The best pod coffee maker

Using a pod coffee maker is incredibly simple. There are no messy grounds to deal with, and there's no need to carefully measure anything out -- water or grounds. Fill up the tank with water, and then select a compatible pod that appeals to your taste. Pop it in, and choose your desired cup size. The most difficult part is choosing which mug to drink from. A pod coffee maker, like, our top pick, the Keurig K55/K-Classic Coffee Maker, is ideal for solo coffee drinkers or those who aren't fussy about their morning cups of joe. If you're interested in quick access to a piping hot jolt of caffeine, this type of machine is for you.

Considerations when choosing pod coffee makers

Machine size

Pay attention to a machine's reservoir size. Compact machines for households with limited counter space typically have the smallest water tanks and require daily refilling. The bigger the reservoir, the less time you'll spend filling the tank.

Pod compatibility

Not all machines are compatible with all pods types. Keurig brewers, for instance, are only compatible with K-Cup pods. Other machines are universally compatible or are capable of handling a variety of pods. If you have a favorite type of coffee, check that it's sold in pod form and that those pods are compatible with your preferred machine.

Another type of pod is the reusable pod. These are made of stainless steel or sturdy BPA-free plastic and are designed to hold coffee grounds. Verify that a reusable pod works with your machine before purchasing one.

Features

Brew settings

Pod coffee makers are relatively simple devices, and some machines offer users cup-size options (four-, six-, 10-, and 12-ounce sizes are the most common) and brew-strength options. If coffee customization doesn't matter to you, choose a machine with a single button to simplify the process.

Customizable settings

Do you enjoy the smell of coffee upon waking? Opt for a brewer with an automatic brew setting. Set a time, and your machine will have your coffee ready for you -- just don't forget to place a cup on the drip tray. Some devices can be programmed to turn on at a specific time and shut-off after a designated time has elapsed.

Interface

Choose between a touchscreen or button operation. You'll pay a premium for a touchscreen unit, though.

Accessories

Do you enjoy drinking cappuccinos at the end of a long day? Opt for a unit with an attached or included milk frother. Some pod coffee makers include pod variety packs, so you can taste a few popular options before committing to a large-sized box.

Price

Pod coffee makers price points vary from $25 to $300. Ultraslim compact models with tiny reservoirs are the most affordable, while upscale units with sleek designs and features like built-in milk frothers are the priciest.

FAQ

Q. Aren't pod coffee makers bad news for the environment?

A. If you love the idea of easy-access coffee and quick brew times but hate that pods lead to a significant amount of avoidable waste, there's good news. More and more companies are releasing recyclable pods that can easily be tossed into your recycling bin. Other companies have extensive recycling programs, where users can collect and mail-in spent pods for specialty recycling. Another option? Purchase a reusable pod, and avoid store-bought options.

Q. Is it possible to brew an entire pot of coffee with this type of machine?

A. A handful of pod coffee makers offer users the option to brew an entire carafe of coffee. Keurig, for example, sells a machine with a carafe brew function, but specialty pods are required. Otherwise, if you want to brew a pot of coffee to serve to guests, you'll need to use several pods to do so.

Pod coffee makers we recommend

Best of the best: Keurig's K55/K-Classic Coffee Maker

Our take: One of the best-known pod coffee makers on the market with a varied selection of pods available.

What we like: Choose between three cup sizes, and enjoy coffee in less than one minute with the touch of a button. A lot of K-Cup pods available -- including tea, hot chocolate, and flavored coffees.

What we dislike: Requires regular maintenance to prevent clogging.

Best bang for your buck: Aicok's Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Our take: A compact pod coffee maker perfect for those with minimal counter space to spare.

What we like: Lightweight mini model works well for small apartments, dorm rooms, or tiny office kitchens. Compatible with K-Cup pods. Low price tag.

What we dislike: Cup holder isn't universally compatible with all mug sizes.

Choice 3: Mueller Austria's Ultima Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker

Our take: A mid-range pod coffee machine for coffee connoisseurs who prioritize convenience and are searching for a Keurig alternative.

What we like: Delivers great tasting pod coffee. Compatible with K-Cup pods. Attractive design. Has a fairly limited footprint.

What we dislike: Difficult to clean, according to some consumers.

