Anyone who has a weekly poker night with friends knows you don't need to be in a casino to enjoy a high-stakes game. But if you want your home poker experience to feel a little more like the action you'd get in Vegas, investing in a poker table can take your game to the next level.

You can find basic tables that work well for casual games, as well as elaborate styles that can make you and your friends feel like professional poker players. But no matter what type of table you choose, you'll have a dedicated spot to play with your friends, so you're not stuck crowding around the kitchen table anymore.

Our buying guide provides plenty of tips to help you choose the best poker table for your next game night. We've offered up a few specific product recommendations at the end, too, including our top pick from Barrington Billiards, which can accommodate up to 10 players and folds for easy storage.

Considerations when choosing poker tables

Table type

You can choose from a few different poker table styles, depending on your available space and how serious a player you are.

Poker tables

Dedicated tables designed for poker and other card games are usually constructed of wood or another durable, high-quality material. They are typically the most expensive option and extremely heavy, so they can be difficult to move and store. If you're a serious player with a regular game, though, you may prefer a dedicated poker table.

Tabletops

Created to look like a poker table, these removable pieces sit on top of an existing table that's roughly the same size. Some styles are foldable for easy storage and even feature a raised edge with cup holders. A tabletop can work well if you don't have space for a dedicated table or are a more casual player who doesn't want a separate table sitting out all the time.

Layouts

Layouts resemble the playing surface of a table or tabletop, but they unfold or roll out over an existing table. They're the most affordable option, extremely lightweight, and highly portable. They work well if you move your poker game from week to week, or you just don't have the storage space in your home for a table or tabletop. More serious players don't usually like layouts, though, so they're best used by casual poker players.

Durability

A poker table should hold up well to regular use, so the playing surface must not rip, fray, or stain easily. Most surfaces are made of felt, but you can find some tables that feature leather, speed cloth, or rubber foam. It's a good idea to look for a water-resistant surface, so you don't have to worry about stains soaking into the material.

Poker can be a pretty heated game, so you also want a table that can endure the abuse that a losing hand might inspire. Look for a model with legs that don't scratch or dent easily. Make sure that screws, bolts, and other hardware are firmly secured to the table, too, so they don't catch on clothing and other items.

Size

An important question to ask yourself before shopping for a poker table is how many players it needs to fit. Many tables are designed with specific spots for each player, which may include a place to store chips or a drink holder. You can find tables that fit anywhere from 4 to 11 players, but the most common size is an 8-player table.

The specific measurements for tables can vary, but smaller round tables generally measure 50" in diameter, while larger rectangular models are typically 70" to 80" in length. Measure the area where you plan to place the table to make sure you have room for the model you're considering, as well as adequate storage space if you don't want to leave it out all the time.

If you opt for a tabletop, measure the table where you plan to use it. For the best fit, the tabletop should be longer and wider than the table.

Assembly

Layouts are usually one continuous piece, while tabletops typically come assembled. Dedicated poker tables, though, generally require assembly, which can require anywhere from 15 minutes to a couple of hours to complete.

Features

Appearance

Poker tables are available in several different styles and shapes. You can find high-end tables that have much of the same elegance that casino tables do, but you'll pay more for those models. Other tables have a more casual, relaxed look that may fit your style better.

When it comes to shape, your choice depends on the feel you'd like for your game. Some players prefer round or octagonal tables for the intimate mood they provide, while others prefer the space that rectangular tables offer.

Portability

If you and your friends take turns hosting poker night, a portable table can be a great option. That usually means a layout or tabletop style, though you can find folding poker tables that are easier to store and travel with. Look for a model with handles for portability.

Game markings

You can play any card game that you like on a poker table, but many models feature markings for specific card games. Some layouts feature markings for one game on the front and markings for another game on the back. The most common game markings include Texas hold 'em, blackjack, and craps. You can also find some tables with markings for games like backgammon and checkers. Avoid tables with raised markings because they can make it difficult for the cards to move across the surface.

Reversible top

Some poker tables have a reversible top, so one side features a gaming surface, and the other is a regular tabletop. This can be an ideal option if you have a small home because your poker table can double as your dining table.

Chip trays and drink holders

Most poker tables and some tabletops feature slots along the edge to hold chips, as well as recessed areas to hold drinks. This feature can help players organize their chips and keep drinks off the gaming surface where they might damage the material.

Padded rails

Some high-end poker tables have padding along the rails, which gives them a professional feel. If you or your friends tend to lean over the table, padded rails can make for a much more comfortable gaming experience.

Carrying case and cover

Some tabletops and layouts include a protective case to make it easier to take them on the go. You can also use the case when you're storing the table to keep dust and other debris off it.

Price

You can expect to pay anywhere from $20 to more than $250 for a poker table. Layouts and tabletops are the most affordable, ranging from $20 to $50. Poker tables usually start at $50, but high-end, professional-quality tables can cost more than $250.

FAQ

Q. What kind of table should I look for if I don't want to keep my poker table out all the time?

A. Your best option is a layout or tabletop model. Layouts are the easiest to store because they roll up or fold. Many tabletops also fold for easier storage. Some tables have folding legs, though, which can make them more convenient to store.

Q. Do poker tables come with accessories like chips and cards?

A. Most tables don't include chips and cards, but some models do include accessories that allow you to play a hand right away. The chips and cards usually aren't the best quality, though, so you'll probably want to buy your accessories separately.

Poker tables we recommend

Best of the best: Barrington Billiards' Poker Table for 10 Players

Our take: An attractive, well-built poker table that can provide a casino feel for your home game.

What we like: High-quality, stylish design that also offers excellent durability. Can fit up to 10 players. Folds to make storage easier.

What we dislike: Fairly heavy and doesn't have any handles, which makes it difficult to move.

Best bang for your buck: Da Vinci's 2-Sided Texas Hold 'Em Blackjack Casino Felt Layout

Our take: An affordable option, this casino-style table cover works well for casual poker players who want a little more ambience for their game.

What we like: Features markings for Texas Hold 'Em on one side and blackjack on the reverse. Size works well on a larger table. Green felt surface gives you a casino vibe.

What we dislike: May shift around on the table if not secured properly.

Choice 3: Trademark Poker's Deluxe Tabletop

Our take: A sturdy, durable tabletop that has some quality issues but is still a good option for poker and other card games.

What we like: Features a two-sided design with a blank surface and a playing surface. Folds for easy storage. Offers built-in chip storage and cup holders.

What we dislike: Carrying case isn't the best quality. Chip and cup holders can come loose easily.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.