more portable.

Features

Cooking tools

If you want to roast marshmallows over your portable campfire, some models come with basic cooking tools such as forks and skewers. Other portable campfires double up as grills and may include spatulas, tongs, and other tools you need for grilling.

Cover

Some portable campfires come with a cover you can use to protect them from rain and snow if you choose to leave them out in your yard. Of course, the beauty of portable campfires is that they're small enough to easily carry into a shed or garage for storage, but a cover is useful if you don't have a suitable storage spot.

Price

You can find a handful of inexpensive portable campfires for around $50, but most decent models cost from $100 to $300.

FAQ

Q. Can I use my portable campfire in public spaces?

A. It might be tempting to take your portable campfire to a local park or beach but note that it's illegal to light campfires in many public spaces. In some public spaces, you're only able to light a portable campfire in a dedicated campfire zone, but some are more lenient. Check the website of the Bureau of Land Management to discover fire restrictions in your area.

Q. How do I keep my portable campfire clean?

A. First off, don't expect your portable campfire to stay looking as clean as the day you bought it — soot from smoke and charred fuel will build up on it to give it a more used look over time. With solid fuel models, you need to brush out any remaining ash. You can choose to wipe down your portable campfire with soapy water, but it isn't necessary. You do, however, need to remove and clean any grills used for cooking food as it's important these stay clean and hygienic.

Portable campfires we recommend

Best of the best: Sunnydaze Copper-Finish Fire Pit Bowl

Our take: This high-end portable campfire burns wood and features handles to make it easy for traveling.

What we like: Copper finish resists rust and adds a touch of elegance. Quick and simple to put together. Includes a 26-inch poker, spark screen, and wood grate. Comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty.

What we dislike: Some reported the paint chipping off in spots.

Best bang for your buck: SUCHDECO Portable Fire Pit

Our take: This small collapsible campfire is perfect for anyone hiking to their camping spot.

What we like: It's extremely portable and easy to assemble. It can hold up to 11 pounds, which gives you plenty of scope to light a roaring campfire.

What we dislike: The design is a little too simple for some buyers.

Choice 3: UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit

Our take: This well-designed model folds up neatly, making it easy to store or take on the go.

What we like: Compact enough to take on camping trips or to a friend's backyard. Grilling area can cook up to six servings at a time.

What we dislike: A few reports of the legs snapping off due to a poor welding job.

