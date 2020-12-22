The best popover pan

Popovers are a light and tasty treat that can be served with any meal — they're just as fitting for breakfast as they are for dinner or even a snack. But to make the perfect popover, you need a popover pan.

We love the way the heat circulates around the Chicago Metallic Nonstick Mini Popover Pan, allowing you to achieve excellent cooking results. For information on all the features you need to consider when purchasing a popover pan and for more recommendations, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing popover pans

Cup shape

Arguably the most important element you need to consider when choosing a popover pan is getting one that has deep cups with steep sides. This is needed to create the popover effect. While it’s possible to achieve this using a muffin pan, it makes it needlessly more difficult.

Heat flow

The other essential element for creating exceptional popovers is having room around each cup for uniform heat flow. While some pans achieve this by putting a good bit of distance between each cup, other models have an open design. With this type of pan, the cups are attached to a frame, but not to each other, so the heat can fully encircle each cup.

Number and size

The number and size of the individual cups isn't particularly important when it comes to making the perfect popover. However, if you’re making popovers for a large brunch and you only have a pan that makes six at a time, you may get frustrated. Additionally, if your family prefers larger portions, you don’t want to get a pan that makes mini popovers.

Features

Nonstick surface

Some individuals aren’t fans of nonstick surfaces, because eventually they wear off and the food sticks to the pan. That said, having your popovers slip effortlessly from their cups is a feeling that’s hard to beat.

Dishwasher-safe

Many popover pans require hand washing to clean. If you enjoy the convenience of dishwasher-safe items, look for a dishwasher-safe popover pan.

Handles

Obviously, oven mitts are always needed when handling items that are placed into and removed from an oven. A popover pan that features non-slip handles can make it much easier for you to bake your popovers.

Price

While you can find items for less, a decent popover pan with six to 12 cups costs between $20 and $30. If you want higher-quality, nonstick, durable pans made of heavier gauge steel, you can expect to pay up to $50.

FAQ

Q. Can I make popovers the day before I need them?

A. Yes, but since popovers are best served fresh, that's about as far in advance as you want to make them. If you do make them the day before, enclose them in an airtight container and then re-crisp them for about five minutes at 375ºF before serving.

Q. How do I know when my popovers are done?

A. After following the directions and cooking your popovers for the designated amount of time, if you’re still uncertain whether or not they’re done, you can give them a quick inspection to see. The popover should be taller than the cup (popping over), have no obvious signs of gooeyness, and the surface should be a light golden brown.

Popover pans we recommend

Best of the best: Chicago Metallic Nonstick Mini Popover Pan

Our take: A heavy-duty popover pan with a number of features that make it a highly desirable option.

What we like: This pan is manufactured using heavy-weight aluminized steel. It has a nonstick coating and is heat-safe up to 450°F. The open design allows for better heat circulation.

What we dislike: Occasionally, a pan with sharp edges or rough spots slips through quality control.

Best bang for your buck: Harold Import Co. Mrs. Anderson’s Jumbo Silicone Muffin Pan

Our take: A budget-friendly food-grade silicone option that can be used to make popovers.

What we like: This pan is durable, flexible, easy to clean, and able to handle heat up to 500°F. The individual cups are two inches deep and feature the steep sides needed for making popovers.

What we dislike: This pan makes very large popovers. While many like that feature, some prefer a smaller size.

Choice 3: Norpro Nonstick Mini Popover Pan

Our take: A compact 10 x 14-inch pan perfect for making mini popovers.

What we like: This handy popover pan can make a dozen mini popovers. It has a nonstick coating that makes it easy to remove the popovers after baking and the pan comes with free recipes.

What we dislike: Occasionally, a set arrives that has been weakened or damaged in transit. Check all cups to be sure they’re secure before using.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.