The best PopSocket

If keeping a good grip on your phone leaves you with hand or wrist pain, a PopSocket could help. This handy smartphone accessory also makes it less likely for you to drop and damage your phone, which is great news for anyone with "butterfingers" out there.

This guide will give you the lowdown on PopSockets, so you can make an informed purchase. Our top choice is PopSockets Rose Gold Aluminum, a premium PopSocket with an attractive rose gold finish and sleek aluminum top plate.

Considerations when choosing PopSockets

Material

PopSockets are primarily made from plastics; though the concertina part that allows the PopSocket to expand and contract is made from a softer plastic to give it the flexibility it requires without impacting its sturdiness. The top plate of a PopSocket is made from plastic on standard models, but some designs use other materials in the top plate including aluminum, wood, glitter, crystals, and faux leather.

Design

Although PopSockets are functional, part of their selling point is that they look good and are a fun way to personalize your phone. While you can buy them in plain black, plain white, and other solid colors, there are all kinds of patterns and designs available, from glitter-encrusted to Disney characters to mystical symbols. Whatever your tastes or interests, you'll probably find a PopSocket that speaks to you.

Adhesive

The bottom of the PopSocket features an adhesive, so you can stick it directly to your phone or tablet or onto a case. However, it's worth noting that PopSockets don't adhere well to all cases, particularly certain silicone cases and highly textured cases. Luckily, the adhesive is reusable. So, if you position it wrong the first time, change cases, or simply want a break from your PopSocket, you can remove it, and restick it when you're ready.

Features

Collapsibility

While PopSockets have their uses, they can be in the way sometimes. PopSockets are collapsible, so you can push them near-flat when you don't need them.

Kickstand

A PopSocket isn't just to hold onto; you can also use it as a kickstand to prop your phone up when you want to watch videos hands-free.

Mounts

You can buy PopSocket mounts separately that you can stick to your car dashboard, to a wall, or to another surface at home. You can slot your PopSocket into this mount to hold your phone in place to watch content at home or to easily use your phone as a GPS in the car.

Price

Depending on your choice of color or design, the majority of PopSockets cost somewhere between $10 and $15. Though, we've occasionally found options retailing for a few dollars more.

FAQ

Q. Why should I use a PopSocket?

A. So, what are PopSockets all about? We already mentioned previously that they can be used as a kickstand to stand your device up for easier watching or to mount it in the car to use as a GPS. In addition to this, PopSockets make it easier to hold your phone with one hand, for general use or for taking selfies. They can also be used to wrap your earbuds around to avoid them becoming tangled.

Q. How do I remove the PopSocket from my device?

A. PopSockets are designed to stay put, which is great until you want to remove or reposition them. If you're having trouble simply prying your PopSocket off your phone, it may be easier to remove the case from your phone and then remove the PopSocket from the case. Your case is likely to have at least a small degree of flex, which can help break the seal. Alternatively, try running a piece of dental floss between the PopSocket and your phone to pry it loose.

PopSockets we recommend

Best of the best: PopSockets Rose Gold Aluminum

Our take: While we've focused on the rose gold, there are several other attractive shades available to suit all kinds of preferences.

What we like: The aluminum top plate makes this PopSocket feel more rugged than other models. Easy to expand and collapse.

What we dislike: On the higher end of the PopSocket price spectrum.

Best bang for your buck: PopSockets Peace Mandala Sky

Our take: The gorgeous mandala design might add a peaceful contemplation to your phone use -- but if not, at least it looks cool.

What we like: Available in a few other mandala designs. Design lasts; it doesn't fade, rub off, or scratch easily. Affordably priced.

What we dislike: A few buyers report receiving counterfeit PopSockets, so avoid third-party sellers.

Choice 3: PopSockets Black

Our take: Black never goes out of style and is a great subtle choice, especially for use on black phones.

What we like: If you're looking for a functional option that doesn't stand out, this all-black PopSocket is the ideal choice.

What we dislike: May be too plain for some.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.