You've played the games, watched the movies and TV shows, and now you're collecting the trading cards. If you want to add to your Pokémon card collection, Pokémon booster boxes give you plenty of cards for a reasonable price.

This guide contains the basic information you'll need to choose the best Pokémon booster box. Our top choice is the Pokemon TCG: XY Evolutions Sealed Booster Box. With a huge amount of 36 booster packs, you'll receive a total of 360 cards, which may be enough to complete your collection.

Considerations when choosing Pokémon booster boxes

Box contents

Some booster boxes contain booster packs alone. A full retail box of booster packs contains 36 booster packs, most of which contain 10 cards (but some varieties may contain either nine or 11 cards). However, there are also smaller booster boxes available, which often contain extra accessories, such as flipping coins, pin badges, and collectable tins or cases.

Booster pack contents

Barring a few exceptions (such as some Sun & Moon booster packs that contain a bonus energy card), Pokémon booster packs contain 10 cards a piece. So, if you buy a 36-pack booster box, you'll receive 360 cards. Out of the 10 cards, you will receive six common cards, three uncommon cards, and one rare card. Of these cards, at least one will be a holofoil (aka "holo" or "foil") card or a reverse holofoil card.

Overall collectability

If you're buying booster boxes because you want to "catch 'em all," you're best off buying large booster boxes without additional accessories. These contain the greatest number of cards for the best price, and a 36-pack booster box is likely to contain the majority of cards in any given base set or expansion pack.

Features

EX cards

EX cards are stronger and more powerful versions of standard Pokémon cards. The final sets they're found in are the sixth generation XY sets and expansions.

GX cards

GX cards replaced EX cards from the seventh generation Sun & Moon booster packs and onward. Not only are they stronger in battle when playing the TCG, but also they're often more collectible.

Price

Depending on its contents, a Pokémon booster box can cost anywhere between $20 and $120.

FAQ

Q. How can I guarantee I'll find my favorite Pokémon in my booster box?

A. Unfortunately, there's no way to guarantee which cards are contained within a booster box, except on the rare occasions when a special edition box contains one or two guaranteed cards. Of course, part of the fun of collecting Pokémon cards is not knowing what cards you'll receive when you open a booster pack. That said, if there's one card you want, be sure that it's contained in the set that you're buying. For instance, you won't find the Alolan variant Pokémon from Sun & Moon in the XY base set or any of its expansion packs.

Q. Will I receive duplicates in a booster box?

A. Yes, it's likely that you will receive some duplicates in a booster box, especially with the common cards. If you choose a large booster box with about 360 cards, it's likely that you'll be close to completing your set, even with a significant amount of duplicates. Plus, it's called the "Pokémon Trading Card Game" for a reason -- any duplicates you have you can try to trade with friends.

Pokémon booster boxes we recommend

Best of the best: Pokémon TCG: XY Evolutions Sealed Booster Box

Our take: If you want a large number of cards without any bonus accessories, this is the box for you.

What we like: Each booster pack contains at least one rare and one holofoil card. May contain powerful cards such as Mega Venusaur-EX, Mega Charizard-EX, and Mega Blastoise-EX.

What we dislike: Some buyers report receiving unsealed packs.

Best bang for your buck: Pokémon TCG Tag Team Tin Celebi & Venusaur-GX-TCG

Our take: An affordable booster box that contains four booster packs, a special holo card, and a metal tag team GX marker.

What we like: Packaged in a collectable metal tin. Each booster pack contains 10 basic cards and one energy card. Versatile tag team card is great to have in your deck.

What we dislike: Only one tag team card inside -- but it is a good one.

Choice 3: Pokémon TCG: Detective Pikachu Collector Treasure Chest

Our take: Perfect for fans of the Detective Pikachu movie, whether or not they're already into the TCG.

What we like: Contains seven mini four-card booster packs from the movie, plus two standard 10-card booster packs. Collector's pin, metal lunchbox-style case, notepad, and sticker sheet included.

What we dislike: Artwork based on the movie, rather than anime style.

