The best Polly Pocket toy

Ever wonder what a tiny world in the palm of your hand feels like? That's exactly what a Polly Pocket is, especially when kids' imaginations roam free.

It's hard not to love the wee wonder of Polly Pocket. These self-contained toys are outfitted with a hard case, mini accessories, and a tiny figurine. They're available in a variety of themes, ranging from cosmonaut sets through art studios. Each compact or set is equipped with crevices and secret compartments to hold Polly and her accessories, many of which have moving parts.

Ready to dive into a tiny world with Polly Pocket? Learn more in our buying guide, which features our favorite set, the Polly Pocket Pollyville House. It has four stories to decorate with a dozen accessories.

Considerations when choosing Polly Pocket toys

Age appropriateness

Polly Pocket dolls are known for being tiny, which is why it's important to be cognizant of small pieces. These can pose choking hazards for kids and pets, so it's best to play with them out of reach of young ones and furry friends.

The manufacturer-recommended age for play is between four and eight. Some parents feel that four is too young due to the small parts.

Themes

Polly Pocket lives her best life. She travels to nightclubs, lives in cupcakes, and makes regular trips to the beach. As expected, Polly Pocket playsets can encompass virtually any theme, and sets are generally designed for kids to live vicariously through mini experiences in Polly's world.

The variety of themes give you plenty of options, but you should choose a theme that appeals to your child's interests.

Replayability

Polly Pocket fosters open-ended play. Kids use their imaginations to craft stories with playsets, so they have a relatively high replayability rating. Some Polly Pocket sets can be connected to others as well, creating a bigger world for Polly Pocket to explore.

Features

Figure and accessory sizes

Polly Pocket figurines and accessories can be the size of a quarter or as tall as 3 inches. Each set features these items in various sizes, so take a look at the case's dimensions to ballpark their sizes.

Playset vs. dress-up set

A Polly Pocket playset focuses on accessories with which Polly can play, ranging from furniture to bicycles. There are also dress-up sets, in which Polly comes with a collection of outfits and accessories.

Set design

The smallest Polly Pocket toys consist of clamshell cases that are approximately six inches in diameter. Larger cases are often rectangular, and can be up to 12 inches in diameter.

There are also Polly Pocket sets that resemble buildings or houses. These are the largest playsets of the line and can be over two feet tall.

Movable pieces

Some Polly Pocket toys have movable pieces, which are generally mechanical and not electronic. Expect to find a range of accessories including vehicles with spinning wheels, rotating decks, and tiny appliances that open.

Secret reveals

Few things are more exciting for a Polly Pocket fan than to locate the secret reveal. This feature includes hidden compartments, secret doors, or other treasures. The sets don't typically advertise their secret reveal, which means there's a sense of wonder and discovery when you explore them.

Price

Small Polly Pocket playsets cost less than $14 and are often compacts. Playsets with larger figurines and accessories, which sometimes include dollhouses, cost closer to $25. Deluxe sets cost $30 and above, and come with a wealth of accessories.

FAQ

Q. Am I able to store all Polly Pocket accessories in their set's case?

A. Yes, the majority of Polly Pocket cases house their accessories and figurines. The design of some sets means you'll have to find the right piece arrangement to get the case to close.

Q. How well-made are Polly Pocket toys?

A. Compared to other plastic toys and figurines, you'll be pleasantly surprised with their durability and detail. Pieces may be made of hard plastic that isn't susceptible to easy breaking or flexible plastic that can hold up to considerable bending.

Polly Pocket toys we recommend

Best of the best: Polly Pocket Pollyville House

Our take: Essentially a Polly Pocket mansion with babysitting theme that is quite affordable and adorable.

What we like: Well-chosen accessories with solid construction in bright colors. Go to town decorating rooms with included sticker set.

What we dislike: A bit less detailed than some other Polly dollhouses, but fun nonetheless.

Best bang for your buck: Polly Pocket Hidden-in-Plain-Sight Dance Par-taay Case

Our take: Dance party in a large compact with fun accessories like an open-top stretch limo.

What we like: Modern design with DJ booth, dressing room, and VIP area. Quite the variety of movable parts and dual-purpose areas.

What we dislike: Requires some skill to fit all pieces in the case to close it.

Choice 3: Polly Pocket Sweet Treat Compact

Our take: Confectionary-inspired compact that highlights Polly's life inside a giant cupcake.

What we like: Bottom half features a video game, a dance floor a with teetering base, and a refrigerator that opens.

What we dislike: Movable parts require more delicate handling than other sets.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.