The best pop-up tent of 2020

Camping is an ideal way to connect with nature but setting up a tent can be pretty tricky if you're not an experienced camper. With a pop-up tent, though, you only need to unfold it and let it pop into shape on its own to have the perfect shelter.

A pop-up tent usually takes 15 seconds or less to set up, but you'll need to stake it down after it's opened. You want a tent that's just as easy to take down, though, because there can be a learning curve for disassembling a pop-up tent if you're a beginner. But just because a pop-up tent is easy to set up and take down doesn't mean it shouldn't still be durable and sturdy enough to keep you protected from the elements.

To help you track down the best pop-up tent, we've taken a fresh look at product trends and call out the year's best, which includes two old favorites as well as an affordable new option for your consideration.

Best pop-up tents of 2020

1. Coleman's 4-Person Pop-Up Tent: A no-fuss tent from a trusted name in the outdoor gear game that features highly durable materials. This model has topped our list for a while now.

2. Abco Tech's 2-Person Pop-Up Tent: An incredibly budget-friendly tent that has been on our short list before and earns rave reviews from buyers.

3. ZOMAKE's Automatic Pop-Up Tent: This spacious tent is a newcomer to our short list, and its easy assembly definitely earns it a spot.

For detailed reviews of these products, jump to the bottom of this article.

What you should know before buying a pop-up tent

Before you go shopping for a pop-up tent, it's important to understand the difference between a true pop-up tent and an instant tent. A pop-up tent pops into shape as soon as you remove it from its bag because all of its poles are already in place. That allows you to set up the tent in seconds, but true pop-up tents aren't the most waterproof option and usually don't have any pockets for other camping gear.

Instant tents are a type of pop-up tent, but they don't automatically pop into position when you unfold them. While the poles are in place inside the tent, you need to attach them at the joints to give the tent its shape. It can take a couple of minutes to set up the tent, but they're usually more waterproof and offer more storage space for camping equipment than true pop-up tents.

Once you've decided what type of pop-up tent you prefer, you need to figure out how many people your tent should accommodate. A tent's capacity is usually included in its product specifications, but manufacturers can sometimes be a little overly generous. A tent's maximum capacity may be listed as four people, but having four adults in the space may actually be a bit tight. It's best to size up, so opt for a tent for six to eight people if you want to sleep four comfortably.

You also want to make sure that your pop-up tent can keep you dry in inclement weather. Unfortunately, most true pop-up tents are water-resistant rather than waterproof. In light rain, they can typically keep you dry, but in a heavy storm, some water may leak inside. Stick to a true pop-up tent only if the weather forecast is mostly clear, and opt for an instant model if you expect rain.

Nearly all pop-up tents are lightweight, which makes carrying them from your car to the campsite pretty easy. A larger capacity tent may be a bit heavier, though. Some pop-up tents also feature side pockets or other storage compartments that allow you to keep gear off the tent's floor. It also helps to choose a tent with some type of ventilation like mesh panels, so you can sleep comfortably even in warm weather.

In terms of price, you'll usually pay between $30 and $300 for a pop-up tent. A small, entry-level tent typically goes for $30 to $60, while a large pop-up or mid-size instant tent generally costs between $60 and $150. For a large, higher-quality pop-up tent, though, expect to pay between $150 to $300.

FAQ

Q. What materials are pop-up tents made of?

A. Pop-up tents are usually made from lightweight, water-resistant polyester that can provide shelter in most temperate climates. The floor or groundsheet for the tent is generally made of a thicker polyester, while the poles are typically made of fiberglass.

Q. Can I use a pop-up tent for backyard camping?

A. A pop-up tent is ideal for backyard camping with your kids because it's quick and easy to set up. Older kids may even be able to set the tent up themselves.

In-depth reviews for best pop-up tents

Best of the best: Coleman's 4-Person Pop-Up Tent

What we like: Extremely fast and easy to assemble. Can sleep up to four people. Interior stays dry more successfully than much of the competition.

What we dislike: Some buyers experience issues with the door zipper sticking or breaking.

Best bang for your buck: Abco Tech's 2-Person Pop-Up Tent

What we like: Lightweight design makes for easy carrying. Features durable stitching along seams to prevent rips. Offers superior air circulation thanks to mesh windows and doors on both sides.

What we dislike: Folding it up to return to the storage bag can be a challenge.

Choice 3: ZOMAKE's Automatic Pop-Up Tent

What we like: Tent opens itself in seconds. Large enough to comfortably fit four people. Features high-density mesh for windows to keep out pests.

What we dislike: Like many other pop-up tents, it can be challenging to get it back in its bag.

