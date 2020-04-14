The best Pokémon game

The Pokémon gaming franchise has been around for decades, yet it remains highly popular, migrating from gaming system to gaming system with plenty of success. Players continue to want to catch 'em all, and they probably will for decades to come.

You can choose from among dozens of Pokémon gaming titles, some of which are vintage games made for new consoles and some of which are new titles. The Pokémon Shield/Sword game is our favorite, as it gives you the most versatile game play with tons of adventures to try. To learn more about these games, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing Pokémon games

When you want to start with Pokémon games, it's important to match the gaming title with the gaming console hardware you're using. Not all game titles are available for all consoles.

Playing on Switch

The newest Nintendo gaming console is the Switch, and several Pokémon gaming titles are available for Switch. But you can find titles for other Nintendo consoles, too, if you still enjoy playing on an older machine.

Understanding generations

To help you figure out which games you can use with your console, Nintendo releases generations of Pokémon every few years. Currently, the Pokémon franchise has eight generations of gaming families. The Generation I games began appearing in 1996.

The latest generation of Pokémon games, which is Generation VIII, only appears in titles made for Switch hardware.

Each generation of gaming titles has its own set of Pokémon characters, some of which will be unique to its generation. Occasionally, though, Nintendo releases old generation games for the new consoles, giving players access to older sets of Pokémon characters.

Features

When you select a Pokémon game, there are differences within each title. However, many of the games have a similar theme or plot. Here are some of the key features that you'll find in Pokémon games.

Training: With the majority of games, you'll start out as a beginner Pokémon trainer. You then can capture and train various Pokémon characters, taking them to battle other trainers in the game.

Battles: Because Nintendo aims these games at younger children, the battles are not action packed, as you may find with first-person shooter video games. Instead, the battles are turn-based, so players make a move and then wait to see how it affects the battle. In other words, a young child does not have to be a fast-reacting player to have success.

Subplots: Each gaming title may have a few subplots not related to training, giving players something different to try when they tire of training.

Spin-off games: Some Pokémon games do not have training and battling as the primary plot. Instead, your Pokémon character may do something completely different, such as solving puzzles.

Characters: Throughout the Pokémon franchise, more than 1,000 characters are available. However, within individual gaming titles, you typically can capture only around 100 different characters. Many types of Pokémon characters in the game will evolve into advanced characters as they gain more experience battling, giving you extra characters.

Price

The majority of Pokémon games cost $35 to $60 when new. As games age, the price may drop a bit. You also sometimes can save a little per game when purchasing a bundle of two or more games.

FAQ

Q. Are these games appropriate for young children?

A. Nearly all Pokémon games receive an E rating, which means they're suitable for all ages. Really young children may need some help to start playing the first few times, though.

Q. Will I be able to use Pokémon games on my gaming console?

A. Probably only if you own a Nintendo gaming system. There are dozens of Pokémon games, but nearly all appear on Nintendo consoles only.

Pokémon games we recommend

Best of the best: Pokémon Shield/Sword

Our take: If you find yourself becoming bored with video games quickly, this Pokémon game has tons of different adventures to tackle, keeping you engaged.

What we like: Includes different characters, so you'll have a lot of fun trying to collect all of them.

What we dislike: Game is missing some of the most popular classic Pokémon.

Best bang for your buck: Pokémon Crystal

Our take: Gives you the perfect feeling of nostalgia, as this Pokémon game uses the popular Crystal game from two decades ago as inspiration.

What we like: Still a lot of fun to play. Has some new characters to go along with the classics.

What we dislike: As the game borrows from a classic title, the old style, blocky graphics will disappoint some players.

Choice 3: Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Our take: For those who like a twist on the typical Pokémon game, this title offers puzzle-style games for kids.

What we like: Has a basic mode that's made for especially young children. Features a talking Pikachu.

What we dislike: Not really made for older children or adults, as the game is too simplistic.

