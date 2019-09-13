The best pool water test kit

Keeping the chemicals in your pool at the right level is a delicate balancing act. If not properly maintained, your pool can be home to insects, bacteria, or even harsh chemical smells. The only way to be sure of the health of your pool or spa water is by using a pool water test kit. These kits utilize the water in your pool, either on a paper test strip or in a mixing container with testing chemicals, to determine if your pool or spa has the right amount of chemicals in it for safe swimming.

If you want help choosing the right pool water test kit, keep reading. We've created this helpful buying guide and even included some reviews at the end. You're sure to be impressed by our top pick, the Taylor Service Deluxe Pool and Spa Water Test Kit. It's one of the most comprehensive test kits available.

Considerations when choosing pool water test kits

Primary testing needs

The major tests that are usually done on pool or spa water are the following:

Free chlorine: This is the chemical that generally keeps your pool water clean. Free chlorine needs to be maintained between one and three parts per million (ppm).

Total chlorine: This term refers to the combination of chlorine that is currently sanitizing the water, and "leftover" chlorine after the sanitizing process. If you notice the pool smells of chlorine or your eyes get irritated when in the pool, then the total chlorine level is probably too high.

Bromine: Bromine can be used instead of chlorine. It's popular to use in spas because it is more resilient in warm or hot water than chlorine. The bromine level in your pool or spa should be between three and five ppm

pH: The acidity of your pool or spa water is indicated by a pH reading. A lower number reflects higher acidity. The water in a pool or spa should have a pH reading that ranges from 7.4 to 7.6.

Acid demand: This test tells you how much acid you need to lower your pool's pH.

Base demand: Base demand does the opposite of an acid demand test. It tells you how much alkaline substance you need to raise your water's pH

Total alkalinity: Similar to pH, but not exactly the same. Should read between 80 ppm and 120 ppm.

Calcium hardness: This is a basic calcium test. High calcium leads to clogged filters and cloudy water.

Cyanuric acid: This substance helps all the chemicals in your pool be more effective..

Total dissolved solids: This is an overall test that measures everything dissolved in your pool water. Your pool or spa water should ideally have a reading of 1,500 ppm or less.

Salt: This test is more important for saltwater pools, as you need to maintain a specific salinity.

Temperature: While most testing kits don't come with a thermometer, it's a good idea to keep an eye on your water temperature, as it can also impact the overall chemical health of your pool or spa.

Types of pool water test kits

Test strips offer the most basic type of testing. Each strip has between three and six treated squares on it. Every square performs a different type of test. You simply put some pool water on the strip and wait a few seconds for the results. The container often has a color chart to help you interpret the results. Test strips usually test for free chlorine, bromine, pH, and alkalinity.

Test kits usually include two polyethylene containers and a number of small bottles filled with reagents (testing chemicals). The reagents are mixed with the pool or spa water in the container, changing the water's color. You can then use the color chart on the container to determine the status of your water.

Digital testers, although highly accurate, are often intended for use on drinking water. If you get a digital water tester, make sure it will give you the test results you need specifically for pool or spa use. Digital testers either use a probe that goes into the water or require mixing the water with a reagent. Digital testers are usually more expensive than the other two types, so be prepared to pay more if you prefer a digital model.

Price

Most pool water test kits cost between $8 and $60, while more advanced professional-style kits can cost more than $100. An $8 test kit will most often be a small canister of 50 test strips. If you spend $25, you can expect to get a more comprehensive kit that includes a carrying case and reagents. For $60, you can buy either a high-quality digital test kit, or a comprehensive kit with enough reagents to last you for many months.

FAQ

Q. Does a saltwater pool require a different kind of test kit than a freshwater pool?

A. No. Saltwater pools have all the same chemical needs as a freshwater pool, and most testing kits should be fine for both. Saltwater pools, however, have a recommended salt level that should be maintained. As such, you'll need to test a saltwater pool for its sodium chloride level.

Q. Are chlorine and bromine different?

A. While both kill bacteria and other pollutants, bromine is more stable for warm water, and it's less irritating to sensitive skin than chlorine.

Pool water test kits we recommend

Best of the best: Taylor Service Deluxe Pool and Spa Water Test Kit

Our take: An easy-to-use testing kit that includes all of the pertinent tests for your pool or spa.

What we like: The kit includes enough reagents to last for months worth of testing. The reference chart is also helpful in reminding you of test protocols.

What we dislike: It takes a fair amount of research to make full use of this comprehensive kit.

Best bang for your buck: AquaChek Seven-Way Pool Water Test Strips (100 Count)

Our take: A simple set of 100 test strips offering a basic view of your pool's overall health.

What we like: The strips are simple to use and test free and total chlorine, pH, cyanuric acid, calcium hardness, bromine, and alkalinity.

What we dislike: Won't receive accurate results if directions not followed precisely.

Choice 3: Poolmaster Five-Way Test Kit with Case - Basic Collection

Our take: An inexpensive choice that does the job.

What we like: The no-bleed test pads are highly accurate.

What we dislike: Matching the test strip colors to the chart can be difficult.

